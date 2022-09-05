Sucklers selling to £1795 at Markethill
An entry of 900 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 3rd September continued to sell in a very strong demand in all rings with prices holding firm.
Heifers
300 heifers included several pens of good quality beef heifers which sold steadily from £230 to £279 per 100 kilos for 620k at £1735 from a Loughgall farmer followed by £278 for 600k at £1675 from an Omagh farmer.
Top price £1795 for 710k from a Loughgall producer.
Forward feeding heifers sold to £301 for 560k at £1695 for a Castlewellan farmer followed by £258 for 580k at £1495 from a Banbridge farmer.
All good quality feeding heifers from £220 to £250 per 100 kilos.
Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £230 to £282 for 440k at £1245 from a Hilltown farmer followed by £272 for 420k at £1155 from an Aughnacloy farmer.
Beef heifers
Loughgall farmer 622k £1735 £279.00; Omagh farmer 602k £1675 £278.00; Omagh farmer 640k £1725 £270.00; Omagh farmer 628k £1675 £267.00; Omagh farmer 634k £1685 £266.00; Loughgall farmer 628k £1635 £260.0 and Loughgall farmer 714k £1795 £251.
Forward heifers
Castlewellan farmer 560k £1695 £301.00; Banbridge farmer 580k £1495 £258.00; Portadown farmer 548k £1385 £253.00; Omagh farmer 598k £1495 £250.00; Portadown farmer 540k £1345 £249.00; Loughgall farmer 566k £1385 £245.00; Portadown farmer 592k £1435 £242.00 and Kesh farmer 502k £1215 £242.
Middleweight heifers
Hilltown farmer 442k £1245 £282.00; Aughnacloy farmer 424k £1155 £272.00; Downpatrick farmer 398k £1045 £263.00; Portadown farmer 428k £1115 £261.00; Downpatrick farmer 430k £1095 £255.00; Aughnacloy farmer 424k £1075 £254.00; Kesh farmer 428k £1075 £251.00 and Aughnacloy farmer 438k £1095 £250.
Bullocks
290 bullocks sold in a very strong demand with beef bullocks selling to £272 for 650k at £1775 from a Banbridge farmer.
The same owner received £271 for 680k at £1855 and £266 for 700k at £1865.
Main demand for beef bullocks from £230 to £260 per 100 kilos.
Forward feeding bullocks sold from £230 to £257 for 520k at £1345 for a Donacloney farmer followed by £254 for 600k at £1525 for a Crossmaglen farmer.
Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £230 to £260 for 450k at £1185 from a Annaghmore farmer followed by £259 for 500k at £1295 from a Dromore producer.
Beef bullocks
Banbridge farme 650k £1775 £272.00; Banbridge farmer 684k £1855 £271.00; Banbridge farmer 702k £1865 £266.00; Banbridge farmer 676k £1765 £261.00; Tandragee farmer 702k £1755 £250.00; Tandragee farmer 778k £1935 £248.00 and Tandragee farmer 628k £1675 £245.
Forward bullocks
Donaghcloney farmer 524k £1345 £257.00; Crossmaglen farmer 600k £1525 £254.00; Lisburn farmer 562K £1425 £254.00; Newry farmer 556k £1405 £253.00; Markethill farmer 504k £1265 £251.00; Lisburn farmer 510k £275 £250.00; Annaghmore farmer 520k £1295 £249.00 and Markethill farmer 508k £1255 £247.
Middleweight bullocks
Annaghmore farmer 456k £1185 £260.00; Dromore farmer 500k £1295 £259.00; Tassagh farmer 378k £985 £261.00; Tassagh farmer 404k £1045 £259.00; Annaghmore farmer 462k £1185 £256.00; Richhill farmer 472k £1195 £253.00; Tassagh farmer 394k £985 £250.00; Markethill farmer 498k £1235 £248.00 and Markethill farmer 494k £1225 £248.
Weanlings
270 weanlings sold in a steady trade.
Good quality light males from £240 to £303 for 310k at £940 from a Tassagh farmer followed by £282 for 370k at £1060 from an Armagh producer.
Main demand from £230 to £280 per 100 kilos.
Stronger males sold to £282 for 450k at £1270 from a Attical farmer followed by £270 for 418k at £1130 from a Tassagh producer.
Main demand for good quality strong males from £230 to £249 per 100 kilos.
Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £220 to £263 for 340k at £900 for a Belleeks farmer followed by £259 for 324k at £840 from a Tynan farmer.
An Attical farmer received £259 for 380k at £990.
Stronger heifer weanlings sold to £259 for 460k at £1210 for an Attical farmer followed by £254 for 410k at £1050 for a Dungannon producer.
Strong male weanlings
Attical farmer 450k £1270 £282.00; Tassagh farmer 418k £1130 £270.00; Armagh farmer 432k £1120 £259.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 472k £1170 £248.00 and Newry farmer 404k £990 £245.
Light male weanlings
Tassagh farmer 310k £940 £303.00; Armagh farmer 376k £1060 £282.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 336k £940 £280.00; Silverbridge farmer 390k £1090 £280.00; Rathfriland farmer 310k £860 £277.00; Katesbridge farmer 340k £940 £276.00 and Rathfriland farmer 378k £1040 £275.
Heifer weanlings
Belleeks farmer 342k £900 £263.00; Tynan farmer 324k £840 £259.00; Attical farmer 468k £1210 £259.00; Attical farmer 382k £990 £259.00; Dungannon farmer 414k £1050 £254.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 378k £960 £254.00; Kesh farmer 386k £970 £251.00 and Katesbridge farmer 344k £860 £250.
The 60 lots of sucklers maintained a very firm trade with outfits selling to a top of £1795 for Charolais cow and heifer calf for a Cullyhanna producer.
The same owner received £1710, £1660 for good quality outfits.
A Dromore farmer received £1660 for Hereford heifer and bull calf at foot.
An Annaghmore farmer received £1580 for Hereford cow with twin calves and £1450 for Aberdeen Angus heifer with Limousin heifer calf.