Suffolk Cheviots selling to £232 at annual Torr sale
Another fine show of sheep at the annual Torr sale met with a great trade with many buyers returning year after year to obtain quality, well doing stock.
Leading prices
Suffolk Cheviot
Vincent McHenry, 10, £232, 10, £216, 10, £180, 10, £146, 10, £140, 10, £140. Robt McHenry, 10, £168, 10, £160, 10, £143, 10, £142, 10, £140. Altmore Farms, 10, £142, 10, £141, 20, £128.
Mules
Noel McQuaid, 10, £154, 10, £128, 10, £124. Denis McHenry, 10, £174, 10, £170, 10, £150, 10, £146, 10, £136, 10, £130, 24, £126, 10, £129, 11, £125. Noel McNeill, 12, £158, 12, £148, 12, £146. JJ McAlister, 10, £124, 2, £132. McCormick Brothers, 10, £156, 12, £128. Aidan Hamilton, 14 Suffolk, £132, 16, £119.
Store lambs
Altmore Farms, 38 Suffolk, £94.00, 46, £84.50. Robt McHenry, 60 Suffolk, £92.50. Denis McHenry, 40 Mules, £94.00, 53, £87.00, 52, £85.50. Aidan Hamilton, 82 Suffolk, £90.50. Jas McNeill, 41 Suffolk, £91.50. McCormick Brothers, 45 Suffolk, £98.00, 65, £86.00. Christie McHenry, 10 Suffolk, £89.00, 73, £80.00. Noel McQuaid, 75, c/b’s £87.00, 27, £78.50, 48 Blackface, £75.00. John McNeill, 50, crossbreds £88.00, 30, £84.50.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
Watch live and bid with ‘mart eye’.