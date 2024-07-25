Hands up if you're excited for for the Six Mile Festival! The three-day event kicks off in Antrim on Friday, August 2, with fun for all the family.

ANTRIM is promising an unforgettable weekend as the Six Mile Festival takes place from Friday to Sunday, August 2-4.

Sponsored by The Junction Retail and Leisure Park, the three-day event has an array of activities for all ages, from music and entertainment to family-friendly fun.

Antrim Live kicks of the festivities at Antrim Castle Garden on Friday, showcasing Antrim’s finest musical talents, including dark, mystic pop duo Vokxen, Red Eye Pariah, fresh from their successful UK tour, Somehow Sentient with their eclectic mix of vibes, Tiernán Heffron, 23 year old singer song writer who played a three hour set in a Belfast pub with none other than Taylor Swift present, and Tyler Michael and the 41s, who are making waves in prestigious country venues across the UK and Ireland.

This event encourages grassroots music and gives local artists a platform to shine. Gates open at 6.30pm and tickets cost £10 plus £1.50 booking fee.

Embrace that post-Friday feeling, with a tasty treat from Tastes and Treasures, food and craft market, featuring local Great British Menu contestant John Hollywood at The Junction Retail and Leisure Park, Antrim, from 11am-5pm on Saturday, August 3, and noon-5pm on Sunday, August 4.

Visitors can explore a variety of food stalls and craft vendors offering delicious treats and unique handmade items, with free entry!

On Saturday evening at Antrim Castle Gardens, enjoy an eclectic mix of musical theatre classics, operatic pieces, and contemporary songs performed by Northern Ireland’s renowned Peter Corry, accompanied by his live band and guest vocalists.

The evening will open with a warm-up act by the talented soprano Anna-Maria Boyle. Gates open at 6.45pm and tickets cost £15 plus £1.50 booking fee.

After the electric atmosphere from Saturday night, Antrim Castle Gardens will transform for Party in the Park from 1-5pm on Sunday. Hosting live acts Taylor NI, Luke Combs NI, The Coves, Janet Boal and Ryan Mac, and plenty of free entertainment, including face painters, inflatables and everyone’s favourite bubble bike! Tickets are £2.50 (with 50 pence from each ticket sale donated to Mayor’s charities). There is no better way to spend a Sunday!

Antrim and Newtownabbey Mayor Neil Kelly commented: “I am very proud to see this festival come to my home town year on year and I love seeing the community get together and celebrate the best of what our borough has to offer. Six Mile Festival is always a favourite of mine and I hope to see you there!”