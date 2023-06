Suckler outfits selling to £2220 for a Charolais heifer and heifer calf at Markethill

Heifers

100 heifers sold in a steady demand with good quality forward heifers from £240 to £303 for 616k at £1865 from an Armagh farmer followed by £271 for 596k at £1615 from a Benburb producer.

Beef heifers sold to £286 for 716k at £2045 from an Armagh farmer followed by £283 for 678k at £1915 from a Loughgilly farmer.

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

All good quality beef heifers sold from £250 to £274 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £230 to £299 for 446k at £1335 from a Banbridge farmer followed by £284 for 386k at £1095 form a Dungannon producer.

Beef heifers

Armagh farmer 716k £2045 £286.00; Loughgilly farmer 678k £1915 £283.00; Armagh farmer 644k £1765 £274.00; Armagh farmer 656k £1795 £274.00; Armagh farmer 680k £1855 £273.00; Armagh farmer 664k £1795 £270.00 and Armagh farmer 706k £1875 £266.

Forward heifers

Armagh farmer 616k £1865 £303.00; Benburb farmer 596k £1615 £271.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 568k £1535 £270.00; Benburb farmer 592k £1595 £269.00; Katesbridge farmer 590k £1565 £265.00; Benburb farmer 618k £1635 £264.00; Lurgan farmer 540k £1425 £264.00 and Benburb farmer 558k £1465 £263.

Middleweight heifers

Banbridge farmer 446k £1335 £299.00; Dungannon farmer 386k £1095 £284.00; Dungannon farmer 386k £1075 £279.00; Mayobridge farmer 420k £1145 £273.00; Kilkeel farmer 498k £1325 £266.00; Dromore farmer 412k £1085 £263.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 420k £1065 £254.00; Tandragee farmer 470k £1145 £244.00 and Ballyward farmer 404k £975 £241.

Bullocks

120 bullocks sold in a steady demand with forward feeding bullocks from £240 to £292 for 506k at £1475 from a Markethill farmer followed by £275 for 536k at £1475 from a Glenanne farmer.

Good quality middleweights sold from £230 to £285 for 448k Aberdeen Angus at £1275 from a Crossmaglen farmer followed by £269 for 496k at £1335 from a Ballyward producer. Friesian bullocks sold from £210 to £231 for 560k at £1295 from a Stewartstown farmer.

Top price Friesian £1595 for 700k at £228 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Forward bullocks

Markethill farmer 506k £1475 £292.00; Glenanne farmer 536k £1475 £275.00; Crossmaglen farmer 536k £1445 £270.00; Benburb farmer 524k £1385 £264.00; Markethill farmer 524k £1375 £262.00; Markethill farmer 536k £1395 £260.00; Ballyward farmer 574k £1455 £254.00; Benburb farmer 528k £1335 £253.00 and Benburb farmer 576k £1455 £253.

Middleweight bullocks

Crossmaglen farmer 448k £1275 £285.00; Ballyward farmer 496k £1335 £269.00; Benburb farmer 486k £1255 £258.0; Jerrettspass farmer 480k £1205 £251.00; Poyntzpass farmer 496k £1225 £247.00; Jerrettspass farmer 440k £1055 £240.00 and Jerrettspass farmer 436k £1015 £233.

Friesian bullocks

Stewartstown farmer 560k £1295 £231.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 700k £1595 £228.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 684k £1545 £226.00; Castlewellan farmer 596k £1315 £221.00 and Castlewellan farmer 572k £1245 £218.

Weanlings

150 weanlings sold in an exceptionally strong demand with prices on a par with peak spring time rates.

Light male weanlings sold to £328 for 342k at £1120 from a Rathfriland farmer followed by £311 for 350k at £1090 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

All good quality light males sold from £250 to £306.

Strong males sold to a top of £368 for 560k Limousin at £2060 from a Rathfriland farmer.

The same owner received £361 for 582k at £2100.

Main demand for stronger males from £250 to £282 per 100 kilos.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £250 to £315 for 340k at £1070 from a Lurgan farmer followed by £301 for 266k at £800 from a Dromore producer.

Strong male weanlings

Rathfriland farmer 560k £2060 £368.00; Rathfriland farmer 582k £2100 £361.00; Rathfriland farmer 412k £1160 £282.00; Rathfriland farmer 410k £1140 £278.00; Rathfriland farmer 416k £1150 £276.00; Lurgan farmer 434k £1160 £267.00 and Benburb farmer 410k £1080 £264.

Light male weanlings

Rathfriland farmer 342k £1120 £328.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 350k £1090 £311.00; Rathfriland farmer 382k £1170 £306.00; Lurgan farmer 384k £1160 £302.00; Forkhill farmer 268k £810 £302.00; Benburb farmer 368k £1100 £299.00; Markethill farmer 382k £1060 £278.00; Lurgan farmer 378k £1040 £275.00; Benburb farmer 360k £980 £272.00 and Lurgan farmer 400k £1080 £270.

Heifer weanlings

Lurgan farmer 340k £1070 £315.00; Dromore farmer 266k £800 £301.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 238k £710 £298.00; Lurgan farmer 310k £920 £297.00; Lurgan farmer 322k £950 £295.00; Lurgan farmer 392k £1140 £291.00; Keady farmer 368k £1070 £291.00; Lurgan farmer 302k £870 £288.00; Keady farmer 306k £860 £281.00 and Keady farmer 364k £1000 £275.

Suckler outfits sold to £2220 for a Charolais heifer and heifer calf from a Omagh farmer.

The same owner received £2080 for a Charolais cow and heifer calf.

A Mayobridge farmer sold a Hereford cow and bull calf at £1810.

Several more outfits sold from £1200 to £1620 each.