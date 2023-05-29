In the fatstock ring beef bred cows sold to £2030-30 for a 790kg Charolais to £257 per 100kg and selling to a top of £266 per 100kg for a 760kg Limousin to £2021-60.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1929-60 for a 720kg Limousin to £268 and rising to £281 per 100kg for a 680kg Limousin to £281 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1393-40 for a 730kg to £191 with others selling from £175 to £188 per 100kg.

Livestock Markets

Fat bulls sold to £2508-80 for a 1120kg Charolais to £224.

Fat steers sold to £2116-40 for a 740kg Charolais to £286 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat heifers sold to £1862-60 for a 670kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £278.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2750 for a 920kg Limousin (£299) to £314 per 100kg for a 680kg Charolais to £2140.

Forward lots sold to £1660 for a 595kg Limousin (£279) to £311 per 100kg for a 510kg Limousin to £1590.

Med weights sold to £1600 for a 475kg Limousin (£337) with a 425kg Charolais to £1440 (£339).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Smaller sorts sold to £1260 for a 350kg Limousin (£360) with a 325kg Charolais to £1180.

Heavy heifers sold to £2160 for a 760kg Limousin (£284) to £297 per 100kg for a 615kg Limousin to £1830.

Forward lots sold to £1680 for 580kg Limousin (£289) to £294 per 100kg for a 560kg Charolais to £1650.

Med weights sold to £1500 for a 500kg Simmental (£300) to £314 per 100kg for a 430kg Limousin to £1350.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Smaller sorts sold to £1080 for a 390kg Charolais.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1480 for a 490kg Limousin (£285) to a high of £362 per 100kg for a 320kg Limousin to £1160.

Weanling heifers sold to £1240 for a 415kg Charolais (£298) to a high of £356 per 100kg for a 340kg Limousin to £1210.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2300 and £2000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Breeding bulls sold to £2180 and £2170.

Suckler outfits sold to £2960 and £2870 for heifers with bull calves and £2650 for heifer with heifer calf.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1900 and £1800.

Young bull calves sold to £510 for Limousin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heifer calves sold to £505 for Belgian Blue.

Male lumps sold to £790 and £780 for Limousins.

Female lumps sold to £965 and £900 for Charolais.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and beef bred cow heifers as follows: Clogher producer 680kg Limousin to £281 (£1910-80) Rosslea producer 580kg Simmental to £270 (£1566) Dungannon producer 720kg Limousin to £268 (£1929-60) Armagh producer 760kg Limousin to £266 (£2021-60) Gortin producer 600kg Limousin to £262 (£1572) Rosslea producer 560kg Saler to £262 (£1467-20) Fermanagh producer 540kg Limousin to £261 (£1409-40) and 510kg Limousin to £256 (£1305-60) Maguiresbridge producer 580kg Charolais to £260 (£1508) and 490kg Limousin to £254 (£1244-60) Caledon producer 790kg Charolais to £257 (£2030-30) Castlederg producer 690kg Limousin to £256 (£1766-40) Portadown producer 660kg Limousin to £256 (£1689-60) Donaghmore producer 730kg Shorthorn to £255 (£1861-50) Maguiresbridge producer 690kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £254 (£1752-60) Armagh producer 660kg Limousin to £253 (£1669-80) Bellanaleck producer 620kg Charolais to £252 (£1562-40) Rosslea producer 630kg Limousin to £252 (£1587-60) and Ballygawley producer 710kg Charolais to £248 (£1760-80).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £220 to £245 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold from £190 to £216 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1394-30 for a 730kg to £191 per 100kg others sold from £175 to £188 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £130 to £158 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poorer types sold from £110 to £126 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Armagh producer 1120kg Charolais to £224 (£2508-80) and Ballinamallard producer 830kg Charolais to £190 (£1577).

Fat steers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Charolais steers sold to £286 per 100kg and £2251-80 per head for 810kg to £278. Simmental steers sold to £261 per 100kg for 510kg. Hereford steers sold to £249 per 100kg. Friesian steers sold to £198 per 100kg for 660kg.

Fat heifers

Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers sold to £278 per 100kg for 670kg to £1862-60. Limousin heifers sold to £273 per 100kg for 570kg to £1556-10. Charolais heifers sold to £266 per 100kg Belgian Blue heifers sold to £254 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £244 per 100kg. Shorthorn heifers sold to £238 per 100kg. Holstein heifers sold to £208 per 100kg.

