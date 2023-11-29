Thursday 23rd November 2023: Just under 400 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a sharper trade.

Beef cows sold to 242p for a Belgian Blue 760kg at £1839, Friesian cows to 188p for 650kg at £1222, beef heifers to 288p for 650kg at £1872, beef bullocks to 296p for 750kg at £2220, and to a top per head of £2312 for 850kgs. Friesian bullocks to 225p for 700kgs at £1575.

Beef cows

J Buick, Kells Belgian Blue 760kg £1839 (242) R Jordan, Limousin 630kg £1474 (234) A Ferguson, Limousin 680kg £1564 (230) local farmer, Charolais 710kg £1618 (228) J Buick, Limousin 710kg £1562 (220) M and F Speers, Limousin 660kg £1452 (220) A Ferguson, Limousin 750kg £1635 (218) A T Carson, Ballymoney 600kg £1308 (218) and K Minford, Crumlin Limousin 790kg £1690 (214).

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Friesian cows

J Maybin, Kells 650kg £1222 (188) R and S Simpson, Ballymena 7880kg £1396 (179) D Strange, 660kg £990 (150) A and J Jamison, 650kg £936 (144) D and D Robinson, 670kg £917 (137) A and J Jamison, 720kg £979 (136) W Stewart, 580kg £788 (136) J Patterson, 680kg £911 (134) and W L Wilson, 630kg £831 (132) D McKay, Broughshane 680kg £897 (132).

Beef heifers

J McIntyre, Castledawson Limousin 650kg £1872 (288) Limousin 1811 (283) Limousin 640kg £1804 (282) G McMullan, Limousin 730kg £2029 (278) Limousin 640kg £1779 (278) A Pollock, Limousin 670kg £1829 (273) G McMullan, Blonde d'Aquitaine 680kg £1836 (270) L George, Limousin 690kg £1849 (268) and G McMullan, Limousin 670kg £1782 (266).

Beef bullocks

Top per kg

G McMullan, Limousin 750kg £2220 (296) J Dougan, Ahoghill Limousin 750kg £2152 (287) D McCloskey, Charolais 710kg £2016 (284) J Hunter, Charolais 680kg £1917 (282) G McMullan, Limousin 790kg £2227 (282) CB Wilkinson, Limousin 690kg £1945 (282) G McMullan, Limousin 750kg £2115 (282) G Scullion, Limousin 620kg £1736 (280) A Pollock, Limousin 650kg £1813 (279) and J Dougan, Simmental 760kg £2097 (276).

Top per head

W Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 850kg £2312, J McIntyre, Limousin 860kg £2253, G McMullan, Limousin 790kg £2227, Limousin 750kg £2220, Limousin 810kg £2219, J McIntyre, Charolais 850kg £2210, J Dougan, Limousin 750kg £2152 and G McMullan, Limousin 750kg £2115.

Friesian bullocks

M Wallace, Cloughmills 700kg £1575 and A Rocke, Larne 810kg £1749 (216) 740kg £1583 (214) 700kg £1491 (213) 810kg £1717 (212) 760kg £1611 (212) 800kg £1696 (212) 710kg £1491 (210) 630kg £1285 (204) and 750kg £1500 (200).

Friday 24th November 2023: Dairy cow – 52 dairy cattle sold to £2480 for a Friesian calved heifer form W Black, Aghadowey.

At the Ayrshire sale top price of 2380gns went to John Ferguson, Derrygonnellly.

W Black, Aghadowney £2480, £2000, W G Johnston, £1900, £1850, B and S Bayne, Cookstown £1750, £1700 and G McCully £1600.

Ayrshire cows

J Ferguson, £2380, JW Suffern, £1980, £1950, G and I Currie, £1920, JW Suffern, £1850, J Hunter, £1750, JW Suffern, £1700, TJ Gordon, £1700, R Stewart, £1650 and TJ Gordon, £1600.

Breeding bulls

Breeding bulls sold to £2700 for a Limousin.

Crawford Brothers Limousin £2700 and W Moore, Templepatrick Abondance £1950.

Sucklers

Suckler stock sold to £2320 for a Charolais cow.

L Clarke, Portaferry Charolais £2320, £1920, £1900, 2 x £1880, 2x £1800, 3x £1780, £1700, 3 x £1620.

Calves

239 calves sold to £690 for a three month old shorthorn heifer, bull calves to £650 for a two month old Limousin.

Bulls

Ballylurgan Farm, Randalstown Limousin £650, local farmer Charolais £640, £570, I Rea, Mallusk Shorthorn beef £560, local farmer Limousin £535, Cairnleigh Ltd, Aghalee Belgian Blue £525, D Wilson, Ballycraigy Charolais £495, M McCord, Antrim Limousin £480, Aberdeen Angus £480, N Allen, Shankbridge Simmental £470 x2, S J C Woodburn, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £465, R Adams, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus £460, D McCann, Lurgan Aberdeen Angus £455 and S J C Woodburn, Ballyclare Belgian Blue £450 x2.

Heifers

I Rea, Mallusk Shorthorn beef £690, Ballylurgan Farm, Randalstown Limousin £620, £600, £570 x2, I Rea, Mallusk Shorthorn beef £480, local farmer Limousin £475, R Raymond, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £450, R Adams, Ballymena Belgian Blue £430, I Rea, Mallusk Shorthorn beef £410, N Hunter, Garvagh Shorthorn beef £400, M Feeney, Kilrea Hereford £400 and H Thomspon, Randalstown Belgian Blue £400.

Holstein/Friesian calves

J McCann, Lurgan £390, R J Gage, Clough £330, £260, C Casey, Cloughmills £250, R J Gage, Clough £240, H Thompson, Randalstown £160, D and R Hamilton, Carrickfergus £150, G Martin, Broughshane £115, Shane's Castle, Antrim £110, D and R Hamilton, Carrickfergus £110 and H Thompson, Randalstown £100.

Weanlings

An entry of 270 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £1220 over for a Limousin 340kg at £1560 presented by Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick.

Heifers sold to £1610 over for a Limousin 330kg £1940 also offered by Carrigeen Farms.

Bullocks

0kg to 300kg

Carrigeen Farms, Limousin 280kg £1250 (446) S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Charolais 290kg £1250 (431) Carrigeen Farms, Shorthorn 250kg £1000 (400) S Gowdy, Charolais 300kg £1170 (390) Carrigeen Farms, Limousin 280kg £1090 (389) R Dundee, Ballyclare Limousin 250kg £930 (372) S Gowdy, Limousin 290kg £1060 (365) Limousin 280kg £1020 (364) R Alexander, Broughshane Charolais 250kg £910 (364) S Gowdy, Limousin 290kg £1050 (362) R McGinley, Charolais 260kg £940 (361) Carrigeen Farms, Charolais 300kg £1080 (360) R McGinley, Charolais 270kg £950 (351) I Crawford, Monkstown Charolais 240kg £840 (350) and R Nicholson, 2x Limousin 280kg £975 (348).

301kg to 350kg

Carrigeen Farms, Limousin 340kg £1560 (458) S Gowdy, Charolais 310kg £1270 (409) Limousin 310kg £1250 (403) Carrigeen Farms, Limousin 310kg £1240 (400) S Gowdy, Limousin 310kg £1240 (400) Carrigeen Farms, Charolais 350kg £1390 (397) S Gowdy, Limousin 340kg £1350 (397) Limousin 320kg £1220 (381) Charolais £1210 (366) DS Beggs, Charolais 350kg £1270 (362) 340kg £1230 (361) Carrigeen Farms Charolais 350kg £1260 (360) Charolais 320kg £1150 (259) J Campbell, Limousin 330kg £1170 (354) and DS Beggs, Ballyclare Charolais 350kg £1230 (351).

350kg and over

DS Beggs, Ballyclare Charolais 360kg £1480 (411) Carrigeen Farms, Charolais 370kg £1440 (389) S Gowdy, Limousin 360kg £1320 (366) Carrigeen Farms, 2x Charolais 370kg £1330 (359) S Gowdy, Limousin 360kg £1270 (352) Carrigeen Farm, Charolais 370kg £1300 (351) Charolais 370kg £1290 (348) Charolais 380kg £1280 (336) J Buick, Kells 3x Limousin 380kg £1250 (329) J Wilson, Ballynure Charolais 360kg £1180 (327) 2x Charolais 370kg £1190 (321) and JA Ross, Limousin 420kg £1320 (314).

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

R Nicholson, Monkstown Limousin 300kg £1170 (390) Limousin 300kg £1120 (373) Limousin 250kg £920 (368) Limousin 300kg £1080 (360) R Dundee, Ballyclare Limousin 260kg £900 (346) J and C McClements, Ballycastle Limousin 290kg £940 (324) R Dundee, Limousin 170kg £550 (323) M McBurney, Ballyclare Sal 180kg £580 (322) R Jordan, Limousin 280kg £900 (321) R Nicholson, Limousin 260kg £830 (319) J Wilson, Charolais 290kg £920 (317) I Crawford, Charolais 270kg £840 (311) R Nicholson, Limousin 270kg £840 (311) R Jordan, Limousin 300kg £910 (303) Charolais 300kg £900 (300) and J Wilson, Ballynure Charolais 270kg £810 (300).

301kg to 350kg

Carrigeen farm, Limousin 330kg £1940 (587) DS Beggs, Limousin 320kg £1380 (431) Limousin 330kg £1250 (378) R Nicholson, Limousin 320kg £1050 (328) J Wilson, Charolais 330kg £1050 (318) R Jordan, Charolais 320kg £970 (303) DS Beggs, Ballyclare Charolais 350kg £1060 (302) N Brennan, Limousin 310kg £925 (298) E McKeever, Limousin 310kg £890 (287) C Maxwell, Charolais 350kg £1000 (285) J Wilson, Charolais 330kg £940 (284) R McGinley, Charolais 310kg £880 (283) J Wilson, Ballynure Charolais 310kg £870 (280) SG Simms, Belgian Blue 340kg £930 (273) and J Wilson, Charolais 330kg £890 (269) 320 £850 (265).

