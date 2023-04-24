In the fatstock ring 300 lots sold to a very sharp demand with beef bred cows selling to a top of £2346 for a 920kg Simmental to £255 per 100kg and selling to a high of £272 per 100kg for a 850kg Shorthorn beef to £2312.

Other heavy cows sold to £2252-80 for a 880kg Shorthorn beef to £256 with an 850kg Simmental to £2193 at £258 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to a high of £275 per 100kg for a 700kg Charolais to £1925 with a 710kg Simmental to £1917 at £270 per 100kg.

Livestock Markets

Fleshed Friesian bred cows sold to £187 for a 640kg to £1196-80.

Fat bulls sold to £2863-80 for a 1290kg Charolais to £222 to a high of £228 per 100kg for a 950kg Aberdeen Angus to £2166.

Fat steers sold to £284 for a 750kg Charolais to £2130.

Fat heifers sold to £272 for a 640kg Charolais to £1740-80.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2280 for a 795kg Limousin (£287) to £299 per 100kg for a 695kg Limousin to £2080.

Forward lots sold to £1740 for a 580kg Charolais (£300) to £306 per 100kg for a 545kg Limousin to £1670.

Med weights sold to £1600 for a 500kg Limousin (£320).

Smaller sorts sold to £1010 for a 350kg Limousin (£306).

Heavy heifers sold to £1940 for a 700kg Charolais (£277) to £296 per 100kg for a 610kg Charolais to £1810.

Forward lots sold to £1660 for a 580kg Charolais (£286) to £299 per 100kg for a 535kg Limousin to £1600.

Med weights sold to £1560 for a 495kg Limousin (£315) to £366 per 100kg for a 415kg Limousin to £1520.

Smaller sorts sold to £1100 for a 385kg Limousin.

Weanling males £1630 for a 580kg Limousin (£281) to a high of £369 per 100kg for a 325kg Charolais to £1200.

Weanling females sold to £1360 for a 555kg Aberdeen Angus to a high of £370 per 100kg for a 340kg Charolais to £1260.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2120.

Breeding bulls sold to £2130 for pedigree non registered Charolais.

Suckler outfits sold to £2700 and £2520.

Young bull calves sold to £460 for a Canadian Black.

Heifer calves sold to £420 for Aberdeen Angus.

Male lumps sold to £920 for Charolais.

Female lumps sold to £795 for Charolais.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers:

Rosslea producer 700kg Charolais to £275 (£1925) Irvinestown producer 540kg Charolais to £272 (£1468-80) Clogher producer 850kg Shorthorn beef to £272 (£2312) Eskra producer 540kg Limousin to £271 (£1463-40) Clogher producer 710kg Simmental to £270 (£1917) Dromore producer 650kg Limousin to £268 (£1742) Augher producer 650kg Limousin to £265 (£1742) Eskra producer 580kg Limousin to £266 (£1542-80) Coalisland producer 620kg Charolais to £266 (£1649-20) Eskra producer 570kg Limousin to £264 (£1504-80) Dungannon producer 620kg Limousin to £262 (£1624-40) Augher producer 460kg Limousin to £261 (£1200-60) Eskra producer 690kg Limousin to £260 (£1794) and 750kg Limousin to £258 (£1935) Clogher producer 850kg Simmental to £258 (£2193) Dromore producer 880kg Shorthorn beef to £256 (£2252-80) Castlederg producer 640kg Limousin to £255 (£1632) Pomeroy producer 730kg Charolais to £255 (£1861-50) Augher producer 920kg Simmental to £255 (£2346) and Eskra producer 650kg Limousin to £254 (£1651).

Lots more heavy cows required weekly to meet this high demand.

Other beef bred quality lots sold from £220 to £252 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £190 to £218 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian bred cows sold from £187 per 100kg with others selling from £175 to £185 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £135 to £162 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £100 to £130 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Dungannon producer 950kg Aberdeen Angus to £228 (£2166) Fivemiletown producer 1290kg Charolais to £222 (£2863-80) Fintona producer 1240kg Charolais to £221 (£2740-40) Newtownbutler producer 1040kg Limousin to £218 (£2267-20) and Lisnaskea producer 850kg Charolais to £212 (£1802).

