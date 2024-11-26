Super trade for all types of cattle at Armoy Mart, steers selling to £1,880
Steers sold to a top price of £1,880 paid for a 600kg Simmental steer from Mr John McCambridge, Ballyvoy.
The same vendor got the top price in the heifer section with £1,640 paid for a 500kg Charolais.
Fat cows were a great trade selling to £2,000 paid for a 700kgs Limousin cow from Messrs V and C Butler, Ballyvoy.
Leading prices
Steers
John McCambridge, Ballyvoy, Simmental, 470kgs £1,500, 600kgs £1,880, 590kgs £1,620. Robert Currie, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue, 580kgs £1,660, 620kgs £1,560, 600kgs £1,480. Ken McCord, Antrim, Limousin, 600kgs £1,760, 530kgs £1,400. Robert Kerr, Broughshane, Simmental, 700kgs £1,870. Patrick Black, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 470kgs £1,380, 405kgs £1,200. Sydney Dobbin, Bushmills, Hereford, 390kgs £1,150, 420kgs £1,100, 400kgs £1,080, 410kgs £1,050. Jas McAuley, Bushmills, Limousin, 490kgs £1,390, 600kgs £1,520. WJ McMullan, Ballycastle, Friesian, 450kgs £1,170, 430kgs £1,270. L Laverty, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 460kgs £1,280. Trevor Adams, Armoy, Hereford, 210kgs £740, 310kgs £840. Jean Christie, Ballintoy, Belgian Blue, 400kgs £1,100, 460kgs £1,180, 560kgs £1,440, 440kgs £1,030. Jean Darragh, Ballymoney, Charolais, 330kgs £970. Jas McCaughan, Ballintoy, Fleckvieh, 550kgs £1,500, 480kgs £1,160. Philip McCormick, Cushendun, Shorthorn, 400kgs £1,060, 450kgs £1,130. Paddy McAuley, Aughafatten, Shorthorn, 570kgs £1,490.
Heifers
John McCambridge, Ballyvoy, Charolais, 500kgs £1,520, 460kgs £1,420, 520kgs £1,640. Robert Currie, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 550kgs £1,440, 640kgs £1,620. Robert Kerr, Broughshane, Simmental, 600kgs £1,600. Jas McAuley, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 530kgs £1,300, 600kgs £1,480, 610kgs £1,510, 550kgs £1,400, 560kgs £1,440, 505kgs £1,260. I McKay, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs £1,240, 540kgs £1,370, 440kgs £1,160, 490kgs £1,300, 440kgs £1,160, 470kgs £1,30, 410kgs, £980. Robert Currie, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 640kgs £1,590, 550kgs £1,390, 490kgs £1,190. Jean Darragh, Ballymoney, Simmental, 570kgs £1,450. Paddy Black, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 405kgs £1,100, 430kgs £1,190. Paddy McAuley, Aughafatten, Limousin, 215kgs £710, 230kgs £720.
Fat cows
V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, 700kgs Limousin, £2,000. Ivan McKay, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus, 830kgs £1,700, 750kgs £1,620, 590kgs £1,240, 700kgs £1,340, 740kgs £1,480, 615kgs £1,200, 710kgs £1,590, 680kgs £1,550, 620kgs £1,290. Cloughmills farmer, Charolais, 850kgs £1,860, 490kgs £1,100, 590kgs £1,140, 700kgs £1,340.
