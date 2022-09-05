Sucklers selling to £1795 at Markethill

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heifers

300 heifers included several pens of good quality beef heifers which sold steadily from £230 to £279 per 100 kilos for 620k at £1735 from a Loughgall farmer followed by £278 for 600k at £1675 from an Omagh farmer.

Top price £1795 for 710k from a Loughgall producer.

Forward feeding heifers sold to £301 for 560k at £1695 for a Castlewellan farmer followed by £258 for 580k at £1495 from a Banbridge farmer.

All good quality feeding heifers from £220 to £250 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £230 to £282 for 440k at £1245 from a Hilltown farmer followed by £272 for 420k at £1155 from an Aughnacloy farmer.

Beef heifers

Loughgall farmer 622k £1735 £279.00; Omagh farmer 602k £1675 £278.00; Omagh farmer 640k £1725 £270.00; Omagh farmer 628k £1675 £267.00; Omagh farmer 634k £1685 £266.00; Loughgall farmer 628k £1635 £260.0 and Loughgall farmer 714k £1795 £251.

Forward heifers

Castlewellan farmer 560k £1695 £301.00; Banbridge farmer 580k £1495 £258.00; Portadown farmer 548k £1385 £253.00; Omagh farmer 598k £1495 £250.00; Portadown farmer 540k £1345 £249.00; Loughgall farmer 566k £1385 £245.00; Portadown farmer 592k £1435 £242.00 and Kesh farmer 502k £1215 £242.

Middleweight heifers

Hilltown farmer 442k £1245 £282.00; Aughnacloy farmer 424k £1155 £272.00; Downpatrick farmer 398k £1045 £263.00; Portadown farmer 428k £1115 £261.00; Downpatrick farmer 430k £1095 £255.00; Aughnacloy farmer 424k £1075 £254.00; Kesh farmer 428k £1075 £251.00 and Aughnacloy farmer 438k £1095 £250.

Bullocks

290 bullocks sold in a very strong demand with beef bullocks selling to £272 for 650k at £1775 from a Banbridge farmer.

The same owner received £271 for 680k at £1855 and £266 for 700k at £1865.

Main demand for beef bullocks from £230 to £260 per 100 kilos.

Forward feeding bullocks sold from £230 to £257 for 520k at £1345 for a Donacloney farmer followed by £254 for 600k at £1525 for a Crossmaglen farmer.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £230 to £260 for 450k at £1185 from a Annaghmore farmer followed by £259 for 500k at £1295 from a Dromore producer.

Beef bullocks

Banbridge farme 650k £1775 £272.00; Banbridge farmer 684k £1855 £271.00; Banbridge farmer 702k £1865 £266.00; Banbridge farmer 676k £1765 £261.00; Tandragee farmer 702k £1755 £250.00; Tandragee farmer 778k £1935 £248.00 and Tandragee farmer 628k £1675 £245.

Forward bullocks

Donaghcloney farmer 524k £1345 £257.00; Crossmaglen farmer 600k £1525 £254.00; Lisburn farmer 562K £1425 £254.00; Newry farmer 556k £1405 £253.00; Markethill farmer 504k £1265 £251.00; Lisburn farmer 510k £275 £250.00; Annaghmore farmer 520k £1295 £249.00 and Markethill farmer 508k £1255 £247.

Middleweight bullocks

Annaghmore farmer 456k £1185 £260.00; Dromore farmer 500k £1295 £259.00; Tassagh farmer 378k £985 £261.00; Tassagh farmer 404k £1045 £259.00; Annaghmore farmer 462k £1185 £256.00; Richhill farmer 472k £1195 £253.00; Tassagh farmer 394k £985 £250.00; Markethill farmer 498k £1235 £248.00 and Markethill farmer 494k £1225 £248.

Weanlings

270 weanlings sold in a steady trade.

Good quality light males from £240 to £303 for 310k at £940 from a Tassagh farmer followed by £282 for 370k at £1060 from an Armagh producer.

Main demand from £230 to £280 per 100 kilos.

Stronger males sold to £282 for 450k at £1270 from a Attical farmer followed by £270 for 418k at £1130 from a Tassagh producer.

Main demand for good quality strong males from £230 to £249 per 100 kilos.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £220 to £263 for 340k at £900 for a Belleeks farmer followed by £259 for 324k at £840 from a Tynan farmer.

An Attical farmer received £259 for 380k at £990.

Stronger heifer weanlings sold to £259 for 460k at £1210 for an Attical farmer followed by £254 for 410k at £1050 for a Dungannon producer.

Strong male weanlings

Attical farmer 450k £1270 £282.00; Tassagh farmer 418k £1130 £270.00; Armagh farmer 432k £1120 £259.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 472k £1170 £248.00 and Newry farmer 404k £990 £245.

Light male weanlings

Tassagh farmer 310k £940 £303.00; Armagh farmer 376k £1060 £282.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 336k £940 £280.00; Silverbridge farmer 390k £1090 £280.00; Rathfriland farmer 310k £860 £277.00; Katesbridge farmer 340k £940 £276.00 and Rathfriland farmer 378k £1040 £275.

Heifer weanlings

Belleeks farmer 342k £900 £263.00; Tynan farmer 324k £840 £259.00; Attical farmer 468k £1210 £259.00; Attical farmer 382k £990 £259.00; Dungannon farmer 414k £1050 £254.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 378k £960 £254.00; Kesh farmer 386k £970 £251.00 and Katesbridge farmer 344k £860 £250.

The 60 lots of sucklers maintained a very firm trade with outfits selling to a top of £1795 for Charolais cow and heifer calf for a Cullyhanna producer.

The same owner received £1710, £1660 for good quality outfits.

A Dromore farmer received £1660 for Hereford heifer and bull calf at foot.