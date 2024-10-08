Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A great range of entries were on offer at Ballymena Livestock Market September machinery sale.

The auction saw over 2,100 lots, both outside and inside, go under the online hammer with an overall clearance rate of over 70%.

Demand was high with vehicles selling to £15,000 for a Renault 620 RZ 2003 tractor, outside items selling to £7,500 for a Strautmann Vertimix diet feeder 1051 and inside items selling to £330 for four Land Rover wheels.

The next machinery sale will take place on Friday 25 October with machinery to be entered for the sale at the mart beginning Monday 14 October with the last day for machinery to be entered Wednesday 23 October.

September leading prices as follows:

Outside Machinery

£15,000 for a Renault 620 RZ 2003 tractor, £11,900 for a Land Rover Defender 90 2007, £10,400 for a John Deere 6400 1995, £7,500 for a Strautmann Vertimix diet feeder 1051, £6,900 for a 5 tonne Neuson digger 1997, £6,300 for a Mitsubishi L200 2016, £5,600 for a Land Rover 110 TD5 2001, £5,500 for a 12 tonne Frazer silage trailer, £4,800 for a Ford 7610, £4,700 for a McAuley triaxle low loader, £4,200 for a 16ft Marshall grain trailer with silage sides, £4,200 for a HiSpec 2000gln slurry tanker, £3,500 for a 30x45 shed, £3,400 for a Kubota RTV900, £3,300 for a NC Slurry pump, £2,700 for a 2013 Vauxhall Antara Exclusive, £2,700 for a Hustler bale unwinder, £2,500 for a Massey Ferguson 165, £2,500 for an Ifor Williams 14x6 cattle trailer, £2,500 for an Ifor Williams 8x5 low roof trailer.

Inside Machinery

£10,400 for a John Deere 6400 1995. (Pic: Ballymena Livestock Market)

£330 for 4 Land Rover wheels, £260 for a 4 stroke 8HP MTD leaf blower/vacuum, £230 for a child’s quad, £210 for a McMaster power hacksaw, £180 for a Makita mitre saw, £180 for a 1.5m 4 legged brother chain with shorteners, £170 for 5 Land Rover wheels, £150 for a Snap On tool box, £150 for a Wood work lathe, £130 for 2 chicken nest boxes, £130 for 4 tyres, £130 for a hedge trimmer and strimmer, £120 for a Fire hose, £120 for Heiniger clippers, £120 for 2 chicken next boxes, £120 for 4 galvanised sheep pen posts, £120 for 4 galvanised sheep pen posts, £120 for 3 point linkage forklift toes, £110 for Sure clip shears, £110 for a Makita wacker plate, £110 for 4 alloy wheels to suit Mini, £100 for 4 slurry tanker pipe connectors, £100 for 3 bags of grass seed, £100 for wire pullers, £100 for 1.5m 4 legged brother chain, £100 for a Sandblaster and 2 bags of sand.