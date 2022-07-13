Summer Sizzler: Calved heifer sets new record price for NI selling at 18,500gns

The sale, held on 2 July at Andrew and Caroline Kennedy’s farm on Straid Road, Ballymena, catalogued 68 lots, featuring deep pedigreed heifers from top Holstein, Jersey and Ayrshire cow families from Northern Ireland’s top breeders’ herds.

The large crowd in attendance watched as Lot 3, Damm Tatoo Sallie (VG88-2YR), from George and David Simpson, Lisburn, topped the sale at 18,500gns.

This super heifer had recently been Champion Heifer in Milk at the RUAS Balmoral Spring Show and had also been Champion Heifer at the RUAS Winter Fair.

She created incredible international interest with enquiries as far away as Belgium and Holland, but it was local Coleraine father and son combination of Cyril and Martin Millar who won the day, buying this wonderful heifer for their noted Millars herd.

The second highest price of 8,500gns went to Lot 56, Lislea Hancock Cleo ET from Lislea Holsteins (Stephen Leyburn and Family, Derrynoose, Armagh) and purchased by Slatabogie Holsteins.

This January 2022 heifer was born from an embryo imported from the USA from the famous Kings-Ransom Mogul Cleo (EX95-USA) who is a 10th Generation (EX) cow and who bred the 2021 All-American Produce.

Third high price was 7,700gns for Lot 59, Hilltara Diamondback Cleavage, from Sam and John McCormick’s Hilltara Herd in Bangor, Co. Down, and purchased by a Co. Wexford breeder.

This heifer is bred from the Cleavage branch of the same Kings-Ransom cow family that features behind the second high price heifer.

Lislea Holsteins also secured the fourth high price (7,500gns) in the sale when they sold (Lot 67), a first choice heifer calf to be born from two female pregnancies sired by Farnear Altitude Red and out of the 2X All-American Strans-Jen D Tequila Red (EX96-3E-USA) who, herself, has already bred two Junior Champions at World Dairy Expo in Madison.

The choice was purchased by a Co. Louth breeder.

Bidding stopped at 6,800gns for Mostragee RT Duckett Black Magic ET consigned by Mark Henry, Rory Timlin and Duckett Holsteins USA.

Born from an American embryo and sired by Brenland Denver, this October 2021 heifer is a daughter of Ms Beautys Black Velvet (EX95-USA) who won All-American 5Yr Old 2021.

Black Magic was purchased by a Maghera breeder.

Top price in the coloured breeds was for the Jersey heifer Lot 34, selling at 5,400gns.

Consigned by Mark Henry and Rory Timlin, this December 2021 heifer is a daughter of the double World Dairy Expo Champion Bri-Lin Valson Spritz (EX96-4E-USA) and sired by Hawarden Impuls Premier.

She was purchased by two young Lisburn farmers.

Boghill Glamour Holsteins from Coleraine sold a November 2021 heifer from their noted Carlin cow family, Boghill Glamour Vader M Carlin A ET, with the entire sale proceeds of 3,900gns being donated to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

Nine lots were purchased by buyers from the Republic of Ireland, while six lots were purchased by buyers from England and Scotland.

Averages 4,292gns with 93 per cent clearance.

Many thanks go to the army of sponsors - without them the Summer Sizzler Sale would not be possible: AG Agri, Agri-King, Greenhill Systems, Keenan Ltd, TRioliet, JFC Agri, Wilsons of Rathkenny, Doherty Woodshavings, ElectromechAgri, Lely Eglish, Semex, AHV, KEW Equipment, Lakeland Dairies and DS Dairy Supplies.

Auctioneers : Taaffe Auctions 00-353-41-9881288.

1. Top Price Damm Tatoo Sallie - Millar Family. Photo Sales

2. Lot 3, Damm Tatoo Sallie. Image: Evie Tomlinson Photo Sales

3. Lot 11 - Annalong Adalade Apple Red Rt Photo Sales

4. Summer Sizzler team. Image: Evie Tomlinson Photo Sales