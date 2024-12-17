Super trade for cattle at Armoy Mart, steer sells to a top price of £2,570
Heifers sold to £1,770 and fat cows to £1,760.
Leading prices
Steers
CS and DJ Currie, Mosside, Limousin, 890kgs £2,570, 830kgs £2,260. Raymond Todd, Ballycastle, Charolais, 560kgs £1,660, 560kgs £1,620. Wm Jamison, Armoy, Fleckvieh, 520kgs £1,540, 510kgs £1,380, 580kgs £1,520, 600kgs £1,640. M Cochrane, Mosside, Friesian, 600kgs £1,550, 630kgs £1,480, 600kgs £1,500, 690kgs £1,640, 600kgs £1,570, 630kgs £1,480. D O’Connell, Kilraughts, Charolais, 480kgs £1,720, 570kgs £1,570. Jack Borland, Bushmills, Hereford, 435kgs £1,190, 430kgs £1,080. Brian McAuley, Bushmills, Fleckvieh, 540kgs £1,450, 550kgs £1,540, 530kgs £1,480. Sam Gregg, Glarryford, Limousin, 460kgs £1,300, 380kgs £1,070. Walter McBride, Ballycastle, Limousin, 390kgs £1,240, 420kgs £1,250, 490kgs £1,360. Nigel O’Boyle, Glenariffe, Limousin, 250kgs £970.Alistair Kane, Mosside, Hereford, 540kgs £1,340, 600kgs £1,660, 670kgs £1,680. John McKillop, Cushendall, Aberdeen Angus, 430kgs £1,180. Trevor Knox, Armoy, Limousin, 460kgs £1,430, 405kgs £1,270. FJ Mulvenna, Glenarm, Limousin, 505kgs £1,400.
Heifers
Patrick McCarry, Ballyvoy, Belgian Blue, 670kgs £1,770, 580kgs £1,590, 570kgs £1,580. Jas Torrens, Ballymoney, Charolais, 510kgs £1,590, 510kgs £1,540, 490kgs £1,400. Chris Hegarty, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 380kgs £1,120, 385kgs £1,120, 380kgs £1,120. Brian McAuley, Bushmills, Fleckvieh, 505kgs £1,400. Sam Gregg, Glarryford, Simmental, 400kgs £1,180, 400kgs £1,150. Nigel O’Boyle, Glenariffe, Limousin, 250kgs £860. Walter McBride, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 420kgs £1,200. Trevor Knox, Armoy, Limousin, 400kgs £1,150. Ray Todd, Ballycastle, Charolais, 415kgs £1,190.
Fat cows
D O’Connell, Kilraughts, Belgian Blue, 690kgs £1,760. Robert McCluggage, Friesian, 550kgs £1,250. Tommy Henry, Armoy, Holstein, 620kgs £1,400. Scott Wharry, Glenarm, Fleckvieh, 605kgs £1,030.
Mart closed for Christmas holidays reopen Monday 6th January for cattle sales.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd
