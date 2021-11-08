Suffolk females head for Ballymena
With the ram sales over, the Suffolk world turns to Ballymena Livestock Mart where next Monday night, 8th November, the NI Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society holds its annual in Lamb Ewe Sale which this year will include the dispersal of the Donrho flock of Patrick Donnelly.
The sale is an Export sale with all females eligible for immediate export on the evening of the sale.
With 120 females on offer including ewe lambs from Champion flocks to choose from this year’s sale promises to have stock to suit everyone’s eye and pocket.
Monday night also sees a dispersal of the Donrho flock of Co. Antrim breeder Patrick Donnelly, pictured, established in 2002. This flock has certainly made an impact over the years winning various shows and competitions including this years National & NI Flock Competitions.
Patrick is in excellent company with entries this year from Nicky Lowry’s flock Fourscore who sold the top price ewe at last year’s sale for 2,100gns, Mullaghboy, Craigdoo, Smiddiehill, Islandmoyle, Glenroe, Knocknahorn and Bannagher with all flocks having choice females for sale.
All non dispersal stock forward will be fully inspected in accordance with Society standards and are scanned in lamb on the day of sale. This means prospective purchasers can buy with confidence and peace of mind.
Online bidding will be available and potential buyers can register before the sale with Marteye. Download the Marteye app or visit ballymena.marteye.ie on your device to register to bid and view the sale. Sale starts at 6.30pm
Many thanks to Uniblock for their continued support in kindly sponsoring the Ewe sale this year.
NOTICE OF AGM: The NI Suffolk Branch AGM will be held on Thursday 9th December in the Ballinderry Inn, Moira Road, Lisburn, BT28 ZHQ at 8pm. All Members are invited to attend.