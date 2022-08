Sucklers outfits selling to a £2700 at Markethill

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heifers

230 heifers included several pens of top quality beef heifers which sold to a top of £278 per 100 kilos for 650k at £1815 from a Crossgar farmer followed by £271 for 700k at £1905.

Top price of £1985 for 730k at £270.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This producer sold a total 10 heifers to average 699k at £1875 each £268 per 100 kilos.

Main demand for good quality beef heifers from £240 to £269 per 100 kilos.

Good quality forward feeding heifers sold to £268 for 620k at £1665 from a Downpatrick producer followed by £247 for 550k at £1375 from an Armagh producer.

All good quality feeders from £220 to £245 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £230 to £267 per 100 kilos with a top of £293 for 410k at £1225 from an Aughnacloy farmer.

The same owner received £285 for 440k at £1255.

Forward heifers

Crossgar farmer 622k £1665 £268.00; Armagh farmer 556k £1375 £247.00; Armagh farmer 518k £1275 £246.00; Dromore farmer 504k £1235 £245.00; Dungannon farmer 570k £1345 £236.00; Tandragee farmer 516k £1215 £235.00; Armagh farmer 598k £1385 £232.00 and Mayobridge farmer 562k £1295 £230.

Beef heifers

Crossgar farmer 654k £1815 £278.00; Crossgar farmer 702k £1905 £271.00; Crossgar farmer 736k £1985 £270.00; Crossgar farmer 702k £1885 £269.00; Crossgar farmer 740k £1975 £267.00; Crossgar farmer 688k £1835 £267.00; Crossgar farmer 760k £2025 £267.00 and Crossgar farmer 716k £1885 £263.

Middleweight heifers

Aughnacloy farmer 418k £1225 £293.00; Aughnacloy farmer 440k £1255 £285.00; Hilltown farmer 456k £1215 £267.00; Portadown farmer 430k £1135 £264.00; Cullyhanna farmer 494k £1245 £252.00; Lurgan farmer 496k £1245 £251.00; Aughnacloy farmer 418k £1045 £250.00; Aughnacloy farmer 440k £1095 £249.00 and Loughgall farmer 482k £1185 £246.

Bullocks

190 bullocks sold in a steady demand.

Beef bullocks sold to £260 for 730k at £1915 from a Crossgar farmer followed by £257 for 690k at £1775 from a Newry producer.

A Downpatrick farmer received top price of £1945 for 760k at £256.

All good quality beef bullocks from £230 to £253 per 100 kilos.

Good quality feeding bullocks sold from £220 to £263 for 550k at £1445 from a Tassagh farmer followed by £260 for 590k at £1545 for a Dungannon farmer.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £220 to £250 for 378k at £945 from a Jerrettspass farmer.

The same owner received £249 for 480k Angus at £1195.

Friesian bullocks sold from £180 to £206 for 560k at £1165.

Forward bullocks

Tassagh farmer 550k £1445 £263.00; Dungannon farmer 594k £1545 £260.00; Tynan farmer 624k £1585 £254.00; Armagh farmer 574k £1455 £254.00; Armagh farmer 578k £1455 £252.00; Dungannon farmer 642k £1605 £250.00; Tassagh farmer 612k £1515 £248.00 and Middletown farmer 572k £1405 £246.

Beef bullocks

Crossgar farmer 730k £1915 £260.00; Donaghmore farmer 690k £1775 £257.00; Crossgar farmer 760k £1945 £256.00; Tynan farmer 664k £1685 £254.00; Richhill farmer 678k £1715 £253.00; Waringstown farmer 680k £1675 £246.00; Armagh farmer 752k £1765 £235.00; Waringstown farmer 728k £1705 £234.00; Armagh farmer 818k £1915 £234.00 and Armagh farmer 800k £1855 £232.

Middleweight bullocks

Jerrettspass farmer 378k £945 £250.00; Jerrettspass farmer 480k £1195 £249.00; Keady farmer 490k £1175 £240.00; Crossgar farmer 452k £1075 £238.00; Jerrettspass farmer 434k £995 £229.00; Gilford farmer 500k £1145 £229.00 and Crossgar farmer 496k £1135 £229.

Friesian bullocks

Lurgan farmer 560k £1165 £206.00; Lurgan farmer 586k £1135 £193.00; Lurgan farmer 604k £1155 £191.00 and Gilford farmer 550k £1025 £186.

Weanlings

200 weanlings included several pens of top quality stock.

Good quality light males sold from £352 for 304k at £1070 from an Ardglass farmer.

The same owner received £331 for 320k at £1060. All top quality light males sold from £250 to £320 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings sold from £230 to £276 for 420k at £1170 for a Derrynoose farmer followed by £269 for 420k at £1140 from a Keady producer.

Top price of £1260 was paid for 480k at £263 for a Newry farmer.

Top quality Limousin heifer weanling weighing 440k sold at £1800 £407 from a Rostrevor farmer.

Good quality heifers sold from £230 to £281 for 278k at £780 from an Ardglass farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Derrynoose farmer 424k £1170 £276.00; Keady farmer 424k £1140 £269.00; Newry farmer 480k £1260 £263.00; Armagh farmer 432k £1120 £259.00; Derrynoose farmer 446k £1150 £258.00; Tynan farmer 434k £1110 £256.00 and Derrynoose farmer 468k £1180 £252.

Light male weanlings

Ardglass farmer 304k £1070 £352.00; Ardglass farmer 320k £1060 £331.00; Ardglass farmer 304k £980 £322.00; Derrynoose farmer 394k £1250 £317.00; Ardglass farmer 252k £800 £318.00; Rathfriland farmer 298k £940 £316.00; Ardglass farmer 322k £1000 £311.00 and Ardglass farmer 256k £800 £313.

Heifer weanlings

Rostrevor farmer 442k £1800 £407.00; Keady farmer 488k £1320 £271.00; Ardglass farmer 278k £780 £281.00; Armagh farmer 298k 3810 £272.00; Camlough farmer 328k £850 £259.00; Mayobridge farmer 380k £980 £257.00; Camlough farmer 352k £900 £255.00 and Armagh farmer 352k £890 £252.

An increased entry of 60 sucklers sold in a very firm demand with outfits selling to a top of £2700 for a Limousin heifer and heifer calf for a Rostrevor farmer.

The same owner sold a Hereford heifer and bull calf at £2200.

A Loughgall farmer sold a Saler cow and heifer calf at £2400 and a Limousin cow and heifer calf £1960.

A Cullyhanna producer sold a Limousin heifer and bull calf at £2160.

Several more outfits sold from £1300 to £1600.