Suckler outfits selling to £2080 at Clogher

In the fatstock ring beef bred cows sold to £2350.40 for a 1040kg Charolais to £226 per 100kg this was followed by a 980kg Charolais to £2342.20 at £239 per 100kg.

Cow heifers sold to £1900 for a 760kg Limousin to £250 and reaching £252 per 100kg for a 720kg Limousin to £1814.40.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1155 for a 660kg to £175 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £2640 for a 1320kg Charolais to £200.

Fat steers sold to £247 per 100kg.

Fat heifers sold to £240 per 100kg.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2100 for an 820kg Charolais (£256) and selling to £267 per 100kg for a 695kg Limousin to £1860.

Forward lots sold to £1400 for a 550kg Limousin (£254) and sold to £262 per 100kg for a 530kg Limousin to £1390.

Med weights sold to £1340 for a 475kg Charolais (£282).

Heavy heifers sold to £1790 for a 700kg Belgian Blue £255 and selling to £266 per 100kg for a 620kg Charolais to £1650.

Forward lots sold to £1440 for a 580kg Limousin (£248) and selling to £252 per 100kg for a 560kg Charolais to £1360.

Med weights sold to £1410 for a 490kg Charolais £287.

Smaller sorts sold to £940 for a 355kg Charolais.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1360 for a 445kg Charolais £305 and selling to £349 per 100kg for a 315kg Limousin to £1100.

Weanling heifers sold to £1060 for a 425kg Charolais £249 and selling to £298 per 100kg for a 265kg Limousin to £790.

Dairy stock sold to £1400.

Breeding bulls sold to £1725 for Limousin and £1400 for Aberdeen Angus.

Suckler outfits sold to £2080, £2060, and £2000.

Springing heifers sold to £1800 and £1430.

Young bull calves sold to £560 for Simmental.

Heifer calves sold to £440 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps sold to £800 for Limousin.

Reared female lumps sold to £690 for Charolais.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Mayobridge producer 720kg Limousin to £252 (£1814.40) Plumbridge producer 640kg Limousin to £250 (£1600) Cookstown producer 760kg Limousin to £250 (£1900) 650kg Limousin to £240 (£1560) and 780kg Limousin to £224 (£1747.20) Aughnacloy producer 680kg Belgian Blue to £246 (£1672.80) Hillisborough producer 980kg Charolais to £239 (£2342.20) Aughnacloy producer 790kg Limousin to £237 (£1872.30) Middletown producer 420kg Limousin to £236 (£991.20) Omagh producer 930kg Charolais to £231 (£2148.30) Newtownbutler producer 710kg Limousin to £230 (£1633) and 720kg Limousin to £228 (£1641.60) Stewartstown producer 490kg Saler to £229 (£1122.10) Augher producer 700kg Charolais to £228 (£1596) Derrylin producer 830kg Charolais to £228 (£1892.40) Stewartstown producer 690kg Limousin to £226 (£1559.40) Dromore producer 1040kg Charolais to £226 (£2350.40) Augher producer 640kg Simmental to £225 (£1440) and Dungannon producer 670kg Charolais to £224 (£1500.80).

Other quality beef lots sold from £194 to £222 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from 170 to £190 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £160 to £175 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £128 to £156 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £100 to £122 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Lisnaskea producer 1320kg Charolais to £200 (£2640) Eskra producer 770kg Limousin to £198 (£1524.60) Clogher producer 870kg Charolais to £192 (£1670.40) Lisnaskea producer 990kg Charolais to £189 (£1871.10). Stewartstown producer 1090kg Hereford to £178 (£1840.20).

Fat steers

Chars to £257 per 100kg, Limousins to £252 per 100kg Aberdeen Angus. to £234 per 100kg. Simmentals to £224 per 100kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £220 per 100kg Shorthorn to £218 per 100kg.

Fat heifers

Chars to £248 per 100kg. Hereford to £238 per 100kg. Stabiliser to £229 per 100kg. Limousins to £228 per 100kg. Belgian Blues to £220 per 100kg. Simms to £212 per 100kg. Shorthorn to £190 per 100kg.

