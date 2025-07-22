Super show of cattle at Armoy Mart, steers selling to £2620 per head
Steers sold to £2,620 for a 660kgs Simmental steer from Mr D Anderson, Dungannon.
Heifers sold to £2,200 for a 600kgs Belgian Blue from Mr D McAllister, Ballycastle.
Fat cows topped at £2,520 paid to Mr Brendan McAllister, Glenarm for a 780kgs Simmental cow.
Suckler outfits sold to £2,270 for an aged cow and calf at foot.
Leading prices
Steers
D Anderson, Dungannon, Limousin, 550kgs £2,220, 660kgs £2,620, 550kgs £2,170, 570kgs £2,280, 600kgs £2,400. Sam Glass, Ballycastle, Charolais, 600kgs £2,460, 520kgs £2,080, 600kgs £2,390, 550kgs £2,200, 590kgs £2,400, 500kgs £2,120, 560kgs £2,190, 600kgs £2,370, 550kgs £2,160. Terence McGarry, Loughguile, Aberdeen Angus, 470kg £1,940, 370kgs £1,570, 390kgs £1,720, 370kgs £1,570, 390kgs £1,620. Nigel Jamison, Ballycastle, Belgian Blue, 480kgs £2,300, 600kgs £2,360, 560kgs £2,260, 560kgs £2,250, 520kgs £2,090, 70kgs £2,290. Arthur Devlin, Ballycastle, Hereford, 490kgs £1,930, 500kgs £1,860. G A Rea, Finvoy, Charolais, 500kgs £2,100, 510kgs £2,180, 380kgs £1,670. Ian Townley, Limavady, Belgian Blue, 230kgs £1,140, 235kgs £1,140. Trevor Mitchell, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 450kgs £1,800, 440kgs £1,800, 480kgs £1,880, 510kgs £1,920, 500kgs £1,900. Kevin Robinson, Glenarm, Limousin, 320kgs £1,380, 420kgs £1,760, 300kgs £1,360. Robert Morrison, Ballymoney, Charolais, 580kgs £2,070. Raymond Christie, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus, 340kgs £1,370, 390kgs £1,500, 400kgs £1,550, 400kgs £1,630, 550kgs £2,200, 400kgs £1,550, 390kgs £1,500, 440kgs £1,580, 400kgs £1,630, 340kgs £1,370. R Jamison, Ballycastle, Holstein, 550kgs £1,750, 560kgs £1,960, 550kgs £1,790, 600kgs £2,030. Sean McCann, Randalstown, Limousin, 240kgs £1,100. Gordon Wilson, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 440kgs £1,670. Charles Kane, Ballintoy, Fleckvieh, 420kgs £1,590, 360kgs £1,490.
Fat cows
Brendan McAllister, Glenarm, Limousin, 780kgs £2,520. Carnlough Farm, Belgian Blue, 560kgs £1,910. JD Colgan, Ballycastle, Limousin, 530kgs £1,650.
Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.
Watch us live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd
