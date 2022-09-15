Summer blow out at Hagans Croft

These events are a fun way to finish off the summer with some fun filled classes on offer including pairs relay, accumulator including joker fence and ‘chase me charlie’ classes.

The day started off with the x-poles class where a great turnout of young riders took on the course of 12 fences. Everyone in the class received a rosette and an ice-cream from Hagans Crofts container cafe for all their efforts.

The course was adjusted to parallel fences and to a height of 50cm, this time ponies and riders rode fences nine to 12 against the clock. First place went to Rachel Price and ‘Sporty’ who received a tub of emerald balm and a colourful rainbow rosette. Second place went to Harris and ‘Sully’, delighted that this pair have done so well at their first competition at Hagans Croft.

Lauren Orr, Teddy

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Next on the schedule was the 60cm class, where a few more fillers were added to the course and back bars were added to some jumps to make oxers. This did not hamper anyone’s efforts as a total of five competitors went through with a double clear round, therefore it was down to who completed fences nine to 12 within the fastest time and that was Ella Rose Sands in a time of 34.4 seconds on her trusty stead ‘Rosie’.

The 60cm Pairs relay saw lots of cheer and encouragement for those riders taking part. It really brought some excitement to the day as competitors jumped through fences one to eight and then got back to their second team mate to either pass the whip or high five them onto to do their round of jumping. There was only nine seconds in it between the top two placings but everyone can be assured Erin Doherty and Aiofe Davis galloped into first place on their super speedy ponies ‘Titch and Arizona’.

Another new class up for grabs on the day was the 70cm accumulator class with joker fence. Each fence was awarded points and if each competitor cleared the fence in question points were added, however if the fence was refused or pole knockdown then points were deducted off the maximum 90 points for the class. The joker fence was a rustic skinny brush fence which was built 15cm higher than the course height, so in this case with it being the 70cm class, the joker fence was built to 85cm.

Some competitors took the risk and it paid off - one of those competitors who scored a perfect score of 90 points in a super fast time Melanie Talbot and ‘Calypso’ and claimed a very well deserved first place. Victoria McCurdy-White and ‘Temple Bui’ tactically assessed the course and figured out that in some cases it’s better to play it safe and jumped fence 12 successfully, receiving a total of 87 points, earning them second place on the day.

Rachel Price, Sporty

There was no entries for the 75cm pairs relay so it was on to the next class - 80cm accumulator with joker fence, same rules apply although this time the joker fence was built to 95cm.

Two competitors completed fences one to 11 clear, both deciding to take the risk and take on the joker fence. Their risks paid off as both competitors went clear, achieving the maximum points allocated for the course - 90. Therefore it was down to who completed the course in the fastest time and that was Charley Hanna and ‘Far Hill Captain Harry’ followed by Ted Geary and ‘Twilight Dancer’ in second place.

Placings did not change in the 90cm class as Charley and Ted were the only competitors to finish clear, therefore it was first for Charley Hanna and ‘Far Hill Captain Harry’ and second for Ted Geary and ‘Twilight Dancer’.

The atmosphere turned tense for class nine - chase me charlie, with a total of seven competitors. Competitors jumped a warm up fence and then came to a parallel which keep getting higher each time it was successfully jumped. Once horse and riders got over 1.1m the fence got 5cm higher each time cheers and clapping could be heard as the final two competitors jumped 1.25cm successfully to be awarded joint first - well done to Kirsty Clingan riding ‘Todd’ and Charley Hanna riding ‘Far Hill Golden Angel’.

Ella Rose Sands, Rosie

Normal service resumed for the last two classes of the day - 1m & 1.1m. Kirsty Clingan and ‘Todd’ were the only double clear of the 1m class and therefore no denying them first place along with Charley Hanna and ‘Far Hill Golden Angel’ in the 1.1m to received first place.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported their Showjumping Summer Bow Out event and thanks are extended to all the stewards and arena party for making the event run so smoothly.

Charley Hanna, Far Hill Captain Harry