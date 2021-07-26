Sucklers selling to £2250 at Markethill Mart

Heifers

200 heifers sold readily with good quality forward feeding heifers selling steadily from £210 to £239 per 100 kilos for 566k at £1355 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £233 per 100 kilos for 568k at £1365 from a Killylea producer.

Beef heifers sold to £239 per 100 kilos for 638k at £1525 from an Armagh farmer and for 634k at £1515 from a Tandragee producer.

Main demand for beef heifers from £215 to £236 per 100 kilos. Middleweight heifers sold to £237 per 100 kilos for 466k at £1105 from a Tynan farmer followed by £233 per 100 kilos for 478k at £1115 from a Milford producer.

All good quality middleweights from £200 to £229 per 100 kilos.

Beef heifers

Armagh farmer 638k £1525 £239.00; Tandragee farmer 634k £1515 £239.00; Poyntzpass farmer 700k £1655 £236.0; Newtownhamilton farmer 640k £1485 £232.00; Poyntzpass farmer 660k £1525 £231.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 628k £1445 £230.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 664k £1515 £228.00 and Richhill farmer 652k £1485 £228.

Forward heifers

Newtownhamilton farmer 566k £1355 £239.00; Killylea farmer 586k £1365 £233.00; Killylea farmer 548k £1275 £233.00; Richhill farmer 580k £1345 £232.00; Portadown farmer 598k £1385 £232.00; Milford farmer 508k £1175 £231.00; Tandragee farmer 554k £1280 £231.00 and Loughgall farmer 552k £1275 £231.

Middleweight heifers

Tynan farmer 466k £1105 £237.00; Milford farmer 478k £1115 £233.00; Milford farmer 482k £1105 £229.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 492k £1125 £229.00; Tandragee farmer 456k £1025 £225.00; Jerrettspass farmer 440k £975 £222.00; Tandragee farmer 480k £1055 £220.00 and Sixmilecross farmer 432k £935 £216.

Bullocks

190 bullocks sold in a steady demand with forward feeding bullocks to £245 per 100 kilos for 586k at £1435 from a Portadown farmer followed by £234 per 100 kilos for 530k at £1245 from a Glenanne producer.

All good quality feeding bullocks from £210 to £230 per 100 kilos.

Beef bullocks sold from £210 to £226 per 100 kilos for 750k at £1705 from a Dungannon farmer.

Friesian bullocks sold to £189 per 100 kilos.

Main demand from £170 to £185 per 100 kilos.

Beef bullocks

Dungannon farmer 754k £1705 £226.00; Aghalee farmer 642k £1435 £224.00; Waringstown farmer 648k £1435 £222.00; Waringstown farmer698k £1535 £220.00 and Hilltown farmer 780k £1685 £216.

Forward bullocks

Portadown farmer 586k £1435 £245.00; Glenanne farmer 532k £1245 £234.00; Portadown farmer 590k £1365 £231.00; Portadown farmer 598k £1345 £225.00; Dungannon farmer 638k £1425 £223.00; Banbridge farmer 560k £1245 £222.00 and Waringstown farmer 640k £1415 £221.

Middleweight bullocks

Keady farmer 494k £1115 £226.00; Glenanne farmer 452k £1015 £225.00; Keady farmer 444k £985 £222.00; Glenanne farmer 500k £1085 £217.00; Keady farmer 462k £995 £215.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 416k £895 £215.00; Markethill farmer 440k £945 £215.00 and Lurgan farmer 456k £975 £214.

Weanlings

200 weanlings returned several very high prices.

Strong male weanlings sold to a top of £1690 for 528k £320 from a Rostrevor farmer followed by £294 per 100 kilos for 428k Limousin at £1260 from a Dungannon producer.

Good quality strong males sold from £215 to £248 per 100 kilos.

Light male weanlings sold to £318 per 100 kilos for 368k at £1170 from a Tandragee farmer followed by £281 per 100 kilos for 334k at £940 for a Tandragee farmer.

All good quality light males from £230 to £277 per 100 kilos.

Heifer weanlings sold to £352 per 100 kilos for 364k Charolais at £1280 from a Tandragee farmer followed by £294 per 100 kilos for 340k at £1000 from a Mayobridge producer.

All good quality lots from £230 to £287 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings

Rostrevor farmer 528k £1690 £320.00; Dungannon farmer 428k £1260 £294.00; Armagh farmer 448k £1110 £248.00; Armagh farmer 438k £1070 £244.00; Middletown farmer 418k £1010 £242.00; Newry farmer 410k £990 £241.00; Portadown farmer 432k £1020 £236.00; Milford farmer 492k £1140 £232.00 and Milford farmer 452k £1040 £230.

Light male weanlings

Tandragee farmer 368k £1170 £318.00; Tandragee farmer 334k £940 £281.00; Tandragee farmer 346k £960 £277.00; Tandragee farmer 356k £960 £270.00; Downpatrick farmer 334k £900 £269.00; Armagh farmer 346k £920 £266.00; Tandragee farmer 328k £870 £265.00 and Middletown farmer 382k £1000 £262.

Strong heifer weanlings

Markethill farmer 404k £1020 £253.00; Armagh farmer 408k £1010 £248.00; Armagh farmer 436k £1060 £243.00; Armagh farmer 462k £1050 £227.00; Banbridge farmer 432k £970 £225.00; Armagh farmer 436k £970 £222.00; Armagh farmer 476k £1040 £219.00;

Light heifer weanlings

Tandragee farmer 364k £1280 £352.00; Mayobridge farmer 340k £1000 3294.00; Mayobridge farmer 362k £1040 £287.00; Armagh farmer 376k £920 £245.00; Markethill farmer 280k £730 £261.00; Armagh farmer 256k £650 £254.00; Markethill farmer 290k £720 £248.00 and Dungannon farmer 316k £770 £244.

85 lots of sucklers sold in an excellent demand with outfits selling to a top of £2250 for Simmental cow 2014 and a heifer calf at £2250 for a Gortin Co Tyrone farmer.

The same owner received £2150, £2080 and £2000 for similar outfits. A Kilcoo Newry producer sold Limousin cow 2018 and a bull calf for £1960. A Castlewellan producer sold a Charolais cow 2017 and a bull calf at £1980 the same owner received £1760 and £1740 for similar outfits.