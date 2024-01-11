Super rounds in tricky weather at Ardnacashel Christmas Show
The organisers would like to thank each and every one of the competitors and spectators for going along on the day.
The competitors and spectators certainly kept the spirits high!
It was a shame that not everybody could make it, but all at Ardnacashel cannot wait to welcome you back in the New Year – fingers crossed for better weather. They want to wish everyone a very happy, healthy and prosperous New Year.
Results were as follows
Cross-poles:
1st Zeke Bailie & Nico;
2nd Carter Greeves & Max.
40cm:
1st Zeke Bailie & Nico;
1st Callum Greeves & Lily.
60cm:
1st Callum Greeves & Lily;
1st Amira Greeves & Max.
70cm Junior:
1st Eve Lawther & Cream Cracker;
2nd Jessica Curran & Loneash Daisy;
3rd Alana McKean & Indie;
4th Alex Hemsley & Vinnie.
80cm Junior:
1st Zac Hanna & Cynbrook Heiress;
2nd Freya Beven & Buddy;
3rd Caoimhe Digney & Smyths Pocket Rocket;
4th Eve Lawther & Cream Cracker.
80cm Senior:
1st Phoebe Beaumont & Ardnehue April Joker;
2nd Aimee Leigh Bailie & Villa Prince;
3rd Nicole Lawther & Lyra.
90cm:
1st Zac Hanna & Cynbrook Heiress;
2nd Charley Hanna & Crystal;
3rd Nicole Lawther & Lyra;
4th Malachy Casement & FeFe.
1m:
1st Charley Hanna & Polly;
2nd Maya Constable & Duncarbery Cascade;
3rd Maya Constable & Rockon Pedro.
1.10m:
1st Maya Constable & Urney Park Big Cat;
2nd Charley Hanna & Polly.
Pony Club Qualifiers (those who qualified)
70cm:
1st Eve Lawther & Cream Cracker - North Down;
2nd Jessica Curran & Loneash Daisy - East down.
80cm:
1st Zac Hanna & Cynbrook Heiress - North Down;
2nd Phoebe Beaumont & Ardnehue April Joker - North Down;
3rd Freya Beven & Buddy - North Down;
4th Caoimhe Digney & Smyths Pocket Rocket - East Down.
90cm:
1st Zac Hanna & Cynbrook Heiress - North Down;
2nd Charley Hanna & Crystal - East Down.
1m:
1st Charley Hanna & Polly - East Down.
1.10m:
1st Charley Hanna & Polly - East Down