Store bullocks (252 lots)

Demand remains very strong in this section with heavy lots selling to £2100 for a 820kg Charolais (£256) and selling to a top of £267 per 100kg for a 695kg Limousin to £1860 most other quality lots sold from £240 to £265 per 100kg. Forward lots sold to £1400 for a 550kg Limousin (£254) to £262 per 100kg for a 530kg Limousin to £1390.

Sample prices

R Wilson Co Armagh 820kg Charolais to £2100 (£256) 815kg Charolais to £2000 (£245) 780kg Limousin to £1940 (£248) 735kg Limousin to £1930 (£262) 735kg Charolais to £1920 (£261) 780kg Hereford to £1880 (£241) 695kg Limousin to £1860 (£267) 705kg Charolais to £1850 (£262) 715kg Limousin to £1830 (£256) 710kg Limousin to £1780 (£250) 700kg Charolais to £1780 (£254) 705kg Limousin to £1760 (£249) and 690kg Limousin to £1750 (£253) A Conlon Benburb 770kg Limousin to £1910 (£240) M Toal Armagh 720kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1830 (£254) and 645kg Limousin to £1710 (£265) E James Dungannon 735kg Simmental to £1830 (£249) and 705kg Limousin to £1780 (£252) Forward lots sold to £1400 for a 550kg Limousin (£254) and 570kg Charolais to £1400 (£245) for a Dungannon producer. J McKenna Dungannon 550kg Limousin to £1400 (£254) 560kg Limousin to £1400 (£250) 540kg Limousin to £1390 (£257) and 520kg Limousin to £1360 (£261) C Mallon Dungannon 530kg Limousin to £1390 (£262) and 550kg Simmental to £1320 (£240) I McVitty Lisnaskea 550kg Limousin to £1380 (£251) S Kelly Loughgall 555kg Limousin to £1370 (£247) H McClure Fivemiletown 560kg Limousin to £1360 (£243) and 570kg Belgian Blue to £1320 (£231) and F McStay Lurgan 525kg Aberdeen Angus to £1290 (£245) and 510kg Limousin to £1230 (£241).

Med weight stores 350kg to 500kg

Co Antrim producer 475kg Charolais to £1340 (£282) 460kg Charolais to £1310 (£284) 485kg Charolais to £1300 (£268) 455kg Charolais to £1280 (£281) 480kg Charolais to £1270 (£264) and 470kg Charolais to £1220 (£259) M McLoughlin Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £1320 (£269) and 465kg Limousin to £1320 (£284) C Mallon Dungannon 475kg Charolais to £1300 (£273) M A Flynn Rosslea 500kg Charolais to £1290 (£258) F McStay Lurgan 480kg Limousin to £1270 (£264) 470kg Limousin to £1250 (£266) 460kg Limousin to £1240 (£269) 500kg Charolais to £1220 (£249) and 490kg Charolais to £1220 (£259) S Bingham Augher 480kg Charolais to £1270 (£264) H McNeice Portadown 500kg Charolais to £1250 (£250) Newtownbutler producer 445kg Charolais to £1240 (£278) and 350kg Charolais to £940 D McKenzie Dungannon 480kg Au. To £1240 (£258) and and D Connelly Newtownbutler 480kg Charolais to £1220 (£254).

Store heifers (230 lots)

A much larger entry this week sold readily with heavy lots selling to £1790 for a 700kg Belgian Blue (£255) and selling to £266 per 100kg for a 620kg Charolais to £1650 with most other quality lots selling from £232 to £263 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1440 for a 580kg Limousin (£248) to £252 per 100kg for a 560kg Charolais to £1360.

