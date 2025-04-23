Summer of laughs, words and pictures at Seamus Heaney HomePlace

Frank Skinner is coming to the Seamus Heaney HomePlace this summer.

THE Seamus Heaney HomePlace’s summer arts programme offers a range of world class music, literature and film events, including an appearance by one of the UK’s most loved comedians, Frank Skinner, and one of the first performances of Charlotte McCurry’s new play Julie.

Comedy legend Skinner will make his only Northern Ireland appearance on June 27 to talk about his huge love of poetry, as evidenced in his acclaimed Poetry Podcast which is now in its tenth series. He will be in conversation with Belfast-based poet Scott McKendry.

Another standout event in the programme takes place on August 10 when Kabosh Theatre Company presents Julie – a new one-woman play written and performed by Charlotte McCurry. Set in west Belfast in 1981, the powerful piece follows a teenage girl as she navigates the loss of her sister and her family’s struggle for justice.

There are two special film screenings this season. On May 11 the centre plays host to Blue Road – The Edna O’Brien Story. This powerful documentary features readings of O’Brien’s work by Oscar-nominated actress Jessie Buckley and will be followed by a discussion and Q&A with director Sinéad O’Shea. On July 3, there is a screening of acclaimed drama Small Things Like These, starring Cillian Murphy and based on the best-selling book by Claire Keegan.

An array of world-class writers will appear at HomePlace this summer to offer insights into their work. The first visit comes from award-winning Irish novelist Eimear McBride, who will appear on May 29 to celebrate the publication of her latest novel, The City Changes Its Face.

Nathan Thrall, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of A Day in the Life of Abed Salama, is based in Jerusalem. His acclaimed writings on Israel and Palestine are highly regarded and widely read. Thrall’s only appearances in Ireland will be at HomePlace on June 2 and Listowel Writers’ Week, making this a truly unmissable event. On June 14, Paul Lynch, winner of the 2023 Booker Prize, will appear to discuss his powerful novel Prophet Song, which explores a country at war, the dangers of complacency, and the role of fiction in illuminating possible futures.

Glenn Patterson returns to HomePlace on June 8, this time to discuss his latest work, The Northern Bank Job: The Heist and How They Got Away With It – a compelling exploration of one of Northern Ireland’s most talked-about incidents of the past two decades.

He will take to the stage again on June 25 to welcome this year’s Seamus Heaney Centre Fellows. Author Jan Carson, poet Fiona Benson, and writing partners Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn (Blue Lines) will join us for what promises to be a lively conversation, offering insight into the lives and work of these four exceptional writers.

We celebrate the 160th birthday of WB Yeats on June 13 with a performance of Sailing to Byzantium, a stunning collection of original songs set to 12 of Yeats’s poems, performed by Christine Toibin and following a sell-out performance last year. Ruairi Conaghan returns with his one-man show Lies Where It Falls on June 19.

It wouldn’t be the summer programme without the annual visit from the Ulster Orchestra, who return to the Helicon stage on June 21 for a special Summer Solstice performance. On Your Doorstep – Summer, Shimmer, Perfect Days will feature chamber ensembles performing a curated selection of uplifting and atmospheric works to celebrate the season.

Finally, to close our programme on August 30, HomePlace presents a Storytelling Brunch: Cloak of Wisdom. Featuring Liz Weir, Vicky McParland, and Anne Harper, this newly commissioned piece blends storytelling, music, and visual imagery, promising a transformative experience for all who attend.

Tickets for the Summer 2025 Arts Programme are now on sale. For more details on events, tickets, and updates, please visit website www.seamusheaneyhome.com