Store bullocks

Advertisement

Advertisement

A very strong demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £2750 for a 920kg Limousin (£299 per 100kg) and selling to a high of £314 per 100kg for a 680kg Charolais to £2140.

Other quality lots sold from £262 to £297 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1660 for a 595kg Simmental (£279) and rising to £311 per 100kg for a 510kg Limousin to £1590.

Leading prices: Armagh producer 920kg Limousin to £2750 (£299) 900kg Limousin to £2620 (£291) 830kg Limousin to £2330 (£280) and 750kg Limousin to £2140 (£285) S Crawford Fermanagh 735kg Belgian Blue to £2150 (£292) K Walker Portadown 720kg Charolais to £2140 (£297) and 740kg Charolais to £2090 (£282) K A Tubman Maguiresbridge 680kg Charolais to £2140 (£314) J Beggs Loughgall 740kg Charolais to £2100 (£283) 700kg Charolais to £2050 (£293) 725kg Limousin to £2000 (£276) and 685kg Shorthorn to £2000 (£292) S Campbell Clogher 725kg Limousin to £2090 (£288) 785kg Charolais to £2060 (£262) 715kg Charolais to £2050 (£286) and 690kg Charolais to £2010 (£291) S Corley Aughnacloy 730kg Belgian Blue to £2070 (£283) and 760kg Charolais to £2060 (£271) J Hackett Eskra 770kg Charolais to £2050 (£266) P Donnelly Fintona 690kg Charolais to £2040 (£295) Forward lots sold to £1660 for a 595kg Simmental (£279) for P McDonagh Tempo. S Hoines Dungannon 580kg Limousin to £1650 (£284) and 510kg Limousin to £1590 (£311) G Steen Dungannon 565kg Charolais to £1610 (£285) 525kg Charolais to £1600 (£304) and 550kg Charolais to £1570 (£285) J Moane Fivemiletown 555kg Limousin to £1610 (£290) and 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £1560 (£300) S Corley Aughnacloy 595kg Limousin to £1590 (£267) 555kg Charolais to £1470 (£265) and 585kg Charolais to £1410 (£241) and S Campbell Clogher 545kg Limousin to £1500 (£275) and 570kg Charolais to £1490 (£261).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Med weight stores 360kg to 500kg.

A flying trade in this section with a 475kg Limousin to £1600 (£337) and selling to £339 per 100kg for a 425kg Charolais to £1440.

Others sold from £271 to £335 per 100kg.

Sample prices: J J Moane Fivemiletown 475kg Limousin to £1600 (£337) 490kg Limousin to £1580 (£322) 490kg Limousin to £1570 (£320) 500kg Limousin to £1550 (£310) and 490kg Limousin to £1510 (£308) G Mulrine Augher 425kg Charolais to £1440 (£339) and 415kg Charolais to £1390 (£335) M Brennan Cookstown 425kg Charolais to £1380 (£324) and 440kg Limousin to £1340 (£304) B L Jenkinson Portadown 420kg Charolais to £1310 (£312) and 360kg Hereford to £1050 (£291) D and D Kelly Dungannon 420kg Charolais to £1250 (£297) 420kg Charolais to £1180 (£281) and 485kg Belgian Blue to £1100 (£271) and T McClean Donaghmore 405kg Aberdeen Angus to £1100 (£271) 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £1070 (£281) and 365kg Aberdeen Angus to £1040 (£285).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Smaller sorts 350kg and under

B L Jenkinson Portadown 350kg Limousin to £1260 (£360) and 325kg Charolais to £1180 (£363) and T McClean Donaghmore 345kg Aberdeen Angus to £940 and 325kg Aberdeen Angus to £690.

Store heifers

A very keen demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £2160 for a 760kg Limousin (£284) and rising to £297 per 100kg for a 615kg Limousin to £1830.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other quality lots sold from £259 to £291 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1680 for a 580kg Limousin (£289) to £294 per 100kg for a 560kg Charolais to £1650.

