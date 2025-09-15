Suckler outfits selling to £4520 and £4240 at Clogher Mart
In the fatstock ring 282 lots listed sold readily with beef bred cow heifers selling to £3172-40 for a 770kg Limousin to £412 per 100kg with a 700kg Limousin to £2835 at £405 per 100kg a 730kg Charolais sold to £2759-40 at £378 per 100kg with a 660kg Charolais to £2547-60 at £386 per 100kg.
Beef bred cows sold to £3366 for an 850kg to £396 per 100kg an 830kg Charolais sold to £3154 at £380 per 100kg a 780kg Charolais sold to £3104 at £398 per 100kg with an 800kg Charolais to £3024 at £378 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £2336 for an 800kg to £292 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £3808 for a 1190kg Charolais to £320 per 100kg with a 1150kg Shorthorn beef to £3358 at £292 per 100kg and selling to a top of £334 per 100kg for an 870kg Aberdeen Angus to £2905-80.
Fat steers sold to £2903-20 for a 760kg Charolais to £382 per 100kg.
Friesian steers sold to £338 per 100kg for a 600kg to £2028.
Fat heifers sold to £2547-60 for a 660kg Charolais to £386 per 100kg with a 530kg Limousin to £2077-60 at £392 per 100kg.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £3300 for an 845kg Charolais (£391) with a 645kg Charolais to £2740 (£425) and a 650kg Charolais to £2750 (£423).
Forward steers sold to £2640 for a 590kg Charolais (£447) with a 555kg Charolais to £2570 (£463).
Medweight steers sold to £627 per 100kg for a 415kg Charolais to £2600 with a 470kg Limousin to £2240 (£477).
Smaller steers sold to £1900 for a 400kg Charolais (£475) with a 340kg Limousin to £1620 (£476).
Heavy heifers sold to £3020 for a 760kg Simmental (£397) with a 635kg Charolais selling to £2710 (£427).
Forward heifers sold to £2590 for a 545kg Limousin (£435) to £439 per 100kg for a 545kg Limousin to £2390.
Medweight heifers sold to £2270 for a 500kg Charolais (£454) with a 400kg Charolais to £1980 (£495).
Smaller heifers sold to £1860 for a 370kg Charolais (£503) with a 350kg Charolais to £1830 (£523).
Weanling males (strong) sold to £2610 for a 490kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£533) with a 400kg Limousin to £2140 (£535).
Lightweight males sold to £603 per 100kg for a 320kg Charolais to £1920 with a 345kg Charolais to £2030 (£588) and a 335kg Charolais sold to £1960 (£585).
Weanling heifers (strong) sold to £2150 for a 450kg Limousin (£478) with a 415kg Limousin to £1890 (£455).
Lightweight heifers sold to £1920 for a 385kg Charolais (£499) with a 295kg Charolais to £1650 (£559).
Breeding bulls sold to £3520 for pedigree registered Limousin (five year old) and £2800 for pedigree non registered Aberdeen Angus.
Dairy cows and heifers sold to £4400 and £3980.
Maiden heifers sold to £1650 and £1500.
Suckler outfits sold to £4520 and £4240.
A special entry of Highland cows with calves at foot sold to £2940 and £2840. INCALF Cows and heifers sold to £2520 and £2500.
Bull calves sold to £760 and £740 for Limousins.
Heifer calves sold to £690 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared male lumps sold to £1590 and £1550 for Charolais and £1440 for Limousin.
Reared female lumps sold to £1760 and £1720 for Limousins.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Fintona producer 770kg Limousin to £412 (£3172-40) and 700kg Limousin to £405 (£2835) Ballygawley producer 780kg Charolais to £398 (£3104-40) Enniskillen producer 850kg Ch.to £396 (£3366) 660kg Charolais to £386 (£2547-60) 830kg Charolais to £380 (£3154) 730kg Charolais to £378 (£2759-40) 630kg Charolais to £378) 2381-40) Ballinamallard producer 530kg Limousin to £392 (£2077-60) Rosslea producer 800kg Charolais to £378 (£3024) Stewartstown producer 680kg Limousin to £374 (£2543-20) Derrylin producer 690kg Limousin to £374 (£2580-60) and 690kg Limousin to £360 (£2484) Enniskillen producer 660kg Charolais to £374 (£2468-40) 690kg Charolais to £368 (£2539-40) and 640kg Charolais to £366 (£2342-40) Mayobridge producer 650kg Limousin to £360 (£2340) Clogher producer 600kg Charolais to £360 (£2160) and Magheraveely producer 800kg Limousin to £354 (£3115-20).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £330 to £352 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £302 to £326 per 100kg.
Quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £360 to £412 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £2336 for an 800kg to £292 per 100kg main trade from £252 to £278 per 100kg.
Lots more heavy Friesian cows required to meet demand.
Plainer Friesian and Coloured cows sold from £222 to £244 per 100kg.
The poorest types sold from £170 to £212 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Tullysarren producer 870kg Aberdeen Angus to £334 (£2095) Clogher producer 860kg Aberdeen Angus to £320 (£2752) Sixmilecross producer 1190kg Charolais to £320 (£3808) Newtownbutler producer 1000kg Charolais to £312 (£3120) Coa producer 010kg Charolais to £308 (£3110) Sixmilecross producer 840kg Limousin to £294 (£2469-60) and Newtownbutler producer 1150kg Shorthorn beef to £292 (£3358).
Fat steers
Fleckvieh steers sold to £388 per 100kg for a 560kg to £2172-80. Charolais steers sold to £382 per 100kg for a 760kg to £2903-20. Limousin steers sold to £378 per 100kg for an 810kg to £3061-80. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £360 per 100kg for a 660kg to £2376. Shorthorn beef steers sold to £360 per 100kg for a 600kg to £2160. Friesian steers (more heavy lots required) sold to £338 per 100kg for a 660kg to £2028.
Fat heifers
Limousin heifers sold to £392 per 100kg for a 530kg to £2077-60. Charolais heifers sold to £386 per 100kg for a 660kg to £2547-60. Limousin heifers sold to £380 per 100kg for a 530kg to £2014. Hereford heifers sold to £366 per 100kg for a 590kg to £2159-40. Montbelairde heifers sold to £320 per 100kg for a 630kg to £2016) and Friesian heifers sold from £250 to £292 per 100kg.
Store bullocks (292 lots)
A good steady demand in this section with a lot of heavy steers on offer selling to a top of £3300 for an 845kg Charolais to £391 per 100kg a 645kg Charolais sold to £2740 (£425) with a 650kg Charolais to £2750 (£423).
Other quality steers sold from £359 to £418 per 100kg.
Forward steers sold to £2640 for a 590kg (£447) with a 555kg Charolais to £2570 (£463) and a 555kg Charolais to £2500 (£450).
Other quality steers sold from £425 to £445 per 100kg.
Leading prices
Patrick Sharkey Newtownbutler sold an 845kg Charolais to £3300 (£391) an 800kg Limousin to £3250 (£406) a 755kg Limousin to £2940 (£389) a 785kg Charolais to £2850 (£363) with a 765kg Simmental to £2750 (£359) S M Livestock Ltd Portadown 710kg Charolais to £2950 (£415) and 650kg Charolais to £2750 (£423) G Hagan Clogher 740kg Charolais to £2900 (£392) N Morrow Caledon 705kg Charolais to £2900 (£411) 690kg Charolais to £2850 (£413) and 695kg Charolais to £2830 (£407) J and P Mallon Dungannon 780kg Charolais to £2860 (£367) K Woods Tempo 710kg Limousin to £2850 (£401) and 800kg Limousin to £2780 (£348) R McCann Dungannon 680kg Charolais to £2840 (£418) Des Wilson Clogher 710kg Charolais to £2830 (£399) R Carson Dungannon 710kg Charolais to £2790 (£393) B Daly Dungannon 755kg Charolais to £2760 (£366) and G O'Neill Dungannon 655kg Charolais to £2750 (£420) and 645kg Charolais to £2740 (£425).