Sample prices

J S Wilson Newtownbutler 700kg Belgian Blue to £1790 (£255) and 620kg Charolais to £1620 (£266) W S Hall Magheraveely 695kg Charolais to £1760 (£253) 660kg Charolais to £1740 (£263) 635kg Charolais to £1580 (£249) 630kg Charolais to £1550 (£246) 590kg Charolais to £1530 (£259) 620kg Charolais to £1530 (£246) and 585kg Charolais to £1470 (£251) D R Wilson Magheraveely 685kg Charolais to £1650 (£241) and 645kg Hereford to £1530 (£237) F McCaughey Clogher 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £1570 (£241) 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £1520 (£237) and 655kg Aberdeen Angus to £1520 (£232) I McVitty Lisnaskea 590kg Limousin to £1510 (£256) P J Boyle Dungannon 585kg Limousin to £1500 (£256) P Hacket Newtownbutler 625kg Limousin to £1500 (£240) F McElroy Augher 605kg Limousin to £1500 (£248) Forward lots sold to £1440 for a 580kg Limousin (£248) to P J Boyle Dungannon. S Tierney Dungannon 575kg Limousin to £1400 (£243) J H Keys Fivemiletown 580kg Limousin to £1400 (£241) R Hicks Ballinamallard 560kg Charolais to £1380 (£246) 560kg Charolais to £1360 (£243) and 520kg Charolais to £1290 (£248) I McVitty Lisnaskea 540kg Limousin to £1300 (£240) and M Nesbitt Armagh 545kg Charolais to £1300 (£238).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

J H Keys Fivemiletown 490kg Charolais to £1410 (£287) and 490kg Charolais to £1220 (£249) J Burton Dungannon 485kg Limousin to £1300 (£268) 495kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1290 (£260) 485kg Charolais to £1240 (£255) and 450kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1120 (£249) I McVitty Lisnaskea 500kg Limousin to £1280 (£256) S J McGuinness Letterbreen 485kg Charolais to £1250 (£257) M Donaghy Dungannon 485kg Charolais to £1220 (£251) 495kg Charolais to £1200 (£242) 410kg Charolais to £1170 (£285) 470kg Charolais to £1170 (£249) and 460kg Charolais to £1140 (£248) G Glendenning Fivemiletown 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1170 (£236) and 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1150 (£230) P Campbell Coalisland 465kg Charolais to £1160 (£249) and 445kg Charolais to £1120 (£251) D and D Kelly Dungannon 495kg Belgian Blue to £1140 (£230) and P Quinn Ballygawley 460kg Limousin to £1100 (£239).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

Larne Farms Ltd, Co Antrim 355kg Charolais to £940, 375kg Limousin to £900, 310kg Belgian Blue to £870, 395kg Charolais 395kg Charolais to £870, 300kg Limousin to £860 and 350kg Limousin to £800. J T E and Z Gauley Tempo 380kg Limousin to £910, 385kg Limousin to £890, 385kg Limousin to £870, and 380kg Limousin to £840. S Crawford Fermanagh 380kg Limousin to £890. M Donaghy Dungannon 395kg Charolais to £890and 360kg Charolais to £810. M Allen Benburb 400kg Limousin to £880. S J McGuinness Letterbreen 395kg Belgian Blue to £850 and 365kg Charolais to £800. C Fee Tempo 400kg Charolais to £840. T McMahon Clogher 390kg Shorthorn to £820.

Weanlings (180 lots)

A very sharp demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1360 for 445kg Charolais (£305) and selling to a high of £349 per 100kg for a 315kg Limousin to £1100.

Weanling heifers sold to £1060 for a 425kg Charolais (£249) and selling to £298 per 100kg for a 265kg Limousin to £790.

Sample prices

M/S M and N O Conner Augher 445kg Charolais to £1360 (£305) 425kg Charolais to £1300 (£306) and 340kg Charolais to £1090 (£320) V and C O’Hanlon Ballygawley 500kg Limousin to £1350 (£270) 435kg Limousin to £1330 (£305) and 330kg Limousin to £1000 (£303) M and G Monaghan Augher 470kg Charolais to £1240 (£264) K McMahon Pomeroy 400kg Limousin to £1240 (£310) M and S McCone Armagh 415kg Limousin to £1150 (£277) and 380kg Limousin to £1130 (£297) P McConnell Clogher 420kg Charolais to £1100 (£262) M and R Kennedy Clogher 315kg Limousin to £1100 (£349) M Connelly Clogher 380kg Charolais to £1090 (£287) M Fox Omagh 425kg Limousin to £1090 (£256) M Tallon Lurgan 425kg Charolais to £1060 (£249) R Hopper Cookstown 390kg Limousin to £1040 (£266) and J Livingstone Armagh 390kg Parthenais to £1020 (£261).

