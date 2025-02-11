Sucklers selling to £3500 and bullocks to £2700 at Omagh Mart

Monday 10th February 2025: Prices continue on the up-and-up, with bullocks selling to £2700 and sucklers to £3500.

Bullocks

C McLaughlin, Omagh 835k £2700; 710k £2480; 670k £2320 and £2290, N McGarrity, Carrickmore 710k £2480; 610k £2100; 620k £2090, S Coyle, Mountfield 670k £2380, Jas Hogg, Whitehouse 640k £2380; 655k £2300, A McFarland, Beragh 615k £2290; 675k £2200; 620k £2200, William Johnston, Lack 600k £2260; 625k £2200; 590k £2100; 595k £2110, H McAleer, Ederney 660k £2220; 630k £2230; 635k £2220, Thos Phillips, Ederney 640k £2190; 690k £2190, P McDermott, Greencastle 560k £2050; 505k £1780, R N Scott, Gortin 575k £2110; 580k £2010, S McGlinchey, Carrickmore 505k £1820; 555k £1980; 560k £1930; 470k £1740, A Meenan 565k £1990, F Campbell, Ballygawley 610k £2150; 605k £2110; 560k £1950, W T Nethery, Drumquin 620k £2160, R S Keatley, Aghyaran 530k £1790, K O’Neill, Dromore 625k £2100, G Donaghy, Beragh 525k £1760, G McGirr, Trillick 500k £1690; 520k £1740; 420k £1830; 450k £1670, M Ferris, Leglands 620k £2070; 625k £2050, P J Eves, Kesh 435k £1600; 460k £1650; 455k £1630; 435k £1540, D Prentice, Tempo 475k £1670; 500k £1680; 510k £1690, A and R Millar, Sion Mills 295k £1070; 335k £1350; 330k £1270 and R Gilmour, Dromore 470k £1680.

Heifers

Omagh Mart

Des McAskie, Mountjoy 765k £2570; 715k £2420; 645k £2210, D A Monaghan, Cookstown 655k £2200; 640k £2000, O J Kerr, Omagh 645k £2190; 620k £2180; 635k £2060; 610k £2000, N McGarrity, Carrickmore 665k £2190 and £2160, N Doherty, Killeter 615k £2120; 575k £2050; 560k £1990; 540k £1950, R M Scott, Gortin 565k £2060; 485k £1770; 445k £1610; 520k £1900, P McDermott, Greencastle 550k £2040; 525k £2010, D Gallagher, Mountfield 585k £2010; 510k £1840; 515k £1830, E Donnelly, Dromore 545k £1980; 510k £1720; 465k £1590, M Ward, Mullaslin 530k £1910; 535k £1900; 550k £1940, William O’Neill, Donemana 515k £1810; 505k £1760; 470k £1710; 495k £1780, E McCrory Mullaslin 550k £1890; 365k £1640 (450 ppk), K B McKenna, Cabragh 560k £1920, Alan Hogg, Ballymagroarty 550k £1830; 565k £1830; 605k £1960, A McCullagh, Plumbridge 515k £1680, M Cassidy, Lettercarn 525k £1700, S McMenamin, Drumquin 620k £1980, R Thompson, Kesh 405k £1540; 460k £1580, J F McLaughlin, Ederney 415k £1470; 395k £1500; 400k £1450, M J Eves, Kesh 440k £1550, S Moore, Seskinore 410k £1440, P Meenan, Loughmacrory 475k £1660, A and R Millar, Sion Mills 300k £1010 (4) 285k £920 (4) 320k £1080 (3), M McCoy, Dromore 360k £1420 and D Gormley, Ederney 350k £1260.

Fat cows

D McGerrigle, Donemana 590k £328; 590k £294, Co Armagh producer 610k £320, G Daly, Carrickmore 530k £304, R Hemphill, Drumquin 690k £300, N Sloan, Kesh 590k £296; 530k £286; 580k £276, T McKinley, Botera 590k £292, D Stevenson, Donemana 700k £288, P Meenan, Loughmacrory 610k £286, Pat McCrystal, Mullaslin 770k £286 and William Gamble, Donemana 680k £278.

Fat bulls

A Gamble, Castlederg 1130k £230 (£2599), M Clarke, Drumlea 900k £268 (£2412), S Coyle, Mountfield 910k £258 (2347), N Sloan, Kesh 980k £238 (£2332) and King Farms, Knockmoyle 840k £254 (£2133).

