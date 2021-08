Sucklers selling to £1940 at Markethill

The highlight of the sale was the demand for the 210 heifers on offer which sold to a top of £1985 for 704k Charolais from a Crossgar farmer, £282 per 100k.

The same owner received £263 per 100k for 660k at £1735 and £254 per 100k for 698k at £1775. This producer sold a total of 12 heifers to average 647k at £1663, £257 per 100k.

Main demand for beef heifers was £220 to £250 per 100k.

Forward beef heifers sold to £258 per 100k for 626k at £1615 from a Crossgar producer, followed by £252 per 100k for 518k at £1305 from a Ballinderry producer.

All good quality feeding heifers sold from £210 to £250 per 100k.

Good quality midweights sold from £210 to £274 per 100k for 484k at £1325 from a Ballinderry producer followed by £270 per 100k for 498k at £1345 from an Augher producer.

Forward heifers

Crossgar farmer 626k £1615 £258.00; Ballinderry farmer 518k £1305 £252.00; Crossgar farmer 570k £1435 £252.00; Portadown farmer 626k £1555 £248.00; Crossgar farmer 584k £1445 £247.00; Dungannon farmer 608k £1495 £246.00; Newry farmer 528k £1295 £245.00 and Crossgar farmer 574k £1395 £243.

Beef heifers

Crossgar farmer 704k £1985 £282.00; Crossgar farmer 660k £1735 £263.00; Crossgar farmer 654k £1695 £259.00; Crossgar farmer 686k £1775 £259.00; Crossgar farmer 660k £1685 £255.00; Crossgar farmer 698k £1775 £254.00; Crossgar farmer 688k £1745 £254.00; Crossgar farmer 666k £1675 £252.00 and Portadown farmer 708k £1765 £249.

Middleweight heifers

Ballinderry farmer 484k £1325 £274.00; Augher farmer 498k £1345 £270.00; Markethill farmer 480k £1275 £266.00; Newry farmer 384k £975 £254.00; Katesbridge farmer 468k £1155 £247.00; Augher farmer 450k £1095 £243.00; Bessbrook farmer 480k £1165 £243.00 and Augher farmer 410k £995 £242.

The 190 bullocks sold in a very strong demand with beef bullocks selling to £241 per 100k at 810k at £1955 from a Portadown farmer followed by £228 per 100k for 680k at £1555 from a Dromore producer.

Main demand for beef bullocks from £210 to £227 per 100k.

Forward steers sold to £248 per 100k for 510k at £1265 for a Benburb farmer, followed by £247 per 100k for 536k at £1325 from a Benburb producer.

Main demand from £210 to £240 per 100k.

Good quality midweights from £210 to £263 per 100k for 484k at £1275 from a Benburb farmer.

The same owner received £260 per 100 for 490k at £1275.

Heavy Friesian bullocks sold to £1395 for 814k (£171) and up to £185 per 100k for 700k at £1295 from a Glenanne farmer.

Main demand for heavy Friesian bullocks from £170 to £179 per 100k.

Beef bullocks

Portadown farmer 810k £1955 £241.00; Dromore farmer 682k £682k £1555 £228.00; Dromore farmer 684k £1555 £227.00; WAringstown farmer 646k £1465 £227.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 662k £1445 £218.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 706k £1535 £218.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 712k £1545 £217.

Forward bullocks

Benburb farmer 510k £1265 £248.00; Benburb farmer 536k £1325 £247.00; WAringstown farmer 578k £1405 £243.00; Dromore farmer 594k £1435 £242.0; Benburb farmer 524k £1265 £241.00; Dromore farmer 612k £1475 £241.00; Newry farmer 606k £1445 £238.00 and Benburb farmer 508k £1205 £237.

Middleweight bullocks

Benburb farmer 484k £1275 £263.00; Benburb farmer 490k £1275 £260.00; Benburb farmer 498k £1205 £242.00; Benburb farmer 488k £1155 £237.00; Markethill farmer 464k £1095 £236.00; Hillsborough farmer 496k £1155 £233.00; Markethill farmer 484k £1105 £228.00 and Keady farmer 488k £1110 £228.

Friesian bullocks

Glenanne farmer 700k £1295 £185.00; Glenanne farmer 724k £1295 £179.00; Glenanne farmer 748k £1315 £176.00; Glenanne farmer 680k £1195 £176.00; Glenanne farmer 714k £1245 £174.00; Glenanne farmer 660k £1145 £173.00; Glenanne farmer 734k £1265 £172.00 and Glenanne farmer 814k £1395 £171.

220 weanlings maintained a strong trade.

Good quality light males from £230 to £311 per 100k for 280k at £870 from a Dungannon farmer, followed by £304 per 100k for 286k at £870 from a Crossmaglen farmer.

Top price £1100 for 360k from an Armagh producer. Stronger male weanlings sold from £220 to £265 per 100k for 460k at £1100 from a Dungannon farmer, followed by £241 for 420k at £1010 from an Armagh farmer.

Good quality heifer weanlings from £220 to £300 per 100k for 390k at £1170 from an Armagh producer.

Strong male weanlings

Dungannon farmer 416k £1100 £265.00; Armagh farmer 420k £1010 £241.00; Belleek farmer 410k £955 £233.00; Rathfriland farmer 420k £970 £231.00; Armagh farmer 498k £1150 £231.00; Dungannon farmer 444k £1020 £230.00; Dungannon farmer 416k £950 £228.00 and Armagh farmer 500k £1140 £228.

Light male weanlings

Dungannon farmer 280k £870 £311.00; Armagh farmer 360k £1100 £306.00; Crossmaglen farmer 286k £870 £304.00; Crossmaglen farmer 362k £1050 £290.00; Crossmaglen farmer 354k £990 £280.00; Kilkeel farmer 314.00; £850 £271.00; Sixmilecross farmer 320k £840 £263.00 and Crossmaglen farmer 364k £940 £258.00;

40 lots of sucklers sold in an excellent demand.

Outfits selling to £1940 for a Charolais cow with bull calf from a Tandragee farmer.

The same owner received £1780, £1730 and £1660 for quality outfits.

A Crossmaglen farmer received £1680 for a Limousin cow and a heifer calf.

Another Crossmaglen producer sold a Limousin cow and heifer calf at £1760.

In calf heifers sold to £1610 and £1460 from a Dungannon farmer.