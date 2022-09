Suckler outfits selling to a top of £1960 at Markethill

Heifers

300 heifers returned an exceptionally strong demand with good quality beef heifers selling from £240 to £278 for 660k at £1845 from a Ballyward producer followed by £266 for 630k at £1665 from a Cullyhanna producer.

Forward feeding heifers sold to £283 for 590k at £1675 from a Ballyward farmer followed by £276 for 610k at £1685.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Co Down producer sold 31 heifers to average 566k at £1445 £255 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £230 to £299 for 500k at £1495 from a Castlewellan farmer followed by £269 for 420k at £1135 from a Newry producer.

Forward heifers

Ballyward farmer 592k £1675 £283.00; Ballyward farmer 610k £1685 £276.00; Ballyward farmer 592k £1635 £276.00; Ballyward farmer 542k £1485 £274.00; Ballyward farmer 606k £1655 £273.00; Ballyward farmer 630k £1715 £272.00; Ballyward farmer 610k £1655 £271.00; Ballyward farmer 558k £1505 £270.00 and Ballyward farmer 606k £1625 £268.

Beef heifers

Ballyward farmer 664k £1845 £278.00; Cullyhanna farmer 630k £1665 £266.00; Ballyward farmer 646k £1695 £262.00; Tassagh farmer 656k £1715 £261.00; Cullyhanna farmer 678k £1765 £260.00; Tandragee farmer 656k £1685 £257.00; Ballyward farmer 634k £1625 £256.00 and Ballynahinch farmer 676k £1655 £245.

Middleweight heifers

Ballyward farmer 500k £1495 £299.00; Newry farmer 422k £1135 £269.00; Benburb farmer 478k £1265 £265.00; Newry farmer 412k £1085 £263.00; Cullyhanna farmer 436k £1145 £263.00; Ballyward farmer 498k £1305 £262.00; Newry farmer 414k £1065 £257.00; Glenanne farmer 470k £1195 £254.00 and Kesh farmer 454k £1145 £252

Bullocks

300 bullocks included several pens of top quality forward and beef bullocks.

Good quality beef bullocks sold from £275 for 670k at £1855 from a Downpatrick farmer followed by £271 for 670k at £1825 from an Armagh producer.

A Dromara producer received £266 for 670k at £1785.

Top price of £1975 was paid for 800k £247 from a Downpatrick producer.

This seller’s load of cattle averaged 740k at £1798 £242 per 100 kilos.

A Dromara producer sold 14 bullocks to average 740k at £1890 £255 per 100 kilos.

Good quality Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold to £249 for 720k at £1795 from a Dromara farmer.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold in an exceptionally strong demand with several top quality pens on offer.

Main demand from £240 to £311 for 394k at £1225 from a Benburb producer followed by £300 for 410k at £1235 from a Benburb farmer.

This farmer sold 18 Charolais bullocks to average 440k at £1205 £270 per 100 kilos.

Friesian bullocks sold from £190 to £202 for 690k at £1395 from a Whitecross farmer followed by £201 for 640k at £1295 from a Killylea producer.

A Glenanne farmer received £196 for 710k at £1395.

Forward bullocks

Cullyhanna farmer 520k £1375 £264.00; Armagh farmer 644k £1695 £263.00; Banbridge farmer 576k £1515 £263.00; Armagh farmer 514k £1335 £260.00; Armagh farmer 610k £1565 £256.00; Ardglass farmer 636k £1595 £251.00; Tassagh farmer 514k £1285 £250.00 and Banbridge farmer 566k £1415 £250.

Beef bullocks

Downpatrick farmer 674k £1855 £275.00; Armagh farmer 674k £1825 £271.00; Dromara farmer 670k £1785 £266.00; Dromara farmer 728k £1885 £259.00; Dromara farmer 676k £1725 £255.00; Ballynahinch farmer 704k £1795 £255.00; Downpatrick farmer 724k £1845 £255.00; Downpatrick farmer 742k £1885 £254.00; Dromara farmer 744k £1865 £251.00 and Dromara farmer 720k £1795 £249.

Middleweight bullocks

Benburb farmer 394k £1225 £311.00; Benburb farmer 378k £1175 £311.00; Benburb farmer 410k £1235 £300.00; Benburb farmer 418k £1185 £284.00; Benburb farmer 450k £1275 £283.00; Benburb farmer 424k £1195 £282.00; cullyhanna farmer 480k £1345 £280.00; Benburb farmer 468k £1295 £277.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 492k £1355 £276.

Friesian bullocks

Whitecross farmer 692k £1395 £202.00; Killylea farmer 644k £1295 £201.00; Whitecross farmer 692k £1365 £197.00; Glenanne farmer 712k £1395 £196.00; Tandragee farmer 606k £1185 £196.00; Glenanne farmer 692k £1335 £193.00; Whitecross farmer 712k £1355 £190.00 and Glenanne farmer 716k £1335 £186.

Weanlings

200 weanlings sold in a steady demand with good quality light males from £240 to £302 for 388k at £1170 from a Tassagh farmer.

The same owner received £291 for 340k at £990.

A Cullyhanna farmer received £270 per 100 kilos for 370k at £1000.

Stronger males sold to £291 for 460k at £1350 from a Glenavy farmer.

The same owner received £282 for 430k at £1220.

Top price of £1390 was paid for 550k £249 from a Tandragee farmer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £220 to £274 for 500k at £1370 from an Armagh farmer followed by £273 for 388k at £1060 from a Tynan farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Glenavy farmer 464k £1350 £291.00; Glenavy farmer 432k £1220 £282.00; Glenavy farmer 422k £1150 £273.00; Glenavy farmer 458k £1200 £262.00; Glenavy farmer 500k £1300 £260.00; Glenavy farmer 454k £1180 £260.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 404k £1050 £260.

Light male weanlings

Tassagh farmer 388k £1170 £302.00; Tassagh farmer 340k £990 £291.00; Cullyhanna farmer 370k £1000 £270.00; Loughgilly farmer 400k £1070 £268.00; dungannon farmer 332k £880 £265.00; Armagh farmer 364k £940 £258.00; Loughgilly farmer 396k £990 £250.00 and Kesh farmer 354k £880 £249.

Heifer weanlings

Armagh farmer 500k £1370 £274.00; Tynan farmer 388k £1060 £273.00; Tynan farmer 416k £1070 £257.00; Armagh farmer 306k £770 £252.00; Armagh farmer 302k £740 £245.00; Banbridge farmer 318k £770 £242.00; Hilltown farmer 310k £750 £242.00; Armagh farmer 328k £790 £241.00 and Dungannon farmer 344k £815 £237.

Suckler outfits sold to a top of £1960 for a Limousin cow and bull calf from a Lisburn farmer.

The same owner received £1920 for a Limousin cow and Simmental bull calf.

A Cladymore producer sold a Limousin heifer and heifer calf at £1830 and a Rosslea farmer received £1800 for a Charolais cow plus heifer calf.