Weanlings

G Moohan, Kesh £1320; 1200 and £1150 Limousin Bulls, O Dixon, Sixmilecross £1200 and £1190 Blonde bulls, H Moore, Kilmore £1100 Charolais bull; £1060 Limousin bull, Patk McGrath, Letter £1140 and £1050 Limousin bulls, W R Ewing, Ederney £1080 Aberdeen Angus bull, S Colhoun, Urney £1000 Aberdeen Angus heifer, R Smyth, Castlederg £960; £940 and £920 Fleckveih heifers, M Slane, Greencastle £990 Limousin bull and A Forbes, Castlederg £990 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Dropped calves

G McDermott, Mountfield £800 Simmental bull, William Gamble, Donemana £800 Limousin heifer, M McAleer, Carrickmore £640 Simmental bull, Des McCrea, Bready £620 and £610 Belgian Blue bulls; £575 Belgian Blue heifer, J Dickson, Draperstown £610 Charolais bull, Jas Smith, Fintona £600 Belgian Blue bull, H McKinley, Trillick £595 Aberdeen Angus bull, N P Irwin, Boho £580 Limousin bull; £520 Limousin heifer, J McAleer, Fecarry £570 Belgian Blue bull, Jas Henderson, Trillick £560 and £540 Hereford bulls, G Lyons, Beragh £555 and £500 Aberdeen Angus bulls, D Maguire, Trillick £510 Aberdeen Angus heifer; £530 Belgian Blue bull, A Moses, Sixmilecross £520 Aberdeen Angus heifer and J Sloan, Irvinestown £500 Simmental bull.

Wednesday 22nd January 2025: sale of wintered suckled calves.

460 calves on offer, with lightweights commanding unheard of prices, and thus will open this report.

Lightweight bull calves

John Daly, Dunamore 275k £1370, K Coyle, Greencastle 290k £1300; 280k £1230, W Buchannon, Drumquin 240k £1090; 270k £1190, D Wilson, Carrickmore 290k £1280, C T McNabb, Drumquin 270k £1190, R N Scott, Gortin 270k £1180, P Carland, Mountfield 260k £1130; 240k £1030; 195k £1040, G O'Neill, Strabane 280k £1210; 265k £1090; 200k £1000, M Rouse, Strabane 275k £1200; 270k £1160, C Murray, Plumbridge 255k £1110; 225k £950, McCanney Farms, Dooish 235k £1000, D P Gormley, Irvinestown 275k £1160,B Devine, Glenmornan 235k £980; 275k £1120 and B Moss, Scraghey 270k £1120; 290k £1200; 305k £1270.

Lightweight heifers

B Moss, Scraghey 235k £1110 (3); 270k £1270; 275k £1180, A Gallagher, Killeter 210k £950, C Potter, Pomeroy 290k £1250, B Devine, Glenmornan 270k £1140 and £1100, K Tracey, Creggan 300k £1240, P Carland, Mountfield 260k £1060 and J M Donnelly, Drumquin 300k £1210.

Bull/bullock calves

Jas McBride, Strabane 400k £1680; 375k £1580; 335k £1370, D Carlin, Castlederg 410k £1700; 425k £1630; 405k £1580; 335k £1470, John Daly, Dunamore 425k £1700; 420k £1630; 490k £1700; 320k £1440, William Torrens, Killen 400k £1600; 425k £160; 330k £1370, M C McCoy, Dromore 400k £1600; 300k £1410; 325k £1450, W P Eves, Kesh 400k £1510; 430k £1500, R J Sproule, Garvetagh 420k £1550, T Connolly, Beragh 450k £1650; 385k £1600, S O’Brien, Loughmacrory 420k £1540; 410k £1480; 300k £1300; 510k £1700, M Loughran, Dunamore 410k £1480; 50k £1790, J M Donnelly, Drumquin 430k £1520; 420k £1470, G Milligan, Ederney 395k £1720, P McDermott, Greencastle 340k £1470; 390k £1570, D P Gormley, Irvinestown 350k £1510; 365k £1510, P Gallagher, Kesh 325k £1380, W Buchannon, Drumquin 345k £1450, Jas Love, Fintona 350k £1460, T Reaney, Plumbridge 365k £1510, C T McNabb, Drumquin 320k £1300, T Johnston, Killadeas 325k £1300, D Huey, Artigarvan 555k £1880; 505k £1770; 535k £1800, F Gormley, Drumquin 510k £1660, P McCartan, Irvinestown 510k £1650 and N Henderson, Fintona 525k £1690.

Heifer calves

R N Scott, Gortin 415k £1650 and £1630; 350k £1580; 380k £1590, D Irvine, Lack 415k £1630, R J Mowbray, Droit 420k £1500, R Gilchrist, Douglas Bridge 415k £1480; 435k £1470; 445k £1480, M McKeown, Gortin 405k £1370, B Moss, Scraghey 335k £1450; 360k £1480, J Dalt, Dunamore 310k £1340; 365k £1460, W Buchannon, Drumquin 375k £1580; 350k £1470; 320k £1310, B O’Neill, Broughderg 380k £1600; 335k £1350 (2), Sean Hannigan, Dromore 320k £1310 (2), William Torrens, Killen 320k £1300 (2); 380k £1510, Jas Love, Fintona 395k £1600, A McKelvey, Meaghy 305k £1240 (2), Josh Johnston, Killadeas 330k £1330 and S A Mullan, Loughmacrory 375k £1500.