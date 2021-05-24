Sucklers selling to £1940 at Markethill Mart

Heifers

The 90 heifers maintained a very firm trade with good quality beef heifers selling from £205 to £225 per 100 kilos for 650k at £1470 from a Katesbridge farmer followed by £223 per 100 kilos for 660k at £1475 from a Ballynahinch producer.

Forward feeding heifers sold to £268 per 100 kilos for 540k at £1445 from a Tassagh farmer followed by £232 per 100 kilos for 516k Charolais at £1195 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £200 to £227 per 100 kilos for 460k at £1045 from a Keady producer.

Beef heifers

Katesbridge farmer 652k £1470 £225.00; Ballynahinch farmer 660k £1475 £223.00; Katesbridge farmer 660k £1475 £223.00; Katesbridge farmer 686k £1525 £222.00; Katesbridge farmer 652k £1395 £214.00; Dungannon farmer 654k £1385 £212.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 698k £1465 £210.

Forward heifers

Tassagh farmer 540k £1445 £268.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 516k £1195 £232.00; Ballynahinch farmer 558k £1275 £229.00; Ballynahinch farmer 554k £1255 £227.00; Jerrettspass farmer 508k £1145 £225.00; Richhill farmer 608k £1365 £225.00; Jerrettspass farmer 526k £1115 £212.00 and Newry farmer 610k £1285 £211.

Middleweight heifers

Keady farmer 460k £1045 £227.00; Jerrettspass farmer 470k £975 £207.00; Ballynahinch farmer 484k £995 £206.00; Ballynahinch farmer 488k £995 £204.00; Jerrettspass farmer 496k £995 £201.00 and Ballynahinch farmer 462k £925 £200.

BULLOCKS

The 130 bullocks continued to sell in a very firm demand with beef bullocks selling to a top of £1715 for 818k Aberdeen Angus £210 from a Richhill farmer.

All good quality bullocks from £205 to £236 per 100 kilos for 690k Aberdeen Angus £1625 from a Hilltown farmer.

Good quality feeding bullocks sold from £210 to £239 for 520k at £1245 from a Belleek farmer.

The same owner received £235 per 100 kilos for 546k at £1285.

Beef bullocks

Hilltown farmer 690k £1625 £236.00; Portadown farmer 688k £1555 £226.00; Portadown farmer 658k £1485 £226.00; Richhill farmer 688k £1495 £217.00; Benburb farmer 642k £1395 £217.00; Richhill farmer 818k £1715 £210.00; Portadown farmer 728k £1525 £209.00; Dromore farmer 716k £1495 £209.00; Hillsborough farmer 748k £1545 £207.00 and Hilltown farmer 740k £1520 £205.

Forward bullocks

Belleek farmer 520k £1245 £239.00; Belleek farmer 546k £1285 £235.00; Dromore farmer 600k £1405 £234.00; Moira farmer 598k £1395 £233.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 596k £1375 £231.00; Belleek farmer 570k £1315 £231.00; Benburb farmer 572k £1305 £228.00 and Benburb farmer 634k £1445 £228.

Middleweight bullocks

Dromore farmer 484k £1135 £234.00; Belleek farmer 266k £1040 £223.00; Middletown farmer 382k £845 £221.00; Middletown farmer 414k £895 £216.00; Middletown farmer 412k £875 £212.00; Annaghmore farmer 490k £1035 £211.00; Middletown farmer 414k £865 £209.00 and Annaghmore farmer 478k £995 £208.

Friesian bullocks

Hilltown farmer 680k £1285 £189.00; Keady farmer 496k £925 £186.00; Rathfriland farmer 632k £1135 £180.00 and Rathfriland farmer 618k £1065 £172.

WEANLINGS

The 250 weanlings sold readily with good quality light male weanlings selling from £230 to £281 per 100 kilos for 274k at £770 from a Sixmilecross farmer followed by £280 per 100 kilos for 300k FAR at £840 from a Poyntzpass producer.

Top price £1020 for 390k from a Portadown farmer.

Good quality strong males sold from £210 to £254 per 100 kilos for 480k at £1220 from a Portadown farmer followed by £251 per 100 kilos for 420k at £1060 from a Portadown farmer.

Heifer weanlings sold to £396 per 100 kilos for 374k at £1480 from a Tassagh farmer followed by £319 per 100 kilos for 226k at £720 from a Tassagh farmer.

All good quality heifers £220 to £292 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings

Portadown farmer 480k £1220 £254.00; Portadown farmer 422k £1060 £251.00; Ballygawley farmer 410k £1010 £246.00; Portadown farmer 406k £1000 £246.00; Portadown farmer 476k £1160 £244.00; Portadown farmer 422k £1020 £242.00 and Portadown farmer 452k £1040 £230.

Light male weanlings

Sixmilecross farmer 274k £770 £281.00; Poyntzpass farmer 300k £840 £280.00; Sixmilecross farmer 288k £800 £278.00; Ballynahinch farmer 358k £970 £271.00; Rathfriland farmer 310k £830 £268.00; Aughnacloy farmer 308k £820 £266.00; Newry farmer 352k £930 £264.00; Aughnacloy farmer 372k £980 £263.00 and Portadown farmer 394k £1020 £259.

Heifer weanlings

Tassagh farmer 374k £1480 £296.00; Tassagh farmer 226k £720 £319.00; Lisnaskea farmer 370k £1080 £292.00; Armagh farmer 318k £860 £270.00; Rathfriland farmer 326k £860 £264.00; Armagh farmer 326k £860 £264.00 and Kilkeel farmer 312k £770 £247.

Another good entry of sucklers sold in a very firm demand with good quality outfits selling to £1940 for Simmental second calver and bull calf from a Rathfriland farmer.

The same owner received £1850 for a Saler heifer and heifer calf and £1810 for a Simmental heifer and bull calf.

A Banbridge producer sold a Limousin cow and calf at £1800.