Suckler stock selling to to £2800 for a Saler heifer with bull calf at Ballymena Mart

Thursday 9th November 2023: 340 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 258p for 730kg at £1883, Friesian cows to 167p 920kg at £1536, beef heifers to 291p 780kg at £2269, beef bullocks to 293p 720kg £2109 and to a top per head of £2456 for 890kg. Friesian bullocks to 243p 810kg at £1968.

Beef cows

R Armstrong, Lisburn Belgian Blue 730kg £1883 (258) local farmer, Castlewellan Charolais 610kg £1500 (246) S Martin, Brb, 820kg £1877 (229) I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 680kg £1536 (226) J Wilson, Glenarm Belgian Blue 700kg £1442 (206) T Bulter, Limousin 710kg £1420 (200) Sal 650kg £1280 (197) K Kidd, Broughshane Limousin 640kg £1241 (194) T Bulter, Ballycastle Limousin 680kg £1305 (192) Sal 650kg £1215 (187) W Warwick, Simmental 850kg £1589 (187) and S Beattie, Ballyclare Simmental 660kg £1201 (182).

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Friesian cows

C Moody, Bushmills 920kg £1536 (167) A and W McMaster, 750kg £1110 (148) 550kg £803 (146) RJ McLean, Straid 460kg £662 (144) WJ Glenn, Ballycastle 630kg £894 (142) 790kg £1106 (140) 690kg £952 (138) 740kg £1013 (137) RJ McLean, Straid 700kg £910 (130) CK and R McCullough, 690kg £890 (129) and J Wilson, Doagh 610kg £780 (128).

Beef heifers

J and B McPeake, Charolais 780kg £2269 (291) G McMullan, Limousin 720kg £2073 (288) J and B McPeake, Limousin 650kg £1865 (287) 660kg £1815 (275) SP and M Gibson, Charolais 630kg £1732 (275) J and B McPeake, Charolais 740kg £2012 (272) G McMullan, Charolais 680kg £1836 (270) local farmer, Charolais 660kg £1755 (266) R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 620kg £1649 (266) DJ Browne, Bushmills Charolais 670kg £1775 (265) G McMullan, Limousin 680kg £1795 (264) and local farmer, Charolais 650kg £1677 (258).

Beef bullocks

Top per kg

G McMullan, Limousin 720kg £2109 (293) G Simpson, Cullybackey Charolais 780kg £2238 (287) local farmer, Charolais 680kg £1931 (284) G McMullan, Limousin 710kg £2002 (282) Limousin 700kg £1960 (280) local farmer, Limousin 680kg £1876 (276) M Tweed, Comber Charolais 890kg £2456 (276) G McMullan, Limousin 770kg £2094 (272) M Tweed, Charolais 810kg £2203 (272) Charolais 850kg £2312 (272) and G McMullan, Limousin 840kg £2276 (271).

Top per head

M Tweed, Comber Charolais 890kg £2456, W Smyth, Claudy, Charolais 890kg £2314, M Tweed, Charolais 850kg £2312, Charolais 900kg £2304, G McMullan, Limousin 840kg £2276, M Tweed, Charolais 890kg £2260, J Aiken, Dromore Limousin 850kg £2244, G Simpson, Charolais 780kg £2238, M Tweed, Charolais 810kg £2203, Charolais 840kg £2175 and J Aiken, Limousin 810kg £2138.

Friesian bullocks

BJ Browne, Bushmills 810kg £1968 (243) local farmer, 690kg £1552 (225).

Friday, 10th November 2023: Dairy cows - 55 dairy cattle met improved demand to £2280 for a calved heifer from D and M Knowles, Cullybackey.

D and M Knowles, Cullybackey Friesian £2280, £2150, £2000, W Black, Aghadowey Friesian £2000 x2, W G Johnston, Lioniel Holstein £1900 x2, D and M Knowles, Cullybackey Friesian £1850, W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein £1850, D and M Knowles, Cullybackey Friesian £1780 x2, £1750 X2, P Tinsley, Dromore Friesian £1750, D and M Knowles, Cullybackey Friesian £1720 and P Tinsley, Dromore Friesian £1720.

Suckler cows

Suckler stock sold to £2800 for a Saler heifer with bull calf and Breeding Bulls sold to £2350 for a young Limousin from Crawford Brothers, Maguiresbridge.

R Armstrong, Lisburn Sal and bull calf £2800, £2520, £2400, D Brogan, Cloughmills Limousin and heifer calf £2020, O O’Kane, Carnlough Aubrac and bull calf £1880, J Strange, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus and heifer calf £1500 and WJ and D Wallace, Ballymena Limousin and bull calf £1480.

