Suffolk lamb breaks records at 3,500gns at Balmoral (1985)

During this week in August 1985, a Suffolk ram lamb was sold for 3500 guineas, which was a new Northern Ireland record.

The lamb, the supreme champion at the Suffolk Sheep Society (Northern Ireland Branch's) annual show and sale which was held at Balmoral, Belfast, was exhibited by Hugh Rankin, of Newtownards, and Tom Killick of Bangor.

The opening bid for the lamb was 1,000gns and within minutes, the hammer had dropped at 3,500gns.

Mrs Montgomery, who ran one of Northern Ireland's best known flocks, and Mr Killick - “one of the new boys” - had bought rams in partnership before.

Mr Montgomery told Farming Life: “I fancied the lamb when I saw him at the May show, where he was Suffolk and inter-breed champion.

“I checked up on his breeding and found that, on the dam's side, he went back to a ewe lamb I imported in 1964 from the Kinnestone Flock in Scotland.

“This flock, owned by J W Porter, is a very famous one and a lot of good sheep from it came to Northern Ireland. There was still a breeding line from this lamb on the farm. The new lamb takes me four generation on.”

The lamb - described by the inspector, John Cook, of Oxfordshire, as “the best Suffolk I have ever seen” - had blood on the dam's side from Smiddiehill Frankenstein.

“This was the son of a ewe which bred me three successive August sale champions,” said Mr Montgomery.

The check only confirmed: his belief that the lamb he had seen at Balmoral was “the one”.

He explained: “Frankenstein was a great sheep. His granddam was by Kinnestone Emperor and dam by Drumkilbo Highlight, the first two rams I ever imported - Emperor in 1957 and Highlight in 1960.

“Highlight was the best Suffolk I have ever had to date. One of his sons was the first lamb to ever top 100gns at a sale in Northern Ireland. The record at that time was 85gns; two of his sons broke it on the same day, one at 93gns and the other at 130gns.”

And, already the ram lamb was in demand, Mr Montgomery said: “When we have finished with him he is already spoken for, to go to a flock in England.”

The lamb was by Barrons Classific, “a good breeding ram”. Mr Ranking sold other lambs from the same sire at 1,100, 900, 850 and 620gns.

The sale attracted a good crowd of buyers. The tops met with a good trade, but buyers were very selective.

The event prove - “if proof was necessary that breeders must buy top quality stock rams”.

The judge, Mr R H Black, of Fife, said the tops were very good.

“The tailend is a problem, but then it's the same with any pedigree show,” he said.

“The champion was a good sheep; a typical Suffolk,” he said.

Class results and prices, in guineas, were as follows:

Shearling ram - 1, Derek Alcorn, Omagh (500); 2, David Duncan, Crumlin (380); RAF Bryson, Loughbrickland (250); reserve, Fred Loughridge, Armoy (200); highly commended, Mrs E Cowan, Ballymena (220); commended, George Booth, Stewartstown (340).

Ram lamb - 1, Hugh Rankin, Newtownards (3,500); 2, Derek Alcorn (420); 3, J Wilson McCracken, Rasharkin (320); reserve, Miss E Cowan (200); highly commended, R H Stewart, Castlederg (unsold); commended, Robert Alastair S Barkley, Ballymena (550).

Shearling ewe - 1, 2, and 3, George Booth (340, 200 and 240).

Ewe lamb - 1, Wilson McCracken (380); 2, M E Conn, Coleraine (410); 3, Thomas J Killick, Bangor (190); reserve, RAF Bryson (220); highly commended, R T Maybin, Ballymena (160); commended, Mr William Montgomery, Newtownards (210).

Pen of three ram lambs - 1, Hugh Rankin (1,100, 620, 850); 2, Wilson McCracken (650, 520, 680); 3, Derek Alcorn (50, 240, 180); reserve, William Montgomery (550, 270 and 200); highly commended, David Duncan (300, 200, 200); commended, Thomas J Killick (340,140,170).

The novice cup winner, a ram lamb owned by Mr Barkley changed hands for 550gns.

The special awards were as follows:

Best ram lamb, exhibited and bred by a member who has never, previously gained the award, winner of the Suffolk Novice Cup, Robert Alastair, S Barkley, Ballymena; reserve, David J Duncan, Crumlin.

Best ram lamb, bred in Northern Ireland by a member of the branch, winner of the Suffolk Cup, Hugh Rankin, Newtownards; reserve, Derek Alcorn, Omagh.

Best shearling ram, winner of the Kinbally Cup, Derek Alcorn; reserve, David J Duncan.

Best shearling ewe, winner of the Allam Trophy, George Booth, Stewartstown; reserve, George Booth.

Best ewe lamb, winner of the Workman Cup, Wilson McCracken, Rasharkin; reserve M E Conn.

Best sheep in shearling ewe and ewe lamb classes, winner of the Hanna Cup, Wilson McCracken; reserve, George Booth.

Best ram - shearling or lamb - winner of the Bocock Cup, Hugh Rankin; reserve, Derek Alcorn.

Best pen of three ram lambs, winner of the Allam Cup, Hugh Rankin; reserve, Wilson McCracken.

Best animal, winner of the Orage Cup, Hugh Rankin; reserve, Derek Alcorn.