Fat steers

Charolais steers sold to £284 per 100kg. Limousin steers sold to £280 per 100kg. Simmental steers sold to £275 per 100kg. Shorthorn steers sold to £246 per 100kg Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £244 per 100kg. Belgian Blue steers sold to £236 per 100kg. Friesian steers sold to £208 per 100kg.

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £272 per 100kg. Charolais heifers sold to 3266 per 100kg. British Blue heifers sold to £253 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £248 per 100kg. Hereford heifers sold to £246 per 100kg. Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers sold to £239 per 100kg.

Store bullocks (270 lots)

A good steady demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £2280 per head for a 795kg Limousin (£287) to a high of £299 per 100kg for a 695kg Limousin to £2080 with most other quality lots selling from £264 to £297 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1740 for a 580kg Charolais (£300) to £306 per 100kg for a 545kg Limousin to £1670.

Leading prices: W J Grey Trillick 795kg Limousin to £2280 (£287) 780kg Limousin to £2180 (£279) 755kg Limousin to £2140 (£283) W J Robinson Clogher 740kg Charolais to £2200 (£297) 775kg Charolais to £2200 (£284) 760kg Charolais to £2190 (£288) 760kg Charolais to £2190 (£288) 765kg Charolais to £2170 (£283) 745kg Charolais to £2150 (£288) 735kg Limousin to £2150 (£292) 730kg Limousin to £2110 (£289) and 765kg Charolais to £2020 (£264) A McCarney Moy 810kg Limousin to £2150 (£265) and 710kg Limousin to £2000 (£281) G McLaughlin Newtownbutler 760kg Aberdeen Angus to £2130 (£280) W Reynolds Aghalane 710kg Charolais to £2090 (£294) 710kg Charolais to £2040 (£287) and 685kg Charolais to £1990 (£290) Ian S Farrell Fivemiletown 720kg Limousin to £2090 (£290) kyle Walker Portadown 695kg Limousin to £2080 (£299) Forward lots sold to £1740 for a 580kg Charolais (£300) 545kg Limousin to £1670 (£306) and 560kg Shorthorn to £1650 (£294) for P McDonagh Tempo. Fermanagh producer 585kg Limousin to £1680 (£287) 580kg Charolais to £1680 (£289) and 555kg Aberdeen Angus to £1620 (£292) E McCaffery Tempo 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £1680 (£294) and 570kg Charolais to £1580 (£277) H McCarney Fintona 570kg Charolais to £1670 (£293) 570kg Charolais to £1660 (£291) and 575kg Charolais to £1600 (£278) and Fermanagh producer 540kg Charolais to £1490 (£276) 535kg Aberdeen Angus to £1490 (£278) and 505kg Charolais to £1480 (£293).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

A brisk demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1600 for a 500kg Limousin (£320) other quality lots sold from £262 to £307 per 100kg.

Sample prices: P McDonagh Tempo 500kg Limousin to £1600 (£320) Fermanagh producer 500kg Charolais to £1470 (£294) 475kg Aberdeen Angus to £1420 (£299) and 445kg Charolais to £1330 (£299) Armagh producer 495kg Charolais to £1440 (£291) and 480kg Limousin to £1390 (£289) F McCaughey Clogher 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1430 (£286) and 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1300 (£264) Strabane producer 490kg Limousin to £1400 (£285) and 475kg Limousin to £1350 (£284) P Donnelly Clogher 460kg Limousin to £1390 (£302) 430kg Limousin to £1320 (£307) 475kg Limousin to £1320 (£278) and 435kg Limousin to £1280 (£294) Fermanagh producer 470kg Charolais to £1370 (£291) J Holmes Fivemiletown 470kg Charolais to £1370 (£291) C Fee Tempo 500kg Charolais to £1340 (£268) R T Rooney Downpatrick 450kg Limousin to £1330 (£295) and 455kg Limousin to £1330 (£292) and E F McKenna Clogher 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1300 (£265).

Smaller ones under 400kg sold to £1010 for a 350kg Limousin (£306).

Store heifers (140 lots)

A very keen demand in this section with quality lots selling to a top of £1940 for a 700kg Charolais (£277) and selling to £296 per 100kg for a 610kg Charolais to £1810.

Other quality lots sold from £260 to £286 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1660 for a 580kg Charolais (£286) and selling to £299 per 100kg for a 535kg Limousin to £1600.