Calves

301 lots in the calf ring sold well to £740 for a four month old Simmental heifer, younger heifer calves to £460 for a Belgian Blue. Bull calves sold to £700 for a three month old Simmental, younger lots to £510 for a Charolais.

Bulls

Local farmer Simmental £700, J Bates, Ballyclare Charolais £700, A Park, Ballynure Belgian Blue £650 x2, W McConnell, Ballyclare Charolais £630, £620, A Park, Ballynure Belgian Blue £600, W McConnell, Ballyclare Charolais £600, A Park, Ballynure Belgian Blue £530, W McConnell, Ballyclare Charolais £530, A Park, Ballynure Charolais £510, W McConnell, Ballyclare Hereford £500, A Park, Ballynure Aberdeen Angus £480, H Thompson, Randalstown Belgian Blue £470 and A Park, Ballynure Belgian Blue £460 x2.

Heifers

Local farmer Simmental £740, Limousin £720, W McConnell, Ballyclare Limousin £590, J Bates, Ballyclare Limousin £515, W McConnell, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £500, £495, R and L Boyd, Cloughmills Hereford £490, A Park, Ballynure Belgian Blue £480, W McConnell, Ballyclare Limousin £470, A Park, Ballynure Belgian Blue £460, R Lyttle, Larne Belgian Blue £460, D Boyd, Straid Belgian Blue £455, W McConnell, Ballyclare Limousin £455, A Park, Ballynure Belgian Blue £450 x2 and H Alcorn, Limavady Charolais £450.

Holstein/Friesian bulls

J Bates, Ballyclare Friesian £330, D Young, Saintfield Friesian £200, D Boyd, Straid Holstein £190 x3, £180 x2, A T Lowry, Loughgiel Holstein £155 x2, Smiddie Hill Farms, Newtownards Friesian £130 and H McCambridge, Carnlough Holstein £100 x2.

Weanlings

Just under 400 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a sharp trade.

Bullocks sold to £1010 for a Charolais 290kg at £1300 presented by S Gowdy, Carrickfergus.

Heifers sold to £790 over for a Limousin 280kg at £1070 offered by S Douglas, Limavady.

Heifers

Up to 300kg

J McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 220kg £890 (404), 180kg £700 (388), S Douglas, Limavady Limousin 280kg £1070 (382), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 260kg £930 (357), S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Limousin 270kg £940 (348), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 280kg £970 (346), S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Charolais 240kg £830 (345), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 300kg £1030 (343), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 300kg £1020 (340), local farmer Charolais 230kg £780 (339), 260kg £880 (338), S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Charolais 290kg £980 (337), 270kg £910 (337), T W Johnston, Nutt's Corner Charolais 250kg £840 (336), local farmer Charolais 300kg £1000 (333) and S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 270kg £895 (331).

301 to 350kg

S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Charolais 310kg £1090 (351), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 310kg £1000 (322), R Millar, Gleno Charolais 310kg £990 (319), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 310kg £990 (319), 320kg £1020 (318), O O’Kane, Carnlough Simmental 310kg £980 (316), local farmer Limousin 310kg £980 (316), P and R McCullagh, Feeny Blonde d'Aquitaine 350kg £1100 (314), S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Limousin 320kg £1005 (314), S Douglas, Limavady Limousin 310kg £960 (309), Charolais 310kg £950 (306), R Millar, Gleno Charolais 330kg £980 (297), N Booth, Bushmills Limousin 320kg £950 (296), A McErlean, Portglenone Limousin 310kg £910 (293) x2 and S Henderson, Ballycastle Charolais 310kg £900 (290).

Over 350kg

P and R McCullagh, Feeny Blonde d'Aquitaine 370kg £965 (260), C Crooks, Kilwaughter Simmental 370kg £965 (260), W Sherrard, Coleraine Limousin 400kg £1010 (252), D McKillop, Glenariffe Aberdeen Angus 420kg £1040 (247), W Moore, Templepatrick Simmental 410kg £1015 (247), M Smith, Kells Limousin 380kg £940 (247), P and R McCullagh, Feeny Blonde d'Aquitaine 360kg £890 (247), M Smith, Kells Limousin 390kg £950 (243), D McKillop, Glenariffe Aberdeen Angus 420kg £1020 (242), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 390kg £945 (242) and M Smith, Kells Limousin 450kg £1080 (240).

