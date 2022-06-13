Suffolk shearling ewe steals all the headlines at Armagh Show 2022

The animal in question won its breed title and then went on to scoop the interbreed championship at an event that had attracted a tremendous turnout of sheep.

Interbreed judge, Elizabeth McAllister, confirmed that her champion has true Suffolk character, amazing stature and all-round presence.

She added:“The standard of sheep taking part in this year’s show was tremendous, right across the board.

The Sheep Interbreed champion at Armagh Show 2022 with l t r: Mark Morrison, Fane Valley; Elizabeth McAllister, sheep interbreed judge, Mark Priestly, who exhibited the Suffolk shearling ewe and Joe Maginnes, from Seaforde

“I would like to congratulate all of the breeders taking part.”

The young Suffolk shearling stood out from the other sheep that lined-up for the interbreed class at Armagh. By all accounts, it can look forward to a very exciting future as a breeding animal.

Meanwhile in the cattle rings, both the Simmental and Hereford breeds enjoyed a great day out, as Armagh hosted their respective national championships.

However, all other breeds were well represented on the day, as was confirmed courtesy of the packed show ring that characterised the final parade of stock at the show.

Isla Haffey, from Portadown, with the Holstein heifer: Glasson Artist G Kitty - the winner of the Holstein Heifer in Calf class at Armagh Show. Adding their congratulations were Isla's grandfather Philip Haffey and dairy judge Philip Jones

Co Fermanagh Simmental breeder Pat Kelly won both his respective breed and, subsequently, Armagh’s beef interbreed championships with the September 2020 heifer Ashland Topaz Lopez.

Home bred, she was sired by the 14,000gns Saltire Impressive. The heifer is out of the Ashland Brandy daughter, Ashland Topaz 2nd.

Last month Lopez was selected as the Balmoral reserve interbreed beef champion.

“We are very happy with the progress made by the heifer to date,” Pat Kelly confirmed.

Waiting for the Sheep Young Handlers' class at Armagh Show: Eimear Boyd, from Augher, with her Rouge ewe lamb

“Our plan is to get her in-calf over the coming months.”

The reserve beef interbreed award at Armagh was secured by Randalstown breeder James Alexander with an eye catching Jalex Limousin heifer.

There was strong competition in the dairy rings throughout the day at Armagh. Both the Holstein and Interbreed championships were won by Stewartstown breeder Jason Booth with an excellent second calving cow: Sterndale Fitzlambda Airy.

Dairy judge, Philip Jones from Co Wexford, described his champion as a young cow with tremendous potential.

Enjoying their day-out at Armagh Show 2022: l to r Alistair Menary, Armagh; Ian Johnston, Markethill; Kyle Johnston, Markethill and Janine Johnston

He continued:“The turnout of milking and young stock was excellent. Northern Ireland is home to a tremendous selection of elite black and white blood lines at the present time.”

Jason Booth confirmed that his champion gave birth to a heifer calf some weeks ago, which has been entered for the Summer Sizzler sale on Saturday, July 02.

That event will take place on the Ballymena farm of Andrew Kennedy.

DAERA Minister pictured with Ernest Gregg, from Ahoghill County Antrim.

Minister pictured with DAERA and CAFRE staff on the department stand at the Armagh show.

DAERA Minister pictured with Katie Morton from County Armagh.

Pictured with the minister (L-R): Mr George McCall, Chairman of Armagh County Show, Fane Valley Chief Executive, Trevor Lockhart, Catherine Gallagher, Irish Shows Association President, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield and Mrs Flo McCall, General Secretary, Armagh County Show.

Stuart Morton from Armagh Show takes Minister Poots on a tour of all the highlights of this year’s show.