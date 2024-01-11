News you can trust since 1963
Super jumping as Mini League continues at Mossvale

The Mini League continues at Mossvale with some super jumping from all of the children.
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Jan 2024, 14:03 GMT
Results

Teams

1st – The Cheeky Elves

First place team, The Cheeky Elves. (Pic: Mossvale)First place team, The Cheeky Elves. (Pic: Mossvale)
Isla Quinn, Twinkle

Carter McManus, Butterfly

Amy Quinn, Twinkle

Cooper McManus, Butterfly

Second place team, Canter Be Serious. (Pic: Mossvale)Second place team, Canter Be Serious. (Pic: Mossvale)
2nd – Canter Be Serious

Elsie Cunningham, Presco

Kenzi Beggs, Treasure

Megan Kelly, Buster

Third place team, The Stranney Sisters. (Pic: Mossvale)Third place team, The Stranney Sisters. (Pic: Mossvale)
Murphy Beggs, Jade

3rd – Stranney Sisters

Rebecca Stranney, Snowy

Rachel Stranney, Lucky

Rachel Stranney, Snowy

Individual

1st Amy Quinn, Twinkle;

2nd Carter McManus, Butterfly;

3rd Elise Cunningham, Presco;

4th Cooper McManus, Butterfly;

5th Megan Kelly, Buster;

6th Olivia Ward, Oscar.