Sample prices: M E Fee Lisnaskea 700kg Charolais to £1940 (£277) Fermanagh producer 675kg Charolais to £1840 (£272) Newtownbutler producer 680kg Charolais to £1840 (£270) 610kg Charolais to £1810 (£296) 615kg Charolais to £1760 (£286) and 590kg Charolais to £1650 (£279) William Hall Dungannon 660kg Charolais to £1780 (£270) K McCarney Fintona 640kg Charolais to £1750 (£273) W Owens Clogher 635kg Limousin to £1710 (£269) and 595kg Charolais to £1680 (£282) Philip Montgomery Augher 585kg Limousin to £1660 (£283) W Harkness Crumlin 600kg Simmental to £1600 (£276) T P McConville Portadown 615kg Charolais to £1600 (£260) Forward lots sold to £1660 for a 580kg Charolais (£286) 545kg Charolais to £1610 (£295) and 550kg Charolais to £1600 (£291) F G Flynn Rosslea 555kg Limousin to £1620 (£292) B Quinn Dungannon 535kg Limousin to £1600 (£299) and W Owens Clogher 565kg Charolais to £160 twice (£283).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

A very sharp demand in this section with quality lots selling to a high of £366 per 100kg for a 415kg Limousin to £1520 and a top of £1560 for a 495kg Limousin (£315) other quality lots sold from £260 to £307 per 100kg.

Leading prices: M Flynn Rosslea 495kg Limousin to £1560 (£315) 470kg Limousin to £1440 (£306) and 440kg Limousin to £1260 (£286) E H Sharkey Fivemiletown 415kg Limousin to £1520 (£366) E Cartwright Sixmilecross 485kg Charolais to £1490 (£307) 490kg Limousin to £1320 (£269) G McGarrity Sixmilecross 495kg Limousin to £1460 (£295) K McCarney Fintona 475kg Limousin to £1430 (£301) A and N Gervais Clogher 480kg Limousin to £1370 (£285) and 455kg Limousin to £1320 (£290) A Keys Skelgagh Clogher 470kg Charolais to £1360 (£289) 460kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1300 (£282) and 500kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1300. M King Armagh 480kg Limousin to (£279) 440kg Limousin to £1320 (£300) 455kg Limousin to £1330 (£302) T J Kennedy Keady 500kg Limousin to £1320 (£264) and R B Woods Tempo 445kg Limousin to £1290 (£290).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

J Livingstone Moy 385kg Limousin to £1100 (£285) 375kg Limousin to £1080 (£288) 380kg Charolais to £1000 and 340kg Limousin to £930. M King Armagh 385kg Limousin to £1040. I Smith Fivemiletown 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £980. K Kelly Omagh 340kg Limousin to £900. R T Rooney Downpatrick 330kg Limousin to £890, 385kg Limousin to £880, 350kg Limousin to £880, 290kg Limousin to £860, 350kg Limousin to £800, 335kg Limousin to £780, 295kg Limousin to £700, 330kg Limousin to £700 and 290kg Limousin to £690. A Hayes Portadown 400kg Limousin to £860. D Cassidy Armagh 310kg Charolais to £810.

Weanlings (250 lots)

A very strong demand in this section with quality strong males selling to a top of £1630 for a 580kg Limousin (£281) and a 515kg Limousin to £1440 (£279).

Smaller sorts sold to a high of £369 per 100kg for a 325kg Charolais to £1200 with a 365kg Charolais to £1230 (£337).

Weanling heifers sold to a high of £370 per 100kg for a 340kg Charolais to £1260 with a 315kg Limousin to £1090 (£346) reaching £1360 per head for a strong 555kg Aberdeen Angus (£245).

Sample prices

Weanling males

Newtownbutler producer 580kg Limousin to £1630 (£281) 535kg Limousin to £1430 (£267) and 510kg Charolais to £1340 (£262) B Collins Brookeborough 515kg Limousin to £1440 (£279) 450kg Simmental to £1320 (£293) and 445kg Simmental to £1270 (£285) R and M Smyton Fivemiletown 425kg Charolais to £1300 (£306) and 420kg Limousin to £1260 (£300) W Owens Clogher 415kg Charolais to £1250 (£301) and 370kg Charolais to £1190 (£321) M Gallagher Omagh 390kg Limousin to £1230 (£315) E Cassidy Tempo 365kg Charolais to £1230 (£337) S Gilmour Ballygawley 470kg Charolais to £1220 (£259) E P Robinson Fivemiletown 385kg Belgian Blue to £1220 (£317) and 415kg Charolais to £1190 (£286) J F McClave Rosslea 380kg Simmental to £1200 (£315) and 325kg Charolais to £1200 (£369) D McKenna Clogher 415kg Charolais to £1190 (£286) and C McDonnell Brookeborough 380kg Charolais to £1190 (£313).

