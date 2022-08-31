Suffolk Cheviots selling to £205 at Armoy
A full yard of ewe lambs on Monday for the annual sale met with a fine trade for all breeds and the entire yard of stock returned an average of just over £119.
Leading prices
Suffolk Cheviots
Jas Delargy, Cushendall, s/c, 12, £205, 8, £205, 14, £195, 14, £200, 11, £194, 14, £185, 12, £170, 12, £150. Hugh Crawford, Glenarm, 12, £165, 12, £158, 12, £156, 14, £162, 12, £152, 24, £130. Seamus Mullan, Drumsurn, 12, £169, 12, £138, 12, £134, 23, £132, 12, £132. Peter McAuley, Bushmills, 12, £200, 12, £196, 12, £190, 13, £160, 12, £150.
Most Popular
-
1
Dairy show team lorry involved in tragic accident on Canadian highway
-
2
30 pictures from the Ould Lammas Fair as event returns to Ballycastle
-
3
Pedestrian, aged in his 60s, dies after being struck by lorry
-
4
PSNI issues warning to tractor drivers using mobile phones behind the wheel
-
5
McCollum crowned winner of UFU winter wheat competition
Mules
B and J Blaney, Cushendall, 12, £168, 12, £166, 12, £162, 12, £162, 12, £148, 12, £140, 12, £138, 12, £138, 12, £146, 12, £140, 12, £132, 11, £132. Niall McLaughlin, Cushendall, 12, £160, 12, £138, 12, £132, 12, £128. John McKillop, Cushendall, 12, £140. Trevor Butler, Ballyvoy, 12, £150, 12, £134, 12, £132, 12, £130, 12, £128. Archie Murphy, Cushendun, 10, £130, 1, £128, 11, £122, 10, £128, 13, £126, 12, £122, 12, £120, 11, £122, 12, £120. P G Delargy, Cushendall, 10, £120, 26, £118. LJ McAlister, Loughguile, 11, £145, 13, £136, 10, £122, 12, £122. David McNeill, Loughguile, 12, £130.
Other breeds
Rory McAuley, Cushendall, 12 Cheviots, £190, 10, £150. Declan Laverty, 11 Cheviots, £186, 11, £138. Mal McNeill, Cushendall, 12 Suffolk, £122, 12, £114.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
Watch live and bid with ‘mart eye’.