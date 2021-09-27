Suffolks selling to a top price of £140 at Armoy
A full yard of ewe lambs last Saturday saw excellent trade for quality lambs, poorer lambs were slower to sell.
Top price £140 was paid for a pen of Suffolk ewe lambs and mules sold to £135.
Leading prices
Jimmy Delargy, Cushendall, Suffolk, 12, £140, 12, £135, 14, £130, 10, £127, 9, £120, 12, £120. Trevor Butler, Ballyvoy, Mules, 14, £130, 14, £130, 13, £130, 14, £126, 114, £125, 114, £124, 14, £124, 14, £120, 14, £120, 14, £116, 14, £116, 15, £114, 14, £112, 14, £112, 14, £112, 14, £112, 14, £110, 9, £110. L J McAlister, Loughguile, 10 Mules, £120, 10, £110, 10, £122, 11, £100. B and J Blaney, Cushendall, 10 Mules, £135, 10, £130, 10, £126, 10, £118, 10, £116, 10, £114, 11, £112, 10, £110. Niall McLaughlin, Cushendall, 12 Mules, £108. JJ McAlister, Cushendun, 10 Mules, £123, 10, £102. Martin Elliott, Loughguile, 10 Mules, £132, 10, £126, 11, £100, 11, £100, 12, £106. Sean McKendry, Kilrea, 10 Suffolk, £108, 10, £100, 10, £101. Pat McCarry, Ballycastle, 10 Tex, £106, 10, £106, 10, £100, 10, £108. W Sharkey, Cushendun, 10 Suffolk, £100. Robt McKay, Carnlough, 12 Mules, £106. John McNeill, Cushendun, 12 Mules, £104, 12, £102, 12, £103. Sean McDonnell, Glenariffe, 10 Mules, £100. Sean Delargy, Cushendall, 12 Mules, £108.
Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.
Auctioneer: Armoy Livestock Mart.