Weanling heifers

J McMahon Rosslea 555kg Aberdeen Angus to £1360 (£245) M and N O Conner Augher 340kg Charolais to £1260 (£370) 370kg Charolais to £1230 (£332) 315kg Limousin to £1090 (£346) and 345kg Charolais to £1020 (£295) S Gilmour Ballygawley 430kg Charolais to £1280 (£274) and 390kg Simmental to £1040 (£266) J Primrose Fivemiletown 365kg Charolais to £1170 (£320) 395kg Charolais to £1070 (£271) 365kg Charolais to £1040 (£285) and 325kg Charolais to £1040 (£320) K Wilson Fermanagh 370kg Limousin to £1100 (£297) P Mulligan Newtownbutler 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £1090and 380kg Charolais to £1080 (£284) P M Cullen Coalisland 365kg Charolais to £1090 (£298) E P Robinson Fivemiletown 365kg Charolais to £1090 (£298) G Askin Ballygawley 375kg Limousin to £1040 (£277) and G Cullen Coalisland 360kg Charolais to £1010 (£280).

Dairy cows and heifers

A steady demand this week with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £2120 and £1920. Ballygawley producer £1850 for calved heifer. Dungannon producer £1690 and £1630 for calved heifers.

A selection of maiden heifers sold from £590 to £725 for a Castlederg producer. A Beragh producer £700 twice. F Boyle Rosslea sold a young pedigree non registered Charolais bull to make £2130.

Suckler cows and calves

Demand remains high for quality lots in this section with B O'Neill Beragh selling a Limousin heifer with Limousin heifer calf to £2700. J A Henry Fintona £2520 for Simmental heifer with Limousin heifer calf. F G O'Neill Dungannon £2000 for Limousin heifer with Limousin bull calf. D Breen Tempo £1550 for 2015 cow with bull calf. E J Mitchell Clogher £1500 for Simmental heifer with Shorthorn beef heifer calf. G Gormley Castlederg £1280 for 2016 Aberdeen Angus cow with Limousin bull calf.

Dropped calves and reared lumps (180 lots)

A good selection on offer this week sold to a lively demand with young bull calves selling to £460 for Canadian Black £380, £370 and £300 for Aberdeen Angus to a Dungannon producer. W J Bryson Dundrod £460 for Charolais; R Harkness Crumlin £420 for Charolais; T Maguire Derrylin £395 for Aberdeen Angus; John E T Rutledge Derrylin £380 for Belgian Blue; N Brunt Tempo £355 for Aberdeen Angus; N Emo Derrylin £285 for Aberdeen Angus and J Martin Lisbellaw £280 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves

D McCanny Dromore £420 for Aberdeen Angus; Alan Veitch Lisbellaw £410 for Shorthorn and £290 for Belgian Blue; Dungannon producer £400 for Aberdeen Angus £305, £285 for Limousins; Omagh producer £325 and £270 for Belgian Blues; N Brunt Tempo £285 for Aberdeen Angus and John E T Rutledge Derrylin £265 for Belgian Blue.

Reared male lumps

John E T Rutledge Derrylin £920 for Charolais; W and J Bryson Dundrod £890 for Charolais and £850 for Limousin; J Monaghan Trillick £750 for Simmental; E Watson Lisnarick £680, £610 and £570 for Aberdeen Angus; B Corrigan Rosslea £655 for Limousin and £635 for Aberdeen Angus; Brookeborough producer £650 and £490 for Belgian Blues; S R A Greenan Garrison £640 for Shorthorn; W H Stockdale Clogher £615, £605 and £550 for Belgian Blues and £585 for Hereford; A Alexander Augher £595 for Shorthorn A Irwin Fivemiletown £550 for Blonde d'Aquitaine; D McCanney Dromore £540 for Aberdeen Angus and S P Greenan Garrison £520 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared female lumps

