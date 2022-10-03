Trade in all rings remained exceptionally strong particularly for the top quality cattle.

Heifers

260 heifers maintained a firm trade with good quality forward heifers selling from £230 to £278 for 580k at £1625 from a Dungannon farmer.

Livestock Markets

The same owner received £272 for 590k at £1615.

A Banbridge farmer received £267 for 620k at £1665.

Beef heifers sold to £271 for 650k at £1765 from a Cullyhanna producer followed by £264 for 658k at £1735 from an Armagh farmer.

Main demand for good quality beef heifers from £240 to £263 with a top price of £1785 for 710k at £250 from an Armagh producer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold readily from £230 to £266 for 480k at £1285 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £260 for 414k at £1075 from a Poyntzpass producer.

Forward heifers

Dungannon farmer 584k £1625 £278.00; Dungannon farmer 594k £1615 £272.00; Banbridge farmer 624k £1665 £267.00; Portadown farmer 624k £1655 £265.00; Dungannon farmer 600k £1585 £264.00; Scarva farmer 628k £1655 £264.00; Portadown farmer 630k £1625 £258.00; Portadown farmer 614k £1575 £257.00 and Scarva farmer 566k £1445 £255.

Beef heifers

Cullyhanna farmer 652k £1765 £271.00; Armagh farmer 658k £1735 £264.00; Dungannon farmer 644k £1695 £263.00; Portadown farmer 668k £1745 £261.00; Scarva farmer 648k £1675 £259.00; Portadown farmer 682k £1755 £257.00; Cullyhanna farmer 660k £1695 £257.00; Portadown farmer 648k £1655 £255.00 and Armagh farmer 718k £1795 £250.

Middleweight heifers

Cullyhanna farmer 484k £1285 £266.00; Poyntzpass farmer 414k £1075 £260.00; Poyntzpass farmer 420k £1085 £258.00; Poyntzpass farmer 468k £1195 £255.00; Gilford farmer 418k £1065 £255.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 430k £1095 £255.00; Newry farmer 432k £1065 £247.00; Poyntzpass farmer 404k £995 £246.00 and Tynan farmer 414k £1005 £243.

Bullocks

310 bullocks sold in a very firm trade from start to finish with a high throughput having no affect on prices.

Forward bullocks sold to £271 per 100 kilos for 570k at £1555 from a Moira producer followed by £269 for 504k at Angus at £1355 from a Dromore farmer.

A Moira producer received £267 for 560k at £1495.

All good quality forward bullocks from £230 to £260 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £220 to £290 for 460k at £1345 from a Dromore farmer followed by £259 for 466k at £1205 from a Kesh producer.

Friesian bullocks sold to £206 for 528k at £1085 from an Armagh farmer followed by £202 for 550k at £1155 from a Newtownhamilton producer.

Top price Friesian £1295 for 680k at £189 from a Downpatrick producer.

Forward bullocks

Moira farmer 574k £1555 £271,00; Dromore farmer 504k £1355 £269.00; Moira farmer 560k £1495 3267.00; Portadown farmer 528k £1395 £264.00; Moira farmer 604k £1595 £264.00; Moira farmer 584k £1535 £263.00; Belleek farmer 560k £1445 £258.0; Dromore farmer 572k £1475 £258.00 and Dromore farmer 534k £1365 £256.

Middleweight bullocks

Dromore farmer 464k £1345 £290.00; Kesh farmer 466k £1205 £259.00; Banbridge farmer 498k £1235 £248.00; Downpatrick farmer 450k £1055 £234.00; Tynan farmer 496k £1155 £233.00 and Dromore farmer 438k £1015 £232.

Friesian bullocks

Armagh farmer 528k £1085 £206.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 552k £1115 £202.00; Armagh farmer 600k £1175 £196.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 562k £1085 £193.0; Newtownhamilton farmer 550k £1055 £192.00; Downpatrick farmer 656k £1245 £190.00 and Downpatrick farmer 684k £1295 £189.

Weanlings

260 weanlings sold in a steady trade with several pens of top quality calves on offer.

Light males sold to a top of £361 per 100 kilos for 382k blue at £1380 from a Kilkeel farmer.

The same owner received £337 for 350k at £1180.

A Tassagh producer received £292 for 346k at £1010.

All good quality light males from £240 to £280 per 100 kilos.

Stronger males to £327 for 428k at £1400 from a Kilkeel farmer.

The same owner received £325 for 412k at £1340 and £321 for 436k at £1400.

Main demand for good quality strong males from £220 to £265.

Light heifer weanlings sold to £275 for 302k Hereford at £830 from a Dromore producer followed by £262 for 328k Charolais at £860 from a Newry farmer.

All good quality light heifers from £220 to £250.

Strong male weanlings

Kilkeel farmer 428k £1400 £327.00; Kilkeel farmer 412k £1340 £325.00; Kilkeel farmer 436k £1400 £321.00; Tassagh farmer 402k £1120 £279.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 416k £1110 £267.00; Tassagh farmer 434k £1150 £265.00; Cullyhanna farmer 414k £1090 £263.00; Moira farmer 476k £1250 £263.00;

Light male weanlings

Kilkeel farmer 382k £1380 £361.00; Kilkeel farmer 350k £1180 £337.00; Tassagh farmer 346k £1010 £292.00; Belleeks farmer 360k £1040 £289.00; Tassagh farmer 308k £860 £279.00; Newry farmer 306k £850 £278.00; Newry farmer 348k £950 £273.00; Pomeroy farmer 352k £960 £273.00; Moira farmer 382k £1020 £267.00;

Light heifer weanlings

Dromore farmer 302k £830 £275.00; Newry farmer 328k £860 £262.00; Newry farmer 320k £790 £247.00; Kesh farmer 356k £875 £246.00; Kesh farmer 320k £780 £244.00; Newry farmer 332k £800 £241.00 and Newry farmer 342k £820 £240.

In the suckler ring top price of £2160 was paid for a 2018 Limousin cow and heifer calf from a Camlough farmer followed by £1995 for 2017 Simmental cow and bull calf from a Crossmaglen producer.

A Cullyhanna farmer received £1980 for a 2014 Limousin cow and heifer calf.

An Armagh farmer received £1960 for 2015 Charolais cow and bull calf.

In calf cows sold to £1820 for a Fleckvieh from a Omagh farmer.