Forward steers sold to £2640 for a 590kg Charolais (£447) a 570kg Charolais sold to £2490 (£437) with a 550kg Limousin to £2440 (£444) for M/S E and K Ewart Killylea. N Morrow Caledon 580kg Charolais to £2580 (£445) 575kg Charolais to £2560 (£445) and 575kg Limousin to £2480 (£431) B McQuade Armagh 595kg Charolais to £2570 (£432) 580kg Charolais to £2490 (£429) and 595kg Charolais to £2460 (£413) M McElvogue Dungannon 555kg Charolais to £2570 (£463) and 590kg Charolais to £2560 (£434) K Bell Aughnacloy 585kg Simmental to £2550 (£436) and 575kg Belgian Blue to £2510 (£437) J Holland Dungannon 580kg Charolais to £2530 (£436) and 595kg Charolais to £2530 (£425) A Irwin Fivemiletown 555kg Charolais to £2500 (£450) and 560kg Charolais to £2450 (£438) H McClure Fivemiletown 575kg Aberdeen Angus to £2470 (£430) S M Livestock Ltd Portadown 585kg Charolais to £2440 (£417) and J Kilpatrick Coalisland 570kg Charolais to £2420 (£425).
Medweight steers 410kg to 500kg
A very strong demand in this section with quality steers selling to a high of £627 per 100kg for a 415kg Charolais to £2600 from B McQuade Armagh a 470kg Limousin sold to £2240 (£477) for A Wright Fivemiletown.
Other quality steers sold from £388 to £475 per 100kg.
Leading prices
B McQuade Armagh 415kg Charolais to £2600 (£627) J Holland Dungannon 480kg Limousin to £2250 (£469) D Nelson Dungannon 495kg Charolais to £2240 (£453) A Wright Fivemiletown 470kg Limousin to £2240 (£477) W J Adams Aughnacloy 495kg Charolais to £2130 (£430) and 495kg Limousin to £2010 (£406) A McKenna Augher 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £2070 (£440) J Kilpatrick Coalisland 465kg Charolais to £2040 (£439) 415kg Charolais to £1980 (£477) 455kg Limousin to £1940 (£426) 470kg Belgian Blue to £1920 (£409) and 450kg Charolais to £1880 (£418) A McCrory Pomeroy 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1990 (£398) E Cartwright Sixmilecross 460kg Limousin to £1990 (£433) and 465kg Limousin to £1900 (£409) E McArdle Middletown 500kg Limousin to £1950 (£390) B McDermott Lisnaskea 500kg Limousin to £1940 (£388) and 405kg Limousin to £1880 (£464) and J Eakin Moy 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1880 (£376).
Smaller steers 400kg and under
K Parsons Tempo 400kg Charolais to £1900 (£475) and E Cartwright Sixmilecross 340kg Limousin to £1710 (£503) 340kg Limousin to £1620 (£476) 330kg Limousin to £1500 (£455) and 315kg Limousin to £1450 (£460)
Store heifers (294 lots)
A large entry in this section sold to a very firm demand with heavy heifers selling to a top of £3020 for a 760kg Simmental (£397) a 680kg Limousin sold to £2820 (£415) a 635kg Charolais sold to £2710 (£427) with a 630kg Limousin to £2600 (£413).
Several other quality heifers sold from £370 to £410 per 100kg.
Forward heifers sold to a top of £2590 (£435) a 545kg Limousin sold to £2390 (£439) with a 545kg Charolais to £2380 (£437) several other quality heifers sold from £398 to £436 per 100kg.
Leading prices
J Frizelle £2890 (£399) 680kg Limousin to £2820 (£415) 660kg Limousin to £2690 (£408) 665kg Limousin to £2660 (£400) and 630kg Limousin to £2600 (£413) Dungannon producer 710kg Charolais to £2820 (£397) 705kg Charolais to £2770 (£393) 635kg Charolais to £2700 (£403) 680kg Saler to £2680 (£394) 680kg Charolais to £2640 (£388) and 690kg Limousin to £2640 (£383) R Harkness Crumlin 730kg Charolais to £2800 (£384) 695kg Limousin to £2690 (£387) 685kg Charolais to £2620 (£382) and 640kg Charolais to £2590 (£405) R Walker Stewartstown 740kg Simmental to £2740 (£370) and A Graham Co Armagh 695kg Charolais to £2600 (£374) and 630kg Charolais to £2580 (£410).
