Suckler sales getting off to a flying start at Saintfield Mart
Topping the sale was a 440kg Limousin bullock calf at £2280 (520ppk).
Lighter bullock calves sold to £2000 for a 330kg Charolais (610ppk).
Heifer calves sold to £1960 for a 360kg Limousin (545ppk).
Leading prices: Annahilt Limousin bullocks 440kg £2280, 430kg £2260, 430kg £2050, 380kg £1960, 320kg £1890, 360kg £1860, Limousin heifers 420kg £1980, 360kg £1960, 310kg £1790, Saintfield Charolais bullocks 370kg £2100, 320kg £2010, 370kg £2000, 350kg £1980, 360kg £1980, 370kg £1980, 380kg £1980, 390kg £1950, 340kg £1880, 350kg £1880, 330kg £1860, 330kg £1850, 340kg £1850, 340kg £1840, 320kg £1820, 290kg £1690, Charolais heifers 310kg £1830, 330kg £1810, 310kg £1780, 280kg £1760, 270kg £1670, 300kg £1670, 270kg £1630, Saintfield Charolais bullock 420kg £2100, Lisburn Limousin bullocks 400kg £2080, 350kg £1880, 320kg £1750, Downpatrick Charolais bullocks 330kg £2000, 360kg £1980, 340kg £1940, 310kg £1920, 320kg £1880, Charolais heifers 350kg £1860, 320kg £1740, Ballygowan Charolais bullocks 340kg £1990, 320kg £1840, Charolais heifers 420kg £1680, 320kg £1660, 300kg £1600, Hillsborough Simmental bullocks 400kg £1950, 400kg £1950, 340kg £1800 and Ballygowan Charolais bullocks 300kg £1900, 330kg £1880, 320kg £1800, 300kg £1740.