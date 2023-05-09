In the fatstock ring 300 lots listed sold easily to a strong demand with beef bred cows selling to £2602-60 for a 910kg Charolais to £286 this was followed by a 920kg Charolais to £2465-60 at £268 per 100kg.

Cow heifers sold to £1985-60 for a 680kg Charolais to £292 followed by a 700kg Charolais to £1953 at £279 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £197 per 100kg for a 700kg to £1379 others sold from £180 to £194 per 100kg.

Livestock Markets

Fat bulls sold to £2415-70 for a 1190kg Hereford to £203 and selling to a high of £232 per 100kg for a 1040kg Limousin to £2412-80.

Fat steers sold to £298 for a 700kg Limousin to £2086.

Friesian steers sold to £229 per 100kg for a 540kg (£1236-60).

Fat heifers sold to £289 for a 600kg Limousin (£1734).

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2460 for a 965kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£255) and selling to a high of £330 per 100kg for a 650kg Belgian Blue to £2150.

Forward steers sold to £1700 for a 545kg Charolais (£312).

Med weights sold to £1620 for a 500kg Charolais (£324) to a high of £346 per 100kg for a 430kg Charolais to £1490.

Smaller sorts sold to £980 for a 240kg Aberdeen Angus (£408).

Heavy heifers sold to £2070 for a 660kg Limousin (£313).

Forward heifers sold to £1840 for a 580kg Charolais (£317) to £338 per 100kg for a 515kg Charolais to £1740.

Med weights sold to £1570 for a 500kg Charolais (£314) to £330 per 100kg for a 415kg Limousin to £1370.

Smaller sorts sold to £1190 for a 375kg Limousin (£317).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1740 for a 525kg Belgian Blue (£325) to a high of £394 per 100kg for a 325kg Charolais to £1280.

Weanling heifers sold to £1350 for a 370kg Charolais (£365) to a high of 3374 per 100kg for a 350kg Charolais to £1310.

Dairy cows sold to £2380 for calved heifer.

Breeding bulls sold to £2000 for Hereford and £1750 for Simmental.

Suckler outfits sold to £3030, £2900 and £2600.

Incalf cows sold to £1520.

Bull calves sold to £490 for Simmental.

Heifer calves sold to £410 for Hereford.

Reared male lumps sold to £900 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps sold to £800 for Charolais

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Dungannon producer 680kg Charolais to £292 (£1985-60) Cookstown producer 910kg Charolais to £286 (£2602-60) and 920kg Charolais to £268 (£2465-60) Omagh producer 610kg Charolais to £280 (£1708) Greencastle producer 700kg Limousin to £270 (£1953) Derrylin producer 650kg Limousin to £274 (£1781) Brookeborough producer 620kg Limousin to £268 (£1661-60) Sixmilecross producer 530kg Limousin to £264 (£1399-20) Omagh producer 540kg Charolais to £264 (£1425-60) Omagh producer 680kg Limousin to £264 (£1795-20) Florencecourt producer 630kg Limousin to £262 (£1650-60) and 550kg Limousin to £252 (£1386) Fintona producer 530kg Limousin to £238 (£1367-40) and 630kg Charolais to £250 (£1575) Cookstown producer 770kg Charolais to £258 (£1986-60) Newtownbutler producer 500kg Simmental to £255 (£1275) Dungannon producer 580kg Simmental to £254 (£1473-20) and Omagh producer 500kg Charolais to £253 (£1265).

Other quality beef bred lots sold from £230 to £248 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £200 to £226 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £180 to £192 and selling to a top of £197 for a 700kg to £1379.

Plainer lots sold from £134 to £162 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £105 to £128 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Derrylin producer 1040kg Limousin to £232 (£2412-80) Newtownbutler producer 1010kg Limousin to £232 (£2343-20) Dungannon producer 1040kg Charolais to £220 (£2288) Greencastle producer 900kg Charolais to £219 (£1971) Trillick producer 900kg Friesian to £217 (£1953) Newtownbutler producer 1030kg Charolais to £212 (£2183-60) Ederney producer 840kg Maine Anjou to £210 (£1764) Dungannon producer 1190kg Hereford to £203 (£2415-70) and Omagh producer 1090kg Limousin to £191 (£2081-90).

Fat steers

Limousin steers sold to £298 for 700kg to £2086 to £2403-80 per head Charolais steers sold to £281 per 100kg for 690kg to £1938-90; Saler steers sold to £240 per 100kg Friesian steers sold to £229 per 100kg Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £229 per 100kg. Fleckvieh steers sold to £216 per 100kg. Hereford steers sold to £213 per 100kg.

