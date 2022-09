Suckler with calves at foot sells for £2060 at Markethill

Trade in all rings remained very firm.

Heifers

260 heifers maintained an excellent trade with good quality forward heifers selling to £306 per 100 kilos for 586k at £1795 from a Newry farmer followed by £269 for 590k at £1605 for a Carrowdore farmer.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Main demand for good quality feeding heifers from £230 to £260.

Beef heifers sold to £279 for 640k at £1795 for an Omagh farmer followed by £258 for 626k at £1615 from a Loughgall farmer.

Main demand for good quality beef heifers from £235 to £255 per 100 kilos for 658k at £1675 from a Greyabbey producer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold up to £263 for 470k at £1235 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £261 for 420k at £1095 from a Belfast farmer.

All good quality middleweights sold from £220 to £251 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers

Newry farmer 586k £1795 £306.00; Carrowdore farmer 596k £1605 £269.00; Omagh farmer 590k £1585 £269.00; Carrowdore farmer 562k £1475 £263.00; Greyabbey farmer 606k £1575 £260.00; Loughgall farmer 612k £1565 £256.00; Greyabbey farmer 610k £1555 £255.00 and Keady farmer 522k £1325 £254.

Beef heifers

Omagh farmer 644k £1795 £279.00; Loughgall farmer 626k £1615 £258.00; Greyabbey farmer 658k £1675 £255.00; Benburb farmer 698k £1705 £244.00; Benburb farmer 638k £1535 £241.00 and Loughgall farmer 630k £1515 £241.

Middleweight heifers

Newtownhamilton farmer 470k £1235 £263.00; Belfast farmer 420k £1095 £261.00; Belfast farmer 430k £1115 £259.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 462k £1195 £259.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 404k £1015 £251.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 482k £1195 £248.00; Altnamackin farmer 412k £1015 £246.00; Belfast farmer 388k £955 £246.00 and Sixmilecross farmer 440k £1065 £242.

Bullocks

220 bullocks sold in a steady trade with good quality continental middleweight bullocks in strong demand selling to a top of £298 per 100 kilos for 424k at £1265 from a Banbridge farmer followed by £292 for 470k at £1385 from a Kilkeel farmer.

All good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £240 to £283 per 100 kilos.

Good quality forward bullocks sold from £230 to £284 for 506k at £1435 from a Lisburn farmer followed by £278 for 556k Aberdeen Angus at £1545 from a Cullyhanna producer.

Friesian bullocks reached £209 for 534k at £1115 followed by £208 for 584k at £1215 both from a Tandragee farmer.

Main trade for Friesians from £185 to £202 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks

Lisburn farmer 506k £1435 £284.00; Cullyhanna farmer 556k £1545 £278.00; Armagh farmer 526k £1435 £273.00; Kilkeel farmer 506k £1375 £272.00; Lisburn farmer 506k £1355 £268.00; Banbridge farmer 502k £1315 £262.00; Cullyhanna farmer 532k £1365 £257.00; Lisburn farmer 534k £1365 £256.00 and Armagh farmer 616k £1565 £254.

Middleweight bullocks

Banbridge farmer 424k £1265 £298.00; Kilkeel farmer 474k £1385 £292.00; Kilkeel farmer 430k £1225 £285.00; Banbridge farmer 472k £1335 £283.00; Sixmilecross farmer 380k £1065 £280.00; Sixmilecross farmer 420k £1175 £280.00; Banbridge farmer 454k £1255 £277.00; Kilkeel farmer 422k £1165 £276.00 and Kilkeel farmer 470k £1295 £276.

Friesian bullocks

Tandragee farmer 534k £1115 £209.00; Tandragee farmer 584k £1215 £208.00; Tandragee farmer 518k £1045 £202.00; Armagh farmer 530k £1045 £197.00 and Armagh farmer 618k £1165 £189.

Weanlings

270 weanlings sold in an excellent trade with good quality strong males from £230 to £305 for 440k at £1350 from a Altnamackin farmer followed by £293 for 406k at £1190 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Middleweight males sold from £240 to £299 for 354k at £1060 from a Rathfriland farmer followed by £286 for 398k at £1140 from a Altnamackin farmer.

A pen of light continental bull calves sold to a top of £392 per 100 kilos for 186k at £730 from a Portadown farmer followed by £357 for 210k at £750 and £335 for 218k at £730.

Good quality light heifer weanlings sold from £230 to £299 for 394k at £1180 from a Altnamackin farmer followed by £290 for 376k at £1090 from a Kilkeel farmer.

Stronger heifer weanlings sold to £295 for 404k at £1190 from a Altnamackin farmer followed by £284 for 454k at £1290 from a Kilkeel producer.

Strong male weanlings

Armagh farmer 442k £1350 £305.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 406k £1190 £293.00; Portadown farmer 402k £1080 £269.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 438k £1170 £267.00; Armagh farmer 424k £1130 £267.00; Armagh farmer 482k £1270 £263.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 422k £1100 £261.

Middleweight male weanlings

Rathfriland farmer 354k £1060 £299.00; Armagh farmer 398k £1140 £286.00; Ballynahinch farmer 324k £920 £284.00; Tassagh farmer 342k £970 £284.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 394k £1110 £282.00; Rathfriland farmer 314k £870 £277.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 336k £930 £277.00; Keady farmer 350k £960 £274.00 and Keady farmer 368k £1000 £272.

Light male weanlings

Portadown farmer 186k £730 £392.00; Portadown farmer 210k £750 £357.00; Portadown farmer 218k £730 £335.00; Portadown farmer 196k £650 £332.00; Portadown farmer 234k £740 £316.00; Ballynahinch farmer 232k £720 £310.00 and Portadown farmer 184k £550 £299.

Strong heifer weanlings

Armagh farmer 404k £1190 £295.00; Kilkeel farmer 454k £1290 £284.00; Armagh farmer 440k £1190 £270.00; Armagh farmer 482k £1210 £251.00; Ballynahinch farmer 416k £1040 £250.00 and Milford farmer 402k £970 £241.

Light heifer weanlings

Armagh farmer 394k £1180 £299.00; Kilkeel farmer 376k £1090 £290.00; Tassagh farmer 350k £950 £271.00; Glenavy farmer 274k £710 £259.00; Glenavy farmer 292k £750 £257.00; Glenavy farmer 282k £720 £255.00 and Rathfriland farmer 302k £760 £252.

A large entry of 90 sucklers included an entry of top quality heifers and young cow and calves at foot from a Pomeroy farmer which sold to a top of £2060 followed by £2040 and £1990.

This vendor sold 10 outfits in excess of £1800 each and a further four from £1580 to £1780 each.

Top price of £2380 was paid to a Glenavy farmer for a Limousin cow and heifer calf.

The same owner sold a blue cow and heifer calf at £1720.

A Gilford farmer sold a Simmental heifer and heifer calf at £1840 and an Armagh farmer sold a Hereford cow and bull calf at £1780.