Sucklers selling to £1210 at Kilrea

Kilrea Mart

All types of calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves

Bull calves

Garvagh farmer, Shorthorn £525, £475; Glarryford farmer, Simmental £500, Friesian £455; Ballykelly farmer, Aberdeen Angus £485, £365; Magherafelt farmer, Limousin £475; Magherafelt farmer, Charolais £425; Magherafelt farmer, Hereford £425, £320, £275; Randalstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £420, £415; Stranocum farmer, Montbeliarde £400, Holstein £240, Hereford £220, Holstein £215; Glarryford farmer, Aberdeen Angus £375, £270; Maghera farmer, Aberdeen Angus £375; Portglenone farmer, Aberdeen Angus £360, Fleckvieh £340, Aberdeen Angus £325, £295; Londonderry farmer, Limousin £355, £335; Ballymoney farmer, Hereford £350, £300; Bushmills farmer, Aberdeen Angus £350, Belgian Blue £350, Aberdeen Angus £300, £240; Draperstown farmer, Limousin £350, £285; Ahoghill farmer, Aberdeen Angus £335; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £325; Coleraine farmer, Aberdeen Angus £325, £220, £200; Ballymoney farmer, Limousin £315, £255, £225; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £315; Ballymoney farmer, Stabiliser £310; Dungiven farmer, Shorthorn beef £310, £225, £210, £200; Garvagh farmer, Belgian Blue £310, Aberdeen Angus £245; Articlave farmer, Aberdeen Angus £300, £295; Coagh farmer, Montbeliarde £300; Upperlands farmer, Aberdeen Angus £300, £245; Limavady farmer, Belgian Blue £290; Ballymena farmer, Aberdeen Angus £280; Bangor farmer, Hereford £275, Aberdeen Angus £260; Portglenone farmer, Belgian Blue £270; Coleraine farmer, Aberdeen Angus £255, £220; Ballymoney farmer, Fleckvieh £230 and Upperlands farmer, Holstein £200.

Heifer calves

Magherafelt farmer, Limousin £535, £380; Maghera farmer, Limousin £525; Garvagh farmer, Hereford £475, Shorthorn beef £470, Shorthorn £330; Londonderry farmer, Limousin £445, £430, £415, £330; Bushmills farmer, Friesian £420; Draperstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £400, Limousin £340, £275, £270, £200; Ballykelly farmer, Aberdeen Angus £380; Ballymoney farmer, Limousin £380, £300; Ballymoney farmer, Hereford £370, £295; Coagh farmer, Belgian Blue £370; Ballymena farmer, Simmental £365, £325; Portglenone farmer, Aberdeen Angus £345; Randalstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £345; Magherafelt farmer, Charolais £340; Randalstown farmer, Simmental £340; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £320; Magherafelt farmer, Hereford £305, £295, £260, £220; Bangor farmer, Aberdeen Angus £295, £240; Articlave farmer, Aberdeen Angus £295; Portglenone farmer, Belgian Blue £295; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £285, £200; Bushmills farmer, Limousin £270, £250; Upperlands farmer, Aberdeen Angus £270; Glarryford farmer, Aberdeen Angus £260; Ballymoney farmer, Stabiliser £255 and Cookstown farmer, Limousin £250.

Friesian calves

Super trade. More required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £455. Good demand for thick types Young Friesian calves needed.

Weanlings/suckler calves (100)

A great entry of weanlings met an outstanding trade for all types on offer, both for Continental beef bred types, Friesian cross types and Friesian and Holstein lumps.

Weanlings to top of £920 and 303ppk.

More required to satisfy demand.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

Friday, October 1, 2021: A super entry of 300 suckler calves and weanlings which met an excellent trade for all types on offer.

Bull calves

Castlerock farmer, 320k Charolais £1050 (328), 290k £910 (314), 350k £1080 (309), 330k £990 (300), 330k £960 (291), 430k £1210 (281), 410k £1140 (278), 340k £900 (265), 400k £1050 (263, 450k £1180 (262); Magherafelt farmer, 270k Limousin £980 (363), 280k £900 £321), 330k £1000 (303), 340k £1020 (300), 290k £860 (297); Portglenone farmer, 260k Limousin £920 (354), 300k £970 (323), 290k £930 (321), 330k £1010 (306), 330k £1000 (303); Dungiven farmer, 290k Charolais £970 (335), 310k £980 (316), 340k £1050 (309), 380k £1120 (295), 420k £1190 (283), 360k £980 (272); Coleraine farmer, 300k Charolais £1000 (333), 300k £990 (330), 330k £1020 (309),410k £1120 (273); Magherafelt farmer, 290k Charolais £920 (317); Macosquin farmer, 310k Limousin £950 (307), 380k £1090 (287); Garvagh farmer, 360k Charolais £1100 (306), 390k £1120 (287), 300k £830 (277), 340k £940 (277), 330k £910 (276), 400k £1080 (270), 340k £910 (268), 390k £1030 (264); Portglenone farmer, 330k Limousin £1000 (303), 320k £920 (288), 380k £1090 (287), 330k £920 (279), 320k £850 (266); Ballymena farmer, 340k Charolais £1020 (300), 350k £940 (269); Limavady farmer, 300k Limousin £880 (293), 280k £810 (289), 270k £770 (285), 300k £820 (273), 330k £900 (273), 320k £860 (269); Castlerock farmer, 380k Charolais £1110 (292), 390k £1110 (285), 390k £1100 (282), 320k £900 (281); Crumlin farmer, 260k Charolais £760 (292), 270k £770 (285), 390k £1080 (277), 340k £930 (274); Limavady farmer, 270k Simmental £770 (285); Ballymoney farmer, 250k Charolais £710 (284), 280k £770 (275); Claudy farmer, 250k Limousin £690 (276); Coleraine farmer, 360k Limousin £980 (272), 310k £830 (268), 310k £810 (261), 370k £930 (251); Castlerock farmer, 410k Charolais £1110 (271) and Omagh farmer, 380k Limousin £1030 (271).

