Super demand for cattle at Saintfield

FAT CATTLE; 75 Fats sold to a super demand of £1845 for a 850kg BB Cow, £217 per 100kg. Bullocks sold to £1727 for a 830kg AA, £208 per 100kg.

Fr Cows sold to £1201 for a 840kg, £143 per 100kg.

Leading Prices; Castlewellan producer BB Cows 850kg £217 £1845, 780kg £203 £1585, Ballyhalbert producer Bullocks AA 830kg £208 £1727, Lim 740kg £204 £1510, Char 680kg £217 £1475, Ballyhalbert producer AA Bull 1100kg £135 £1485, Ballynahinch producer Lim Cows 790kg £186 £1470, 650kg £198 £1287, Comber producer Lim Cows 760kg £181 £1375, 660kg £190 £1255, Ballynahinch producer Lim Cow 660kg £207 £1366, Downpatrick producer Lim Bull 990kg £138 £1366, Hillsborough producer Char Cows 800kg £170 £1360, 740kg £172 £1272, Ballynahinch producer Lim Cow 610kg £214 £1305, Crossgar producer Char Cow 650kg £196 £1274, Portaferry producer Fr Cows 840kg £143 £1201, 770kg £140 £1078, Newtownards producer Fr Cows 820kg £138 £1131, 780kg £131 £1021, 680kg £140 £952, Kircubbin producer Fr Cow 790kgs £140 £1106, 760kg £132 £1003, Hillsborough producer Fr Cow 840kg £124 £1041, Crossgar producer Fr Cows 710kg £139 £986, 720kg £132 £950, 680kg £135 £918, Belfast producer Fr Cows 750kg £129 £967, 690kg £133 £917.

BULLOCKS: sold to £1540 for a 650kg Char (237)

Leading Prices; Comber producer Chars 650kg £1540, 660kg £1540, 670kg £1540, 620kg £1520, 600kg £1450, Killinchy producer Lims 700kg £1540, 520kg £1300, Ballynahinch producer Lims 560kg £1290, 550kg £1200, 470kg £1180, Dromara producer Lims 500kg £1180, 480kg £1040, 450kg £1030, 370kg £860, Strangford producer Lims 500kg £1170, 470kg £1110, 490kg £1070.

HEIFERS; sold to £1200 for a 500kg Lim (240)

Leading Prices; Ballynahinch producer Lims 500kg £1200, 400kg £940, Strangford producer Lims 500kg £1105, 500kg £1075, 470kg £1060, Saintfield producer Chars 420kg £1025, 400kg £970.

DROPPED CALVES; Larger entry of Calves, sold to an Excellent Trade, with 100% Clearance. Top Price of £350 for a 2 week old Shorthorn Heifer. Reared Fr Bulls sold to £330, with younger Fr Bulls selling to £135.

More Calves required to meet demand.