Forward heifers sold to £2590 for a 595kg Charolais (£435) for I S Farrell Fivemiletown Derek Williamson Portadown 580kg Charolais to £2490 (£429) 575kg Charolais to £2390 (£416) 565kg Charolais to £2390 (£423) 545kg Limousin to £2390 (£439) and 550kg Limousin to £2360 (£429) E Cassidy Rosslea 590kg Limousin to £2480 (£420) J Frizelle Ballygawley 590kg Limousin to £2430 (£412) 590kg Limousin to £2370 (£402) 585kg Limousin to £2370 (£405) 595kg Charolais to £2370 (£398) 580kg Limousin to £2350 (£405) and 555kg Limousin to £2340 (£422) S Gormley Dungannon 575kg Belgian Blue to £2410 (£419) and 570kg Charolais to £2370 (£416) Dungannon producer 580kg Charolais to £2410 (£416) A Wright Fivemiletown 550kg Belgian Blue to £2400 (£436) and 555kg Limousin to £2380 (£429) A Graham Co Armagh 545kg Charolais to £2380 (£437) and M/S N and M Corr Adboe 560kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2360 (£421).
Medweight heifers 400kg to 500kg
A brisk demand in this section with quality lots selling to a top of £2270 for a 500kg Charolais (£454) and £2220 for a 500kg Limousin (£444) a 430kg Limousin sold to £2100 (£488) with a 400kg Charolais selling to £1980 (£495).
Several other quality lots sold from £398 to £463 per 100kg
Leading prices
F McElroy Augher 500kg Charolais to £2270 (£454) and 485kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2170 (£447) G Hannigan Beragh 500kg Limousin to £2220 (£444) 500kg Charolais to £2100 (£420) 500kg Charolais to £2060 (£412) 460kg Charolais to £2040 (£443) and 470kg Charolais to £1980 (£421) A Wright Fivemiletown 495kg Charolais to £2160 (£436) and 445kg Charolais to 32060 (4463) J Frizelle Ballygawley 490kg Limousin to £2110 (£431) S Gormley Dungannon 430kg Limousin to £2100 (£488) 490kg Charolais to £2070 (£422) 480kg Limousin to £2040 (£425) and 440kg Charolais to £1970 (£448) W Crawford Clogher 485kg Limousin to £2000 (£412) C M Ardle Middletown 475kg Limousin to £1990 (£419) 500kg Limousin to £1990 (£398) and 480kg Limousin to £1950 (£406) and M/S D and S and B McAleer Rosslea 400kg Charolais to £1980 (£495).
Smaller heifers 395kg and under
A good steady demand for younger stock with a 370kg Charolais selling to £1860 (£503) and selling to £523 per 100kg for a 350kg Charolais to £1830 for a Rosslea producer.
Leading prices
M/S M and N O'Connor Augher 370kg Charolais to £1860 (£503) 370kg Charolais to £1810 (£489) 365kg Charolais to £1800 (£493) 395kg Charolais to £1710 (£433) and 395kg Charolais to £1500 (£380) M/S D and S and B McAleer Rosslea 350kg Charolais to £1830 (£523) 375kg Charolais to £1810 (£483) and 360kg Charolais to £1680 (£467) Johnston Farms Clogher 390kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1660 (£426) 395kg Belgian Blue to £1630 (£413) 395kg Belgian Blue to £1480 (£375) 345kg Belgian Blue to £1400 (£406) and 355kg Belgian Blue to £1380 (£389) H McFarland Trillick 395kg Limousin to £1580 (£400) P P Devlin Cookstown 355kg Charolais to £1490 (£420) W Hogg Fivemiletown 355kg Limousin to £1440 (£406) and J Hughes Dungannon 320kg Limousin to £1400 (£438) 375kg Aubrac to £1350 (£360) 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £1320 (£338) and 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £1280 (£337).
Weanlings (152 lots)
An exceptional demand in this section with strong males selling to a top of £2610 for a 490kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£533) with a 400kg Limousin to £2140 (£535).
