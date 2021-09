Sucklers selling to £1860 at Markethill

Heifers

250 heifers maintained an excellent trade with forward heifers selling to £318 per 100 kilos for 584k Limousin at £1855 from a Poyntzpass farmer.

The same owner received £257 per 100 kilos for 598k at £1535.

Main demand for forward heifers from £215 to £245 per 100 kilos.

Beef heifers sold up to £225 per 100 kilos for 640k at £1445 from a Newtownhamilton farmer with a top price of £1705 for a 770k Simmental £219 from a Tandragee farmer.

Main demand for beef heifers from £215 to £223 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £215 to £251 per 100 kilos with a top of £302 for 430k at £1405 from a Portadown farmer followed by £273 for 410k at £1125 from a Benburb producer.

Beef heifers

Newtownhamilton farmer 642k £1445 £225.00; Pomeroy farmer 736k £1655 £225.00; Loughgall farmer 648k £1445 £223.00; Poyntzpass farmer 662k £1475 £223.00; Tandragee farmer 778k £1705 £219.00 and Loughgall farmer 644k £1395 £217.

Forward heifers

Poyntzpass farmer 584k £1855 £318.0; Poyntzpass farmer 598k £1535 £257.00; Tandragee farmer 638k £1565 £245.00; Pomeroy farmer 612k £1485 £243.00; Armagh farmer 552k £1315 £238.00; Armagh farmer 590k £1405 £238.00; Benburb farmer 622k £1475 £237.00; Middletown farmer 560k £1325 £237.00 and Pomeroy farmer 608k £1435 £236.

Middleweight heifers

Portadown farmer 432k £1305 £302.00; Benburb farmer 412k £1125 £273.00; Loughgall farmer 444k £1115 £251.00; Ballinderry farmer 476k £1195 £251.00; Loughgall farmer 496k £1245 £251.00; Benburb farmer 402k £955 £238.00; Benburb farmer 442k £1045 £236.00 and Poyntzpass farmer 498k £1165 £234.

Bullocks

270 bullocks included several pens of top quality forward bullocks.

Beef bullocks sold to £241 per 100 kilos for 710k at £1715 from a Dromara farmer followed by £240 for 670k at £1615 from a Downpatrick producer.

A Tandragee received £240 for 706k at £1695.

All good quality beef bullocks from £220 to £240 per 100 kilos.

Forward feeding bullocks sold from £220 to £259 for 520k at £1345 from a Jonesborough farmer followed by £258 for 660k at £1715 from a Dromara farmer.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £220 to £268 for 402k Aberdeen Angus at £1075 from an Annaghmore farmer followed by £267 for 406k Charolais at £1085 from a Portadown farmer.

Beef bullocks

Dromara farmer 712k £1715 £241.00; Downpatrick farmer 672k £1615 £240.00; Tandragee farmer 706k £1695 £239.00; Dromara farmer 744k £1775 £239.00; Downpatrick farmer 682k £1595 £234.00; Tandragee farmer 720k £1655 £230.00 and Ballynahinch farmer 746k £1705 £229.

Forward bullocks

Jonesborough farmer 520k £!345 £259.00; Dromara farmer 664k £1715 £258.00; Dromara farmer 662k £1685 £255.00; Jonesborough farmer 584k £1425 £244.00; Armagh farmer 592k £1435 £242.00; Ballynahinch farmer 630k £1515 £241.00 and Armagh farmer 560k £1335 £238.

Middleweight bullocks

Annaghmore farmer 402k £1075 £268.00; Portadown farmer 406k £1085 £267.00; Portadown farmer 424k £1095 £258.00; Portadown farmer 392k £1005 £256.00; Annaghmore farmer 444k £1135 £255.00; Portadown farmer 404k £1025 £254.00; Richhill farmer 484k £1205 £249.00; Jerrettspass farmer 500k £1235 £247.00 and Portadown farmer 412k £995 £242.

Weanlings

210 weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Good quality light males sold from £230 to £283 for 378k at £1070 from a Portadown farmer followed by £277 for 318k at £880 from a Moira producer.

Stronger males sold from £260 for 480k at £1280 from a Mayobridge farmer followed by £265 for 404k at £1070 from a Portadown producer.

All good quality males sold from £215 to £260 per 100 kilos.

Good quality light heifer weanlings sold from £220 to £281 per 100 kilos for 338k at £950 from a Coalisland farmer followed by £280 for 346k at £970 from a Keady producer.

A Crossmaglen farmer received £265 for 310k at £820.

Stronger heifers sold from £215 to £249 for 480k at £1200 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £238 for 416k at £990 for a Portadown farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Mayobridge farmer 482k £1280 £266.00; Portadown farmer 404k £1070 £265.00; Portadown farmer 414k £1090 £263.00; Markethill farmer 474k £1230 £259.00; Portadown farmer 406k £1050 £259.00; Portadown farmer 464k £1200 £259.00; Rathfriland farmer 466k £1170 £251.00; Markethill farmer 480k £1180 £246.00 and Mayobridge farmer 440k £1080 £245.

Light male weanlings

Portadown farmer 378k £1070 £283.00; Moira farmer 318k £880 £277.00; Moira farmer 324k £870 £269.00; Newry farmer 322k £860 £267.00; Newry farmer 352k £940 £267.00; Moy farmer 326k £860 £264.00; Moira farmer 346k £910 £263.00 and Portadown farmer 388k £1020 £263.

Strong heifer weanlings

Newtownhamilton farmer 482k £1200 £249.00; Portadown farmer 416k £990 £238.00; Portadown farmer 410k £950 £232.00; Portadown farmer 470k £1080 £230.00; Portadown farmer 414k £945 £228.0; Lurgan farmer 412k £940 £228.0; Keady farmer 428k £970 £227.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 442k £1000 £226.

Light heifer weanlings

Coalisland farmer 338k £950 £281.00; Keady farmer 346k £970 £280.00; Crossmaglen farmer 310k £820 £265.00; Newry farmer 350k £920 £263.00; Cullyhanna farmer 336k £870 £259.00; Crossmaglen farmer 390k £1000 £256.00; Gilford farmer 340k £830 £244.00 and Crossmaglen farmer 390k £950 £244.

In the suckler ring top price of £1860 was paid for a Limousin cow and bull calf from a Newry farmer followed by £1750 for a Limousin cow and heifer calf from a Portadown farmer.

A Carrickmore farmer sold a Limousin cow and bull calf at £1480 and a Coalisland farmer received £1360 for a Limousin cow and a heifer calf.