Leading prices: S T Rankin Castlederg 760kg Limousin to £2160 (£284) A Nelson Castlederg 740kg Simmental to £2080 (£281) and 615kg Limousin to £1830 (£297) D Rafferty Dungannon 710kg Limousin to £2070 (£291) S Rankin Castlederg 730kg Hereford to £1890 (£259) J Edgerton Rosslea 610kg Charolais to £1740 (£285) E and A Morrison Maguiresbridge 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £1690 (£281) 610kg Limousin to £1660 (£272) and 610kg Aberdeen Angus to £1630 (£267) M McMahon Brookeborough 640kg Charolais to £1650 (£258) K A Tubman Maguiresbridge 615kg Charolais to £1650 (£268) G Straghan Keady 595kg Charolais to £1640 (£275) R Williamson Richill 590kg Limousin to £1620 (£274) Forward lots sold to £1680 for a 580kg Charolais (£289) 585kg Shb. to £1640 (£280) and 570kg Charolais to £1610 (£282) for E and A Morrison Maguiresbridge. I S Farrell Fivemiletown 560kg Charolais to £1650 (£294) and 585kg Charolais to £1650 (£280) A Nelson Castlederg 585kg Charolais to £1630 (£278) and J Edgerton Rosslea 580kg Simmental to £1600 (£276).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

A good steady trade in this section with a 500kg Simmental selling to £1500 (£300) and rising to £314 per 100kg for a 430kg Limousin to £1350.

Other quality lots sold from £253 to £304 per 100kg.

Sample prices: B Courtney Magheraveely 500kg Simmental to £1500 (£300) and 460kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1400 (£304) G Mulrine Augher 495kg Charolais to £1410 (£285) 470kg Charolais to £1320 (£281) and 450kg Charolais to £1200 (£266) T Grew Rosslea 485kg Limousin to £1360 (£280) M/S B S and B G McGeown Lurgan 430kg Limousin to £1350 (£314) J R McAree Keady 495kg Charolais to £1290 (£260) A Watson Fivemiletown 420kg Shorthorn to £1270 (£302) and 415kg Charolais to £12450 (£301) N and H Johnston Newtownbutler 470kg Limousin to £1260 (£268) and 445kg Limousin to £1130 (£254) D and D Kelly Dungannon 470kg Charolais to £1220 (£259) M Devine Castlederg 490kg Limousin to £1210 (£247) and B Dunne Ballinamallard 470kg Belgian Blue to £1160 (£247).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

Advertisement

Advertisement

G Mulrine Augher 390kg Charolais to £1080 and 365kg Limousin to £910. A Watson Fivermiletown 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £1010 and 375kg Limousin to £950. Kesh producer 395kg Limousin to £980. Dungannon producer 400kg Charolais to £960. R McCall Keady 340kg Limousin to £810. S Crawford Fermanagh 350kg Limousin to £800 and 315kg Aberdeen Angus to £600.

Weanlings

A brisk demand in this section with strong steers and bulls selling to £1480 for a 490kg Limousin (£285) younger ones sold to a high of £362 per 100kg for a 320kg Limousin to £1160 with a 335kg Charolais to £1140 (£340) others sold to £337 per 100kg for a 385kg Limousin to £1300.

Weanling heifers sold to £1240 for a 415kg Charolais (£298) and selling to a high of £356 per 100kg for a 340kg Limousin to £1210.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leading prices as follows: W J McCaffery Ballygawley 490kg Limousin to £1480 (£285) A Kinghan Derrylee 470kg Charolais to £1350 (£287) 430kg Charolais to £1330 (£309) 435kg Charolais to £1300 (£299) and 450kg Saler to £1290 (£286) Coolwynds Farm Aughnacloy 445kg Limousin to £1320 (£296) and 435kg Limousin to £1130 (£262) C Watt Dungannon 455kg Charolais to £1310 (£288) 470kg Charolais to £1310 (£278) 445kg Limousin to £1290 (£290) and 430kg Charolais to £1250 (£290) Kesh producer 385kg Limousin to £1300 (£337) J N Allen Armagh 430kg Limousin to £1280 (£297) and 450kg Belgian Blue to £1140. N Bussell Lisnaskea 500kg Charolais to £1200 (£240) and 480kg Limousin to £1190 (£248) K Lunny Derrylin 405kg Aberdeen Angus to £1160 (£286) D Pennell Lisbellaw 320kg Limousin to £1160 (£362) and 335kg Charolais to £1140 (£340) and R and M Smyton Fivemiletown 340kg Limousin to £1140 (£335).

