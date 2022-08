Suckler outfits selling to £2560 at Markethill

Heifers

Beef heifers sold to a top of £299 for 660k at £1975 from a Crossgar farmer.

The same owner received £290 for 680k at £1975 with a top price of £2195 for 770k at £282.

This producer sold 12 heifers to average 750k at £2077 each £277 per 100 kilos average. Main demand for beef heifers was from £240 to £280.

Forward feeding heifers sold from £230 to £279 for 630k at £1755 from an Armagh farmer followed by £278 for 610k at £1715 from a Rathfriland farmer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £220 to £301 for 360k at £1095 from a Hillsborough producer.

The same owner received £282 for 392k at £1105 and £261 for 390k at £1035 was paid to a Katesbridge producer.

Beef heifers

Crossgar farmer 660k £1975 £299.00; Crossgar farmer 682k £1975 £290.00; Crossgar farmer 764k £2185 £286.00; Crossgar farmer 764k £2185 £286.00; Crossgar farmer 748k £2135 £285.00; Crossgar farmer 778k £2195 £282.00; Crossgar farmer 768k £2125 £277.00; Ccrossgar farmer 740k £2045 £276.00; Crossgar farmer 772k £1975 £256.00 and Crossgar farmer 814k £2055 £252.

Forward heifers

Armagh farmer 630k £1755 £279.00; Rathfriland farmer 618k £1715 £278.00; Rathfriland farmer 638k £1745 £274.00; Rathfriland farmer 612k £1665 £272.00; Rathfriland farmer 642k £1715 £267.00 and Tandragee farmer 550k £1465 £266.

Middleweight heifers

Hillsborough farmer 364k £1095 £301.00; Hillsborough farmer 392k £1105 £282.00; Katesbridge farmer 396k £1035 £261.00; Hillsborough farmer 376k £945 £251.00; Hillsborough farmer 394k £985 £250.00; Moy farmer 418k £1105 £264.00; Hillsborough farmer 406k £1065 £262.00 and Moy farmer 402k £1015 £253.

Bullocks

160 bullocks included several pens of top quality beef bullocks sold to £301 for 720k at £2165 from a Dromara farmer followed by £268 for 670k at £1805 from a Markethill farmer, £266 for 660k at £1765 from a Markethill farmer.

Main demand from £230 to £265 per 100 kilos.

Forward feeding bullocks sold to £273 for 602k Aberdeen Angus at £1645 from a Richhill farmer followed by £267 for 600k at £1615 from an Armagh farmer.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £230 to £284 for 418k at £1185 from a Benburb producer.

The same owner received £279 for 470k at £1315.

A Crossgar farmer received £277 for 480k at £1335.

Beef bullocks

Dromara farmer 720k £2165 £301.00; Markethill farmer 674k £1805 £268.00; Markethill farmer 664k £1765 £266.00; Markethill farmer 710k £1885 £266.00; Dromara farmer 804k £2055 £256.00; Richhill farmer 684k £1675 £245.00 and Hilltown farmer 714k £1705 £239.

Forward bullocks

Richhill farmer 602k £1645 £273.00; Armagh farmer 606k £1615 £267.00; Benburb farmer 508k £1335 £263.00; Benburb farmer 526k £1375 £261.00; Crossgar farmer 560k £1435 £256.00; Benburb farmer 508k £1295 £255.00; Gilford farmer 576k £1435 £249.00 and Richhill farmer 560k £1395 £249.

Middleweight bullocks

Benburb farmer 418k £1185 £284.00; Benburb farmer 472k £1315 £279.00; Crossgar farmer 482k £1335 £277.00; Cullyhanna farmer 466k £1265 £272.00; Tynan farmer 454k £1225 £270.00; Cullyhanna farmer 442k £1185 £268.00; Benburb farmer 444k £1175 £265.00; Crossgar farmer 496k £1285 £259.00 and Benburb farmer 436k £1115 £256.

WEANLINGS

210 weanlings maintained a very firm trade with good quality light males from £250 to £319 for 280k at £900 from a Loughgall farmer followed by £293 for 410k at £1200 from a Newtownbutler farmer.

A Dungannon producer received £287 for 296k at £850.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold to £304 for 360k at £1100 from a Mayobridge farmer followed by £275 for 400k at £1100 from a Mayobridge farmer.

All good quality heifers from £230 to £260 per 100 kilos.

Male weanlings

Loughgall farmer 282k £900 £319.00; Newtownbutler farmer 410k £1200 £293.00; Dungannon farmer 296k £850 £287.00; Aughnacloy farmer 312k £900 £288.00; Camlough farmer 328k £940 £287.00; Camlough farmer 304k £860 £283.00; Newtownbutler farmer 294k £840 £285.00 and Newtownbutler farmer 308k £840 £273.

Heifer weanlings

Mayobridge farmer 362k £1100 £304.

Suckler outfits sold to a top of £2560 for a Hereford cow and two bull calves from a Keady producer.

A Caledon farmer sold an Aberdeen Angus cow and heifer calf at £1650.

A Keady farmer sold a Belgian Blue cow and heifer calf at £1620.

Several more outfits sold from £1350 to £1600 each.