Lightweight males sold to £2030 for a 345kg Charolais (£588) with a 335kg Charolais selling to £1960 (£585) and selling to a top of £603 per 100kg for a 320kg Charolais to £1920.
Weanling heifers sold to £2150 for a strong 450kg Limousin (£478) with a 415kg Limousin to £1890 (£455).
Lightweight heifers sold to a top of £1920 for a 385kg Charolais (£499) with a 330kg Limousin to £1790 (£542) and a 295kg Charolais sold to £1650 (£559).
Leading prices
Strong males
Martin Gallagher Omagh 490kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2610 (£533) and 400kg Limousin to £2140 (£535) C Irwin Fivemiletown 480kg Charolais to £2280 (£475) N McGirr Fivemiletown 450kg Charolais to £2250 (£500) S F McCaughey Augher 430kg Belgian Blue to £2110 (£491) E Cassidy Rosslea 435kg Charolais to £2110 (£485) and 415kg Charolais to £2100 (£506) K Bell Aughnacloy 430kg Belgian Blue top £2060 (£479) 410kg Belgian Blue to £2040 (£498) and 405kg Belgian Blue to £1960 (£484) P Clarke Dungannon 495kg Charolais to £2040 (£|412) I Allen Armagh 420kg Charolais to £2040 (£486) B Kinchin Mowhan 555kg Aberdeen Angus to £2020 (£364) I Irwin Loughgall 490kg Charolais to £2000 (£408) and P Irwin Fivemiletown 415kg Charolais to £1990 (£480).
Lightweight males sold to £2030 for a 345kg Charolais (£588) for P Clarke Dungannon P J and C Monaghan Omagh 335kg Charolais to £1960 (£585) and 320kg Charolais to £1930 (£603) K Bell Aughnacloy 375kg Belgian Blue to £1950 (£520) and S McElroy Pomeroy 360kg Limousin to £1920 (£533).
Weanling heifers
Stronger females sold to £2150 for a 450kg Limousin (£478) for James Quinn Castlewellan M McKenna Aughnacloy 425kg Limousin to £1890 (£455) 400kg Limousin to £1800 (£450) 410kg Limousin to £1740 (£424) and 410kg Limousin to £1660 (£405) I Irwin Loughgall 470kg Belgian Blue to £1830 (£389) 495kg Limousin to £1700 (£343) S Smyth Rosslea 405kg Limousin to £1800 (£444) S F McCaughey Augher 400kg Charolais to £1760 (£440) P Clarke Dungannon 425kg Charolais to £1700 (£400) and M Clarke Dungannon 400kg Charolais to £1680 (£420).
Lightweight females sold to £1920 for a 385kg Charolais (£499) 375kg Charolais to £1850 (£493) and 355kg Limousin to £1660 (£468) for M McKenna Aughnacloy. James Quinn Castlewellan 345kg Limousin to £1890 (£548) and 330kg Limousin to £1790 (£542) S McKenna Clogher 360kg Charolais to £1690 (£469) E McBride Ballygawley 370kg Charolais to £1680 (£454) P J and C Monaghan Omagh 295kg Charolais to £1650 (£559) and S F McCaughey Augher 315kg Charolais to £1640 (£521).
Breeding bulls
Irvinestown producer sold a pedigree registered Limousin to £3520 (born 01-10-2020) and Augher producer sold a pedigree non registered Aberdeen Angus to £2800 (born 23-04-2022).
Dairy cows and heifers (23 lots)
A much larger entry this week sold easily to a strong demand with a Caledon producer selling calved heifers to £4400 and £3980. Bellanaleck producer £3720, £3580, £3500 and £3250 for calved heifers. Fivemiletown producer £3350 for calved heifer. Dungannon producer £3160 for calved heifer. Aughnacloy producer £3120 for calved heifer.
Other calved cows and heifers sold from £2100 to £2860.
A selection of maiden heifers from a Dromore (Co Down) producer sold £1650, £1500, £1340, and £1320 twice. Ballinamallard producer £1400 for Shorthorn dairy bred Maiden heifer and £1110 for Holstein maiden heifer.