Weanling heifers

M E McElvogue Dungannon 415kg Charolais to £1240 (£298) M Brennan Cookstown 370kg Charolais to £1220 (£329) N Hunter Clogher 340kg Limousin to £1210 (£356) and 365kg Limousin to £1090 (£298) V McCrystal Ballygawley 390kg Charolais to £1190 (£305) 360kg Charolais to £1140 (£316) and 355kg Charolais to £1120 (£315) Fivemiletown producer 380kg Limousin to £1150 (£302) and 350kg Limousin to £1090 (£311) Armagh producer 390kg Limousin to £1110 (£284) 335kg Limousin to £940 (£280) and 350kg Limousin to £950 (£271) P L McElgunn Lisnaskea 375kg Limousin to £1040 (£277) D Pennell Lisbellaw 320kg Charolais to £1000 (£312) Kesh producer 350kg Limousin to £990 (£283) 310kg Shb. to £960 (£309) and 300kg Limousin to £940 (£313) R Irwin Magheraveely 325kg Limousin to £960 (£295) and J Donnelly Augher 335kg Charolais to £920 (£274).

Dairy cows and heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

A smaller entry in this section sold to £2300 and £2000 for calved heifers from a Dungannon producer. A selection of springing heifers and cows from a Fintona producer sold to £1450, £1400, £1390 and £1030. Crumlin producer £1350

Breeding bulls

Trillick producer £2180 for pedigree non registered Limousin (01/05/2017); Co Armagh producer £2170 for pedigree non registered Limousin (01/09/20); Fivemiletown producer £2000 for pedigree non registered Aberdeen Angus (25/02/2021) and Lisbellaw producer £1910 for pedigree registered Simmental (born 20/05/2022).

Suckler cows and calves (77 lots)

Advertisement

Advertisement

A full house this week again sold to a very keen demand with Ed McCann Fintona selling heifers with bull calves to £2960 and £2870 and a heifer and heifer calf to £2650. R Hadden Dungannon £2600 and £2020 for heifers with bull calves and £2400 for heifer with heifer calf. Fivemiletown producer £2280 for heifer with bull calf. Stewartstown producer £2250 for 2019 Cow with bull calf £2250 for 2017 cow with bull calf and £2010 for heifer with bull calf. G Donnelly Beragh £2190 for 2018 cow with bull calf and £2100 for 2018 cow with heifer calf. E Wylie Newbuildings £2150 for heifer with heifer calf £1970 for heifer with bull calf. B W Dunlop Omagh £2080 for 2018 cow with heifer calf. E J Mitchell Clogher £2050 for 2009 cow with heifer calf. E Jones Monea £2000 for heifer with bull calf. C McBarron Macken £1900 for 2016 cow with heifer calf, £1800 for 2017 cow with heifer calf and £1800 twice for 2015 cows with heifer calves. K Sproule Omagh £1800 for heifer with heifer calf.

Several more outfits sold from £1480 to £1730.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1910 for W Phair Lisbellaw. £1800 and £1280 for E Jones Monea. E Wylie Newbuildings £1300. Co Antrim producer £1320, £1300, £1280, £1250, £1210, £1180 and £1120.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

Advertisement

Advertisement

A good steady demand in this section with young bull calves selling to £510 and £460 and £400 for Limousins to T Simpson Ederney. H Connelly Rosslea £490 for Simmental and £450 for Belgian Blue S Wylie Aughnacloy £440 for Limousin; Fivemiletown producer £365 for Charolais; M McCarroll Fintona £400 for Limousin; J Ritchie Newtownbutler £365, £360, and £345 for Charolais and B Dunne Ballinamallard £365 and x 2 for Belgian Blues £360.

Heifer calves

B Dunne Ballinamallard £505 for Belgian Blue; T Simpson Ederney £440 for Charolais; K McParland Newry £405 for Charolais; H Connelly Rosslea £390 for Simmental; M McCarroll Fintona £385 for Limousin; R Totten Ballinderry £365 for Hereford; S C Mitchell Eskra £340 for Simmental and M McGirr Tempo £305 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps

Advertisement

Advertisement

M/S BS and B G McGeown Lurgan £790, £780 and £580 for Limousins; N Hunter Clogher £770 for Limousin; N G McNeill Ballygawley £700 for Hereford; W and J Bryson Dundrod £680 for Charolais; R Totten Ballinderry £635 for Charolais; R McConnell Fintona £600 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus; A McGovern Newtownbutler £595 for Limousin; L Ryan Lisnaskea £580 for Belgian Blue and £565 for Simmental and H Connelly Rosslea £490 for Simmental.

Reared female lumps