Weanling heifers

T Liggett Caledon 425kg Charolais to £1060 (£249) and 385kg Charolais to £830. M and S McCone Armagh 390kg Limousin to £1000 (£256) 405kg Limousin to £950, and 375kg Limousin to £910. R Ruddock Portadown 450kg Limousin to £990. 400kg Limousin to £860, and 365kg Limousin to £830. V and C O’Hanlon Ballygawley 365kg Limousin to £960 (£263) and 360kg Limousin to £860. P McConnell Clogher 355kg Charolais to £950 (£267) and 320kg Charolais to £850. M Fox Omagh 400kg Limousin to £900, 390kg Limousin to £890, and 390kg Limousin to £810. D L Stinson Dungannon 380kg Charolais to £890. K McMahon Pomeroy 395kg Limousin to £850. T McGuiggan Armagh 420kg Shorthorn to £840. A Shortt Omagh 345kg Limousin to £800 and 265kg Limousin to £790 (£298).

Dairy cows and heifers

Maguiresbridge producer sold a third calver cow to £1350. A Crumlin producer sold Springing heifers due 5.6 weeks to an Aberdeen Angus bull to £1400 twice and £1240.

Breeding bulls

Dungannon producer £1725 for pedigree registered Limousin (born 29.01.2017) Clogher producer £1400 for pedigree non registered Aberdeen Angus (born 25.02.2021).

Suckler cows and calves

A full yard of stock this week sold to a good steady demand with a Portadown producer selling heifer with bull calf to £2080 with other heifers and bull calves to £1940, £1650 and £1500 for heifer with heifer calf. Fintona producer £2060, £2000, and £1800 for heifers with heifer calves. Letterbreen producer £1690 for heifer with heifer calf. E Fee Fivemiletown £1670 for heifer with heifer calf and £1420 for heifer with bull calf. Donaghmore producer £1660 for 2013 cow with bull calf, £1640 for 2012 cow with bull calf, £1620 for 2014 cow with heifer calf, and £1480 for 2017 cow with bull calf. C Gormley Omagh £1650 for heifer with bull calf. Crumlin producer £1590 for second calver with bull calf. and £1450 for heifers with heifer calves. M Gormley Omagh £1440 for heifer with bull calf. Portadown producer £1400 for heifer with heifer calf.

Springing heifers sold to £1800 for a Lisburn producer £1430 for a Dungannon producer and £1230 for a Dungannon producer. A Ballinamallard producer sold Limousin.

Heifers running with a Shorthorn bull with no G Tee to make £1480, £1370 and £1280.

Several other outfits sold from £1030 to £1360.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A large entry this week again sold easily to a brisk demand with bull calves (under 6 weeks) selling to £560 for a Simmental to a Keady producer. Clogher producer £515 for Simmental and £460 for Hereford. W S Hall Magheraveely £480 for Charolais. F Shevlin Fivemiletown £470 for Simmental J McFarland Trillick £440 and £430 for Limousins. S McCaffery Trillick £380 for Limousin. Keady producer £350 for Limousin. P A and J Grue Lisnaskea £350 for Charolais and R H McElroy Maguiresbridge £350 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves

Aughnacloy producer £440 for Charolais and £420 for Limousin. L Clarke Knockaraven £390 for Charolais. Newtownbutler producer £360 for Limousin. Augher producer £340 for Charolais. F McNally Tynan £325 for Hereford. J McFarland Trillick £315 for Limousin Tempo producer £295 for Aberdeen Angus. Fintona producer £285 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED MALE LUMPS

M Hughes Keady £800 for Limousin Clogher producer £730 for Limousin J Jackson Fivemiletown £715, £590, £540 and £490 for Charolais Stewartstown producer £690 for Limousin and £545 for Charolais Dungannon producer £540 for Simmental and £515 for Limousin Tullyhogue producer £530 and £495 for Hereford and T Fiddis Newtownbutler £500 for Charolais

Reared female lumps