Suckler cows and calves (64 lots)
A large entry sold to a keen demand especially for quality outfits with C Cooke Eglinton selling a heifers with heifer calves to £4520 and £3660. N Green Magheraveely £4240 for 2020 cow with bull calf. Des Capper Portadown £3700 and £3500 for heifers with heifer calves. S Ellison Fivemiletown £3540, £3480, £3400, £3020, £3010 and £2940 for heifers with heifer calves. Mountview Cattle Dungannon £3520 for heifer with bull calf. A Graham Trillick £3410 and £2860 for heifers with heifer calves. C Cooke Eglinton £3020 for heifer with heifer calf. P McCaffery Fivemiletown £2900 for 2020 cow with heifer calf.
Several other outfits sold from £2300 to £2740.
Incalf cows and heifers sold to £2520, £2500 and £2140.
A selection of Highland cows from a Kinawley producer sold to £2940 for 2018 cow with heifer calf £2840 for a 2018 cow with heifer calf and £1720 for a 2012 cow with heifer calf other older cows sold from £1040 to £1600.
Dropped calves and reared lumps (202 lots)
Another good entry this week again sold to a very sharp demand with bull calves (under four weeks) selling to £760 and £740 for Limousins to P McCorry Derrylin. A Latimer Derrylin £675, £570 and £560 for Aberdeen Angus; R McElroy Maguiresbridge £655 and £520 for Aberdeen Angus; R J Bleakley Fivemiletown £650 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus; N Neal Irvinestown £580 for Simmental £530 for Aberdeen Angus and £470 for Speckle Park; M Hall Fivemiletown 570 and £530 for Aberdeen Angus; B Warnock Tempo £550 x 2 and £490 for Montbelairdes; J Morton Kinawley £520 for Belgian Blue and H Maguire Cornafanogue £500 for Friesian.
Heifer calves (under four weeks)
N McGirr Fivemiletown £690 and £480 for Aberdeen Angus; J Morton Kinawley £600 for Belgian Blue; G W McKeown Lisbellaw £560 for Belgian Blue; A Latimer Derrylin £560 and £540 for Aberdeen Angus; M Hall Fivemiletown 540 and £490 for Aberdeen Angus; R J Bleakley Fivemiletown £520 for British Blue and N Neal Irvinestown £515 and £460 for Speckle Park and £480 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared male lumps
M/S J N and S Irwin Newtownbutler £1590, £1550, 1490, £1440, £1410 and £1360 for Limousins; R J Crawford Stewartstown £1550 for Charolais; C Smyton Tempo £1250 for Charolais; J Reilly Newtownbutler 1190 for Charolais; W Cranston Newry £1180 for Limousin; A Hanna Irvinestown £1100, £920 and £860 for Limousins; I Mulligan Augher £1080, £950 and £890 for Hereford; O P Donnelly Augher £1050 for Belgian Blue; B McCaffery Lisnaskea £1045 for Charolais; P P Kernan Killylea £970 for Charolais; J Dalton Maguiresbridge £960 for Aberdeen Angus; Mountview Cattle Dungannon £900 for Limousin; R Walker Stewartstown £860 for Aberdeen Angus and A J and Mrs J Hogg Lisnaskea £840 and £820 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared female lumps
M/S J N and S Irwin Newtownbutler £1760, £1720, £1680, £1600, £1590, £1580, £1560, £1500, £1420, £1410 and £1380 for Limousins; Neal Irvinestown £1300 for Charolais; R J Crawford Stewartstown £1290 for Limousin; Mountview Cattle Dungannon £1280 and £920 for Limousins; T Simpson Ederney £1150 for Limousin; W R Graham Derrylin £1100 for Charolais; P M Devlin Cookstown £1080 for Limousin; N Weir Fintona £910 for Charolais; A J and Mrs J Hogg Lisnaskea £850, £830 and £780 for Aberdeen Angus; I Mulligan Augher £850 for Hereford and £810 for Aberdeen Angus; D R Wilson Magheraveely £770 for Hereford; J Cassidy Rosslea £670 for Charolais; J A and A Farms Armagh £660 for Aberdeen Angus and Stewartstown producer £650, £640 x 2 and £620 for Aberdeen Angus.