Heifer calves

Portglenone farmer, 280k Limousin £940 (336), 250k £690 (276), 430k £1140 (265), 350k £910 (260); Ahoghill farmer, 360k Charolais £1200 (333); Rasharkin farmer, 370k Charolais £1210 (327), 260k £770 (296), 350k £940 (269); Limavady farmer, 280k Limousin £890 (318), 260k £790 (304), 300k £860 (287), 310k £860 (277), 300k £770 (257); Omagh farmer, 430k Limousin £1360 (316); Castlerock farmer, 280k Charolais £880 (314), 390k £1070 (274), 320k £870 (272), 240k £650 (271), 260k £700 (269), 400k £1070 (268); Crumlin farmer, 280k Charolais £870 (311), 470k £1230 (262), 410k £1020 (249); Magherafelt farmer, 280k Charolais £860 (307), 280k £850 (304), 280k £840 (300), 270k £770 (285), 300k £850 (283); Portglenone farmer, 280k Limousin £850 (304), 320k £900 (281), 310k £840 (271), 270k £730 (270), 330k £880 (267); Portglenone farmer, 340k Charolais £1020 (300), 280k £810 (289), 280k £800 (286), 300k £850 (283); Dungiven farmer, 310k Charolais £900 (290); Magherafelt farmer, 290k Limousin £830 (286), 260k £700 (269); Coleraine farmer, 310k Charolais £880 (284), 310k £850 (274); Castlerock farmer, 330k Charolais £930 (282), 330k £890 (270), 320k £850 (266), 370k £980 (265); Dungiven farmer, 400k Limousin £1120 (280), 370k £990 (268), 390k £980 (251), 320k £800 (250); Ballymena farmer, 380k Charolais £1060 (279); Garvagh farmer, 320k Charolais £880 (275), 300k £810 (270); Coleraine farmer, 330k Limousin £830 (252), 390k £950 (244) and Castlerock farmer, 360k Charolais £900 (250), 490k £1170 (239).

Monday, October 4, 2021: A good entry of 700 fat lambs and ewes met a sharper trade with quality lambs in good demand.

Lambs sold to £5.38 per kg and to top of £134.50.

Fat ewes sold to £140.

Lambs (600)

Portrush farmer, 16k £86 (538), 21.5k £99.50 (463); Maghera farmer, 15k £79 (527), 19k £91.50 (482); Ballymoney farmer, 20k £93.50 (468), 18.5k £85 (460); Limavady farmer, 22.5k £104.50 (464); Aghadowey farmer, 23k £106.50 (463); Coleraine farmer, 20k £92.50 (463); Garvagh farmer, 22k £101.50 (461); Rasharkin farmer, 23k £106 (461); Ballymoney farmer, 22k £101 (459), 23k £104.50 (454); Kilrea farmer, 23k £105.50 (459); Aghadowey farmer, 23k £105 (457); Coleraine farmer, 23k £105 (457), 22k £98 (446); Ballymoney farmer, 21.5k £97.50 (454); Garvagh farmer, 20.50k £93 (454), 21k £94.50 (450); Rasharkin farmer, 21.5k £97.50 (454);Cookstown farmer, 23k £104 (452); Articlave farmer, 23k £103.50 (450); Ballymoney farmer, 21k £94.50 (450), 24k £106 (442); Ballycastle farmer, 21k £94.50 (450); Rasharkin farmer, 24k £108 (450); Coleraine farmer, 30k £134.50 (448); Aghadowey farmer, 23.5k £105 (447); Portglenone farmer, 17k £76 (447); Coleraine farmer, 24k £107 (446); Magherafelt farmer, 24k £107 (446); Aghadowey farmer, 21k £93.50 (445); Ballymoney farmer, 23k £102 (444); Cookstown farmer, 23k £102 (444); Glarryford farmer, 23k £102 (444); Rasharkin farmer, 23k £102 (444); Draperstown farmer, 20k £88.50 (443), 23k £101.50 (441); Boveedy farmer, 24.5k £108 (441); Coleraine farmer, 24k £105.50 (440) and Finvoy farmer, 23.5k £103.50 (440).

Fat ewes (100) on offer met a super trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Good entry of ewes to £140.

More ewes needed.