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £289 per 100kg Charolais heifers sold to £286 per 100kg Saler heifers sold to £280 per 100kg B/Blue heifers sold to £264 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £240 per 100kg Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers sold to £216 per 100kg. Hereford heifers sold to £210 per 100kg and Friesian heifers sold to £203 per 100kg.

Store bullocks (141 lots)

A smaller entry sold to a very firm demand with heavy steers selling to a top price of £2460 for a 965kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£255) with other quality lots selling to a high of £330 per 100kg for a 650kg Belgian Blue to £2150 most others selling from £267 to £311 per 100kg. Forward lots sold to £1700 for a 545kg Charolais (£312) with a 530kg Charolais to £1620 (£305).

Leading prices: Co Armagh producer 965kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2460 (£255) 890kg Limousin to £2380 (£267) 880kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2350 (£267) and 825kg Limousin to £2270 (£275) G Johnston Stewartstown 780kg Limousin to £2210 (£283) 710kg Limousin to £2180 (£307) and 620kg Limousin to £1890 (£305) Richill producer 650kg Belgian Blue to £2150 (£330) P Gormley Dungannon 715kg Aberdeen Angus to £2090 (£292) 710kg Charolais to £2080 (£293) 725kg Charolais to £2060 (£284) 655kg Charolais to £2040 (£311) 680kg Charolais to £2000 (£294) 725kg Aberdeen Angus to £1960 (£270) 660kg Charolais to £1960 (£297) 670kg Aberdeen Angus to £1910 (£285) 690kg Aberdeen Angus to £1910 (£276) and 665kg Aberdeen Angus to £1800 (£270) Ian S Farrell Fivemiletown 690kg Charolais to £2010 (£291) I and K Meehan Tempo 635kg Limousin to £1930 (£304) Forward lots C and W Gallagher Tempo 545kg Charolais to 31700 (£312) and 530kg Charolais to £1620 (£305) Richill producer 585kg Charolais to £1680 (£287) S McCaffery Irvinestown 570kg Charolais to £1650 (£282) 540kg Limousin to £1570 (£290) and 530kg Charolais to £1560 (£294) A Sharkey Aughnacloy 575kg Charolais to £1630 (£283) and 550kg Limousin to £1530 (£278) E McCaffery Tempo 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £1570 (£270) and 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £1470 (£288).

Med weight stores 390kg to 500kg

A flying trade in this weight section with a 500kg Charolais selling to £1620 (£324) and selling to a high of £346 per 100kg for a 430kg Charolais to £1490 with a 480kg Charolais to £1610 (£335) and a 410kg Limousin to £1360 (£331).

Sample prices: W G Hoey Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1620 (£324) and 430kg Charolais to £1490 (£346) C and W Gallagher Tempo 480kg Charolais to £1610 (£335) 460kg Charolais to £1340 (£291) and 450kg Charolais to £1290 (£286) S McCaffery Irvinestown 475kg Charolais to £1450 (£305) F and D Liggett Stewartstown 490kg Belgian Blue to £1380 (£281) Kesh producer 410kg Limousin to £1360 (£331) and 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £1250 (£271) P McVeigh Dungannon 430kg Limousin to £1300 (£302) 445kg Limousin to £1270 (£285) and 425kg Limousin to £1130 (£266) and McMahon Farms Rosslea 390kg Charolais to £1220 (£313) and 400kg Charolais to £1190 (£297).

Smaller sorts 350kg and under

Ballygawley producer 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £980 x 2 and 240kg Aberdeen Angus to £980.

Store heifers (140 lots)

A very keen demand in this section with strong heifers selling to a top price of £2070 for a 660kg Limousin (£313) most quality lots sold from £275 to £310 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1840 for a 580kg Charolais (£317) and selling to a high of £338 per 100kg for a 515kg Charolais to £1740 with a 530kg Limousin to £1770 (£334).

