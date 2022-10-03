Sucklers selling to £2500 at Markethill
A total throughput of 1260 cattle for the week included 860 cattle sold on Saturday 1st October.
Trade in all rings remained exceptionally strong particularly for the top quality cattle.
Heifers
260 heifers maintained a firm trade with good quality forward heifers selling from £230 to £278 for 580k at £1625 from a Dungannon farmer.
The same owner received £272 for 590k at £1615.
A Banbridge farmer received £267 for 620k at £1665.
Beef heifers sold to £271 for 650k at £1765 from a Cullyhanna producer followed by £264 for 658k at £1735 from an Armagh farmer.
Main demand for good quality beef heifers from £240 to £263 with a top price of £1785 for 710k at £250 from an Armagh producer.
Good quality middleweight heifers sold readily from £230 to £266 for 480k at £1285 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £260 for 414k at £1075 from a Poyntzpass producer.
Forward heifers
Dungannon farmer 584k £1625 £278.00; Dungannon farmer 594k £1615 £272.00; Banbridge farmer 624k £1665 £267.00; Portadown farmer 624k £1655 £265.00; Dungannon farmer 600k £1585 £264.00; Scarva farmer 628k £1655 £264.00; Portadown farmer 630k £1625 £258.00; Portadown farmer 614k £1575 £257.00 and Scarva farmer 566k £1445 £255.
Beef heifers
Cullyhanna farmer 652k £1765 £271.00; Armagh farmer 658k £1735 £264.00; Dungannon farmer 644k £1695 £263.00; Portadown farmer 668k £1745 £261.00; Scarva farmer 648k £1675 £259.00; Portadown farmer 682k £1755 £257.00; Cullyhanna farmer 660k £1695 £257.00; Portadown farmer 648k £1655 £255.00 and Armagh farmer 718k £1795 £250.
Middleweight heifers
Cullyhanna farmer 484k £1285 £266.00; Poyntzpass farmer 414k £1075 £260.00; Poyntzpass farmer 420k £1085 £258.00; Poyntzpass farmer 468k £1195 £255.00; Gilford farmer 418k £1065 £255.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 430k £1095 £255.00; Newry farmer 432k £1065 £247.00; Poyntzpass farmer 404k £995 £246.00 and Tynan farmer 414k £1005 £243.
Bullocks
310 bullocks sold in a very firm trade from start to finish with a high throughput having no affect on prices.
Forward bullocks sold to £271 per 100 kilos for 570k at £1555 from a Moira producer followed by £269 for 504k at Angus at £1355 from a Dromore farmer.
A Moira producer received £267 for 560k at £1495.
All good quality forward bullocks from £230 to £260 per 100 kilos.
Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £220 to £290 for 460k at £1345 from a Dromore farmer followed by £259 for 466k at £1205 from a Kesh producer.
Friesian bullocks sold to £206 for 528k at £1085 from an Armagh farmer followed by £202 for 550k at £1155 from a Newtownhamilton producer.
Top price Friesian £1295 for 680k at £189 from a Downpatrick producer.
Forward bullocks
Moira farmer 574k £1555 £271,00; Dromore farmer 504k £1355 £269.00; Moira farmer 560k £1495 3267.00; Portadown farmer 528k £1395 £264.00; Moira farmer 604k £1595 £264.00; Moira farmer 584k £1535 £263.00; Belleek farmer 560k £1445 £258.0; Dromore farmer 572k £1475 £258.00 and Dromore farmer 534k £1365 £256.
Middleweight bullocks
Dromore farmer 464k £1345 £290.00; Kesh farmer 466k £1205 £259.00; Banbridge farmer 498k £1235 £248.00; Downpatrick farmer 450k £1055 £234.00; Tynan farmer 496k £1155 £233.00 and Dromore farmer 438k £1015 £232.
Friesian bullocks
Armagh farmer 528k £1085 £206.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 552k £1115 £202.00; Armagh farmer 600k £1175 £196.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 562k £1085 £193.0; Newtownhamilton farmer 550k £1055 £192.00; Downpatrick farmer 656k £1245 £190.00 and Downpatrick farmer 684k £1295 £189.
Weanlings
260 weanlings sold in a steady trade with several pens of top quality calves on offer.
Light males sold to a top of £361 per 100 kilos for 382k blue at £1380 from a Kilkeel farmer.
The same owner received £337 for 350k at £1180.
A Tassagh producer received £292 for 346k at £1010.
All good quality light males from £240 to £280 per 100 kilos.
Stronger males to £327 for 428k at £1400 from a Kilkeel farmer.
The same owner received £325 for 412k at £1340 and £321 for 436k at £1400.
Main demand for good quality strong males from £220 to £265.
Light heifer weanlings sold to £275 for 302k Hereford at £830 from a Dromore producer followed by £262 for 328k Charolais at £860 from a Newry farmer.
All good quality light heifers from £220 to £250.
Strong male weanlings
Kilkeel farmer 428k £1400 £327.00; Kilkeel farmer 412k £1340 £325.00; Kilkeel farmer 436k £1400 £321.00; Tassagh farmer 402k £1120 £279.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 416k £1110 £267.00; Tassagh farmer 434k £1150 £265.00; Cullyhanna farmer 414k £1090 £263.00; Moira farmer 476k £1250 £263.00;
Light male weanlings
Kilkeel farmer 382k £1380 £361.00; Kilkeel farmer 350k £1180 £337.00; Tassagh farmer 346k £1010 £292.00; Belleeks farmer 360k £1040 £289.00; Tassagh farmer 308k £860 £279.00; Newry farmer 306k £850 £278.00; Newry farmer 348k £950 £273.00; Pomeroy farmer 352k £960 £273.00; Moira farmer 382k £1020 £267.00;
Light heifer weanlings
Dromore farmer 302k £830 £275.00; Newry farmer 328k £860 £262.00; Newry farmer 320k £790 £247.00; Kesh farmer 356k £875 £246.00; Kesh farmer 320k £780 £244.00; Newry farmer 332k £800 £241.00 and Newry farmer 342k £820 £240.
In the suckler ring top price of £2160 was paid for a 2018 Limousin cow and heifer calf from a Camlough farmer followed by £1995 for 2017 Simmental cow and bull calf from a Crossmaglen producer.
A Cullyhanna farmer received £1980 for a 2014 Limousin cow and heifer calf.
An Armagh farmer received £1960 for 2015 Charolais cow and bull calf.
In calf cows sold to £1820 for a Fleckvieh from a Omagh farmer.
Weanling sale Thursday 29th September 2022: A special sale of 50 in calf heifers from P Donnelly Augher Co Tyrone in Markethill sale yard on Thursday 29th September sold in a very firm demand with a top price of £2650 for Limousin heifer due in November followed by £2500 for Charolais heifer due at the end of October and for a November calving Limousin heifer. A Limousin heifer due in November sold to £2440 with two more Limousin heifers selling ££2400 each. In all over half the entire entry sold in excess of £2000 per head with the sale average £2010.