351kg and over

K Mullan, Garvagh Limousin 550kg £1680 (305) DS Beggs, Limousin 380kg £1110 (292) R Nicholson, Charolais 460kg £1225 (266) J and J Murray, Simmental 360kg £930 (258) JS Dunn, Limousin 470kg £1190 (253) Limousin 470kg £1140 (242) Limousin 390kg £940 (241) J and J N Murray, Limousin 370kg £890 (240) C Maxwell, Limousin 390kg £935 (239) I Wallace, Doagh Limousin 410kg £980 (239) ED McCorry, Hereford 390kg £930 (238) R McKeown, Abondance 390kg £930 (238) Abondance 360kg £810 (225) JS Dunn, Ballyclare Limousin 460kg £1020 (221) and S Graham, Charolais 360kg £790 (219).

Monday 27th November 2023: Another good entry of sheep on Monday evening resulted in a steady trade.

Store lambs sold to £100 and Dorset ewe lambs to £205.

Store lambs

A McCarry, Armoy 1 Suffolk £100, R Loughery, Limavady 8 Blackface £94.50, J Graham, Glenwherry 1 Charollais £93, P S McMullan, Rathlin Island 1 Texel £92, RMB Farms, Carrickfergus 11 Texel £90, A J Graham, Glenwherry 5 Dorset £89, J Rowney, Ballynure 19 Texel £89, C Alexander, Glenarm 21 Mule £89, W P and H Esler, Islandmagee 10 Texel £88, V McErlaine, Armoy 25 Suffolk £87.50, W Stirling, Antrim 14 Texel £87, R Loughery, Limavady 2 Mule £86, G Knowles, Gracehill 3 Texel £86, R Taylor, Lisburn 26 Texel £85 and V Turtle, Ahoghill 2 Dorset £85.

Ewe Lambs

Belston Ltd, Aghalee 3 Dorset £205, £200, £195 x2, £185 x3, £175, 4 Dorset £160, 3 Dorset £140, J Gibson, Bangor 1 Dutch Spotted £135, P Boyd, Ballyclare 5 Texel £120, B McCowan, Ballyclare 1 Zwartble £120, R Frazer, Rathfriland 9 Cheviot £101, 2 Cheviot £100 and J Black, Ballycastle 2 Mil £100.

Tuesday 28th November 2023: An entry of 140 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a super trade.

Bullocks sold to £1250 over for a Charolais 690kg at £1940 offered by Francis Keating, Portaferry.

Heifers sold to £980 over for a Charolais 570kg at £1550 also presented by F Keating.

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

A McKnight, Antrim Limousin 380kg £1190 (313), 420kg £1280 (304), Simmental 410kg £1170 (285), 420kg £1190 (283), D Black, Carnlough Charolais 440kg £1240 (281), E McCorry, Glengormley Limousin 500kg £1390 (278), D Black, Carnlough Charolais 450kg £1240 (275), M McKenna, Maghera Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1370 (274), 460kg £1260 (273), G N Gibson, Ligoniel Limousin 480kg £1310 (272), M McKenna, Maghera Aberdeen Angus 470kg £1280 (272) and E McCorry, Glengormley Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1360 (272), Limousin 440kg £1190 (270).

Over 500kg

F Keating, Portaferry Charolais 520kg £1490 (286), 690kg £1940 (281), 540kg £1510 (279), A Henry, Ballymoney Charolais 600kg £1650 (275), W McMullan, Portaferry Charolais 630kg £1730 (274), D Black, Carnlough Charolais 540kg £1480 (274), G N Gibson, Ligoniel Limousin 530kg £1450 (273), A Henry, Ballymoney Limousin 560kg £1500 (267), Charolais 580kg £1550 (267), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 590kg £1570 (266), G N Gibson, Ligoniel Limousin 580kg £1530 (263), 590kg £1550 (262), 560kg £1470 (262) and F Keating, Portaferry Charolais 610kg £1600 (262).

Heifers

Up to 500kg

A Patterson, Magherafelt Charolais 400kg £1190 (297), 370kg £1100 (297), N Montague, Glenariffe Charolais 490kg £1430 (291), A Patterson, Magherafelt Charolais 410kg £1190 (290), 470kg £1320 (280), 390kg £1090 (279), Charolais 430kg £1190 (276) x2, E McCorry, Glengormley Charolais 460kg £1260 (273), A Patterson, Magherafelt Charolais 380kg £1030 (271) and F Keating, Portaferry Charolais 480kg £1290 (268).

Over 500kg