Bullocks

0kg to 300kg

S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Charolais 290kg £1300 (448) Limousin 260kg £1070 (411) Limousin 250kg £1020 (408) Charolais 300kg £1220 (406) J McAuley, Ballyclare 2x Charolais 220kg £890 (404) S Gowdy, Limousin 300kg £1210 (403) R Millar, Larne Charolais 300kg £1210 (403) Charolais 280kg £1120 (400) J McAuley, Charolais 180kg £700 (388) S Henderson, Limousin 240kg £880 (366) S Gowdy, Limousin 300kg £1060 (353) S Henderson, Limousin 230kg £810 (352) S Gowdy, Limousin 250kg £880 (352) and G Rea, 2x Limousin 240kg £830 (345).

301kg to 350kg

S Gowdy, Limousin 310kg £1230 (396) R Millar, Larne Charolais £1220 (381) R McNabney, Broughshane Limousin 320kg £1205 (376) S Gowdy, Charolais 320kg £1200 (375) S Douglas, Limousin Charolais 330kg £1210 (366) S Mulvenna, Charolais 330kg £1200 (363) R McNabney, Limousin 320kg £1110 (346) S Douglas, Charolais 310kg £1070 (345) R McNabney, Limousin 330kg £1110 (336) Limousin 320kg £1050 (328) Limousin 330kg £1080 (327) local farmer, Limousin 330kg £1070 (324) TW Johnston, Charolais 340kg £1080 (317) and B Devlin, Toomebridge 2x Limousin 310kg £970 (312).

351kg and over

R Millar, Gleno Charolais 360kg £1280 (355) P and R McCullagh, Fenny Blonde d'Aquitaine 360kg £1100 (305) A Smith, Kells Limousin 380kg £1140 (300) W Sherrard, Limousin 400kg £1185 (296) R McNabney, Limousin 370kg £1040 (281) N Booth, Bushmills Limousin 400kg £1110 (277) local farmer Limousin 390kg £1050 (269) W Sherard, Coleraine Limousin 440kg £1180 (268) B McAllister, Limousin 410kg £1080 (263) local farmer, Shorthorn beef 3870kg £1000 (263) Limousin 430kg £1130 (262) Limousin 410kg £1060 (258) Limousin 450kg £1150 (255) Abondance 400kg £980 (245) H McCormick, Belgian Blue 400kg £980 (245) and DG Ramage, Charolais 410kg £1000 (243).

Monday 13th November 2023: A smaller entry of 930 sheep on Monday night went to £104 for 28 Texel ewe lambs and £95.50 for 63 Texel store lambs with rams selling to £395 for a Texel.

Ewe lambs

J and A Wright, Carnlough 28 Texel £104, J Black, Ballycastle 11 Mule £104, J Connon, Deerfin 10 Mule £96 and D McDonnell, Glenariffe 12 Mule £95.

Store lambs

A McMullan, Glenariffe 63 Texel £95.50, A McMullan, Glenariffe 16 Texel £77 and S Wharry. Glenarm 24 Mule £74.

Tuesday 14th November 2023: 150 store cattle on Tuesday sold to £1510 over for a Limousin heifer 690kg at £2200 from P Donnelly, Rathkenny.

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

R Hood, Broughshane Simmental 490kg £1270 (259), H Armstrong, Coagh Hereford 490kg £1150 (234), B Devlin, Randalstown Limousin 450kg £1050 (233), Belgian Blue 440kg £1015 (230), R J Mawhinney, Portaferry Belgian Blue 360kg £825 (229), B Devlin, Randalstown Belgian Blue 370kg £845 (228) and B Cannon, Antrim Aberdeen Angus 440kg £990 (225).

Over 501kg

R Hood, Broughshane Limousin 530kg £1490 (281), H Armstrong, Coagh Hereford 510kg £1360 (266), R Hood, Broughshane Limousin 540kg £1430 (264), A and B Hunter, Antrim Charolais 740kg £1910 (258), R Hood, Broughshane Limousin 530kg £1360 (256), A and B Hunter, Antrim Charolais 670kg £1700 (253), 790kg £1960 (248), R Hood, Broughshane Limousin 600kg £1480 (246) and M Farlow, Macosquin Simmental 530kg £1250 (235).

Heifers

Up to 500kg

P Donnelly, Rathkenny Limousin 480kg £1580 (329), 490kg £1600 (326), 500kg £1620 (324), 500kg £1580 (316), Duncan Brothers, Antrim Limousin 420kg £1310 (311), P Donnelly, Rathkenny Limousin 450kg £1370 (304), 500kg £1520 (304), 480kg £1380 (287), T Butler, Ballycastle Limousin 500kg £1390 (278), R Armstrong, Lisburn Belgian Blue 480kg £1310 (272), 440kg £1200 (272) and D and W Hume, Randalstown Limousin 500kg £1350 (270).

Over 501kg