Leading prices: H Hall Dungannon 660kg Limousin to £2070 (£313) and 625kg Charolais to £1940 (£310) G C King Armagh 700kg Charolais to £2010 (£287) P Slane Carrickmore 600kg Charolais to £1840 (£306) 600kg Charolais to £1790 (£298) 635kg Charolais to £1790 (£282) B McCullagh Greencastle 610kg Limousin to £1840 (£301) P A Curry Benburb 650kg Charolais to £1790 (£275) and 635kg Charolais to £1750 (£275) J H Keys Fivemiletown 620kg Shorthorn beef to £1750 (£282) J Morris Carrickmore 590kg Limousin to £1740 (£295) G C King Armagh 610kg Charolais to £1730 (£283) R Clarke Augher 590kg Charolais to £1730 (£293) Forward lots Paul Straghan Armagh 580kg Charolais to £1840 (£317) P Slane Carrickmore 545kg Limousin to £1790 (£328) 565kg Limousin to £1780 (£315) 530kg Limousin to £1770 (£334) and 580kg Charolais to £1710 (£295) Richill producer 515kg Charolais to £1740 (£338) and W G Hoey Fivemiletown 585kg Charolais to £1730 (£295).

Med weight stores 405kg to 500kg

A super demand in this section with quality lots selling to a top of £1570 for a 500kg Charolais (£314) and selling to a high of £330 per 100kg for a 415kg Limousin to £1370 with several other quality lots selling over the £300 mark.

Leading prices: G McShane Strabane 500kg Charolais to £1570 (£314) 470kg Charolais to £1520 (£323) 470kg Charolais to £1470 (£308) and 405kg Charolais to £1230 (£303) R D Sommerville Trillick 490kg Limousin to £1500 (£306) and 445kg Limousin to £1190 (£267) G Norris Omagh 480kg Limousin to £1490 (£310) P McAleer Pomeroy 490kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1490 (£304) Derrylin producer 500kg Limousin to £1480 (£296) and 445kg Limousin to £1450 (£326) R Clarke Augher 460kg Limousin to £1400 (£304) K McArdle Middletown 415kg Limousin to £1470 (£330) A Boyd Tempo 470kg Limousin to £1370 (£291) C Keys Fivemiletown 465kg Charolais to £1370 (£294) P F Breen Trillick 490kg Charolais to £1310 (£267) and 480kg Charolais to £1300 (£271) A F McArdle Middletown 405kg Limousin to £1270 (£313) M Stevenson Lurgan 430kg Limousin to £1250 (£290) E T Smyth Fivemiletown 485kg Charolais to £1230 (£253) and S J Mitchell Keady 485kg Limousin to £1190 (£245).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

K McArdle Middletown 375kg Limousin to £1190 (£317) 310kg Limousin to £920, 315kg Limousin to £910 and 345kg Belgian Blue to £880. G Morris Omagh 385kg Limousin to £1180. P McVeigh Dungannon 400kg Limousin to £1160. G McShane Strabane 385kg Charolais to £1090. Kesh producer 390kg Limousin to £1090 and 385kg Limousin to £1030. A F McArdle Middletown 365kg Limousin to £1050 and 325kg Charolais to £950. E T Smyth Fivemiletown 370kg Charolais to £1030. Richill producer 390kg Belgian Blue to £980. D McCarroll Eskra 395kg Limousin to £970. Caledon producer 400kg Belgian Blue to £910 and 370kg Limousin to £900. E Gibson Beragh 305kg Hereford to £910. T Dillon Beragh 380kg Belgian Blue to £890.

Weanlings (170 lots)

A very strong demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to a top of £1740 for a 525kg Belgian Blue (£325) smaller sorts sold to £1380 for a 395kg Charolais (£349) with other quality lots selling to a high of £394 per 100kg for a 325kg Charolais to £1280 and a 320kg Limousin to £1190 (£372).

Weanling heifers sold to a top price of £1350 for a 370kg Charolais (£365) and selling to a high of £374 per 100kg for a 350kg Charolais to £1310 with all quality lots selling to well over the £300 per kg mark.

Leading prices: Weanling steers and bulls - B Mullan Sixmilecross 535kg Belgian Blue to £1740 (£325) J P McBride Plumbridge 395kg Charolais to £1380 (£349) 400kg Charolais to £1290 (£322) and 325kg Charolais to £1280 (£394) B McConnell Clogher 525kg Limousin to £1360 (£259) T Curry Derrylin 515kg Hereford to £1350 (£262) J McManus Lisnaskea 460kg Charolais to £1300 (£282) Des. Irwin Augher 470kg Limousin to £1280 (£272) F and G Stewart Dungannon 440kg Limousin to £1280 (£291) and 340kg Limousin to £1230 (£361) J Beggan Rosslea 360kg Limousin to £1220 (£339) 410kg Limousin to £1170 (£285) and 345kg Limousin to £1170 (£339) S Mellon Fintona 395kg Simmental to £1130 (£286) J Kearns Rosslea 395kg Charolais to £1120 (£283) P Mulligan Newtownbutler 305kg Charolais to £1120 (£367) and 355kg Belgian Blue to £1110 (£312).

Weanling heifers

J P McBride Plumbridge 370kg Charolais to £1350 (£365) 350kg Charolais to £1310 (£374) 350kg Charolais to £1210 (£345) 360kg Charolais to £1210 (£336) 325kg Charolais to £1180 (£363) 345kg Charolais to £1160 (£336) and 315kg Charolais to £1090 (£346) J Maguire Fermanagh 405kg Charolais to £1200 (£296) Kesh producer 370kg Charolais to £1120 (£302) 350kg Limousin to £1090 (£311) and 355kg Limousin to £1030 (£290) J Kearns Rosslea 360kg Limousin to £1100 (£305) A Green Fivemiletown 335kg Limousin to £1090 (£325) and 405kg Limousin to £1060 (£262) S Mellon Fintona 370kg Charolais to £1060 (£286) J Beggan Rosslea 375kg Limousin to £1040 (£277) H T Turbitt Ballygawley 305kg Charolais to £990 (£324) and 350kg Charolais to £970 (£277) A Irwin Fivemiletown 290kg Charolais to £970 (£334) and P McConnell Clogher 295kg Limousin to £970 (£329).

Dairy cows and heifers

A small entry this week sold to a steady demand with a Dungannon producer selling a calved heifer to £2380. Madden producer £1900, £1780, £1760 and £1720 for calved heifers. Middletown producer £1400 for Calved heifer (not cubicle trained) and Rosslea producer £1280 for springing heifer.

Breeding bulls

Aughnacloy producer £2000 for pedigree registered Hereford (born 17-05-2019) Middletown producer £1750 for pedigree registered Simmental (born 30-10-2021) and Newtownbutler producer £1600 for pedigree registered Shorthorn beef (born 25-02-2021).

Suckler cows and calves

A very strong demand in this section with quality lots selling to a very high demand.

This week: G Robinson Fintona sold Simmental heifers with Limousin bull calves at foot to make £3030 and £2900. O P Donnelly Augher £2600 for Charolais heifer with Charolais heifer calf. J Hanna Pomeroy £2000 for 2018 Simmental cow with Simmental heifer calf. and £1950 for 2014 Simmental cow with Simmental bull calf. D Jonston Lisbellaw £1970 for 2019 Belgian Blue cow with Limousin bull calf. and £1480 for 2019 Aberdeen Angus cow with Limousin bull calf. Banbridge producer £1860 for Simmental heifer with Charolais bull calf and £1720 for 2019 Hereford cow with Hereford bull calf. G Robinson Fintona £1800 for 2019 Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf and 1650 for Shorthorn heifer with Limousin bull calf. Co Armagh producer £1520 for incalf Limousin cow (2018) £1420 for Shorthorn heifer with Aberdeen Angus heifer calf and £1400 for Shorthorn heifer with Shorthorn heifer calf. C Quinn Ballygawley £1400 for Aberdeen Angus heifer with Aberdeen Angus bull calf and £1300 for Limousin heifer with Aberdeen Angus heifer calf. K McAleer Pomeroy £1370 for Dropped calves and reared lumps

Another good turnout sold to a brisk demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £490 for a Simmental to a Newtownbutler producer. P D N Farms Dungannon £485 for Aberdeen Angus and £330 for Limousin A C Lunny Aghalane £450, 3370, £and £330 for Belgian Blues. G McCauley Kinawley £380 for Charolais D Foy Tempo £360 for Charolais J Bell Newtownbutler £350 for Limousin T Baxter Kinawley £335 for Limousin W Mannagh Omagh 3320 for Limousin A Norris Dungannon £300 for Aberdeen Angus and D Williamson Fivemiletown £300 for Limousin.

Heifer calves

C Quinn Ballygawley £410 for Hereford T G Rutledge Brookeborough £395 and £380 for Belgian Blues. P D N Farms Dungannon £385 for Aberdeen Angus; Newtownbutler producer £335 for Limousin; A C Lunny Aghalane £305 for Belgian Blue and Omagh producer £285, £270, and £265 for Belgian Blues and £280 and £270 for Hereford.

Reared male lumps

K McMahon Pomeroy £900 for Charolais; R McCall Keady £800 for Limousin; D R Graham Lisbellaw £730, £680, £670, £660, £615, £580 and £520 for Shorthorn beef £640 and £585 for Simmentals; S Beacom and E Graham Lisbellaw £630, £600 and £500 for Simmentals; D McShane Strabane £620 and £580 for Aberdeen Angus and M McNally Portadown £530 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps

