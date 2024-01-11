Super jumping as Mini League continues at Mossvale
The Mini League continues at Mossvale with some super jumping from all of the children.
Results
Teams
1st – The Cheeky Elves
Isla Quinn, Twinkle
Carter McManus, Butterfly
Amy Quinn, Twinkle
Cooper McManus, Butterfly
2nd – Canter Be Serious
Elsie Cunningham, Presco
Kenzi Beggs, Treasure
Megan Kelly, Buster
Murphy Beggs, Jade
3rd – Stranney Sisters
Rebecca Stranney, Snowy
Rachel Stranney, Lucky
Rachel Stranney, Snowy
Individual
1st Amy Quinn, Twinkle;
2nd Carter McManus, Butterfly;
3rd Elise Cunningham, Presco;
4th Cooper McManus, Butterfly;
5th Megan Kelly, Buster;
6th Olivia Ward, Oscar.