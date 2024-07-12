Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Most people who have grown up in the countryside and spent their summers playing on the family farm all reminisce of the wonderful memories, however, it is an environment where dangers are never far away.

Tragically, fatal accidents involving children on farms have been all too common in Northern Ireland over the years. Whether they live on the farm or are visiting, children need to know some basic guidelines and boundaries.

Machinery, livestock and farming processes, such as milking, harvesting crops or bailing silage, are all a source of interest but, they present their own risks and children should never be unsupervised on the farm particularly around such activities.

Dangerous areas such as a slurry tanks/lagoons, watercourses or disused buildings should be fenced off. One of the best ways to minimise risk is to provide a safe and supervised play area away from the main farmyard.

Whether they live on the farm or are visiting, children need to know some basic guidelines and boundaries. (Pic: Freelance)

Whilst there is an acceptance amongst farmers that farms are hazardous workplaces, more need to take time to assess their farmyards, check that machinery guards are in place and stop and think before beginning tasks.

Another temptation for teens on farms during the summer is driving agricultural machinery. In Northern Ireland, the law dictates that from the age of 13 any child who wishes to drive a tractor engaged in agricultural activities on private land must successfully obtain a certificate of competence in tractor driving.

Most agricultural vehicle insurers will provide cover for vehicles driven by young drivers aged 13+ on private land only if they have completed a competence course. Always discuss this with your insurer/broker to make sure your cover is adequate.

We understand that the public’s imagination of what it means to be a farmer is a far cry from the busy and often stressful experience of modern-day farmers. It can be hard to give safety the priority it requires when other deadlines and pressures also have to be managed.

When weather conditions improve there are narrow windows of opportunity to get jobs done as quickly as possible. Additional part-time help can be required to cope with the workload and unfortunately accidents can happen.

It is important that the farm is protected with public liability cover if, for example, a member of the public or a friend or neighbour is injured on the farm. Employers’ liability cover is also essential if seasonal workers or additional help over summer period is required.

Getting into the habit of pausing before a seemingly routine job to think what the dangers are might not come easily to most of us. For farmers though, that extra minute could save your life.

