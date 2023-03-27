In the fatstock ring 300 lots listed sold easily to a very firm demand with beef bred cows selling to £2235.60 for an 810kg Limousin to £276 per 100kg for a Pomeroy producer and selling to a high of £280 per 100kg for a 760kg Limousin to £2128.

Cow heifers sold to £1897.50 for a 690kg Limousin to £275 per 100kg and selling to a high of £284 per 100kg for a 620kg Limousin to £1760.80.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £188 per 100kg for a 830 to £1560.40 with others selling from £176 per 100kg.

Livestock Markets

Fat bulls sold to £2180 for a 1090kg Stabiliser to £200 per 100kg and selling to £222 per 100kg for an 830kg Limousin to £1842.60.

Fat steers sold to £285 for a 790kg Charolais to £2251.50.

Fat heifers sold to £294 per 100kg for a 630kg Limousin to £1852.20.

In the store rings heavy lots sold to £2390 for a 775kg Limousin (£308) and selling to £310 per 100kg for a 655kg Limousin to £2030.

Forward lots sold to £1700 for a 575kg Charolais (£295) and selling to a high of £308 per 100kg for a 515kg Limousin to £1590.

Med weights sold to £1380 for a 400kg Limousin (£345).

Smaller sorts sold to £1050 for a 320kg Limousin (£328).

Heavy heifers sold to £1970 for a 640kg Limousin (£307).

Forward lots sold to £1780 for a 590kg Limousin (£301) and selling to a high of £309 per 100kg for a 510kg Charolais to £1580.

Med weights sold to £1410 for a 480kg Limousin (£293) to £315 per 100kg for a 435kg Limousin to £1370.

Smaller sorts sold to £1130 for a 365kg Charolais (£309).

Weanling males strong ones sold to £1860 for a 640kg Simmental (£290).

Lighter ones sold to £1450 for a 410kg Charolais (£353) to a high of £431 per 100kg for a 320kg Charolais to £1380.

Weanling heifers sold to £1270 for a 390kg Charolais (£326) to £328 per 100kg for a 365kg Limousin to £1200.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2650 and £2600.

Suckler cows and calves sold to £2610 for a heifer with bull calf with another to £2410.

Incalf cows and heifers a super trade selling to £2810 and £2570 young bull calves sold to £550 for Charolais.

Heifer calves sold to £455 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps sold to £850 twice for Charolais.

Reared female lumps sold to £790 for Charolais.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers as follows: Omagh producer 540kg Limousin to £294 (£1587.60) Rosslea producer 630kg Limousin to £291 (£1833.30) and 730kg Limousin to £262 (£1912.60) Dungannon producer 620kg Limousin to £284 (£1760.80) Lisnaskea producer 760kg Limousin to £280 (£2128) Omagh producer 610kg Limousin to £278 (£1695.80) Pomeroy producer 810kg Limousin to £276 (£2235.60) Fivemiletown producer 690kg Limousin to £275 (£1897.50) Loughgall producer 740kg Charolais to £265 (£1961) Dungannon producer 710kg Limousin to £262 (£1860.20) Aghalee producer 570kg Limousin to £262 (£1493.40) Ballygawley producer 750kg Charolais to £258 (£1935) and 780kg Limousin to £255 (£1989) Rosslea producer 720kg Charolais to £258 (£1857.60) Portadown producer 630kg Belgian Blue to £258 (£1625.40) Castlederg producer 580kg Limousin to £258 (£1496.40) Pomeroy producer 820kg Simmental to £254 (£2028.80) and Dungannon producer 610kg Limousin to £254 (£1549.40)

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £220 to £252 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred lots sold from £194 to £218 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £176 to £188 per 100kg for a 830kg to £1560.40.

Plainer lots sold from £132 to £160 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £112 to £130 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Clogher producer 830kg Limousin to £222 (£1842.60) Cookstown producer 1090kg Stabiliser to £200 (£2180) Lisnaskea producer 910kg Limousin to £198 (£1801.80) Co Armagh producer 790kg Hereford to £195 (£1540.50) Fivemiletown producer 880kg Charolais to £195 (£1716) Keady producer 910kg Limousin to £192 (£1747.20) Castlederg producer 900kg Limousin to 3190 (£1881) Sixmilecross producer 800kg Charolais to £190 (£1520) and Tempo producer 1020kg Charolais to £180 (£1836).

Fat steers

Charolais steers sold to £285 per 100kg to £2251.50 per head. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £274 per 100kg Hereford steers sold to £236 per 100kg. Friesian steers sold to £210 per 100kg and £1365 per head. Fleckvieh steers sold to £196 per 100kg and £1999.20 per head.

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £294 per 100kg and £1852.20 per head. Charolais heifers sold to £268 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £263 per 100kg. Hereford heifers sold to £238 per 100kg. Friesian heifers sold to £221 per 100kg and £1458.60 per head. Fleckvieh heifers sold to £206 per 100kg.

Store bullocks (300 lots)

A great entry this week sold to a very firm demand with strong steers selling to £2390 for a 775kg Limousin (£308) and selling to a high of £310 per 100kg for a 655kg Limousin to £2030 with most other quality lots selling from £270 to £306 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1700 for a 575kg Charolais (£295) and selling to £308 per 100kg for a 515kg Limousin to £1590.

Leading prices:

M/S A and N Gervais Clogher 775kg Limousin to £2390 (£308) S Kelly Coostown 750kg Charolais to £2300 (£306) and 705Kg. Charolais to £2170 (£308) W Hughes Co Armagh 790kg Charolais to £2240 (£283) and 745kg Charolais to £2010 (£270) L Knipe Co Armagh 730kg Limousin to £2080 (£285) 680kg Limousin to £2030 (£298) 695kg Limousin to £2030 (£292) and 725kg Simmental to £2000 (£276) R and N Lavery Portadown 745kg Charolais to £2060 (£276) 710kg Charolais to £2060 (£290) 720kg Charolais to £2020 (£280) and 695kg Limousin to £1990 (£286) S Matchett Portadown 655kg Limousin to £2030 (£310) 670kg Charolais to £1990 (£297) 675kg Charolais to £1990 (£295) and 685kg Charolais to £1980 (£289) J Hackett Eskra 685kg Limousin to £2000 (£292) B Quinn Cookstown 650kg Limousin to £1990 (£306) Forward lots sold to £1700 for a 575kg Charolais (£295) 550kg Charolais to £1640 (£298) and 515kg Limousin to £1590 (£308) for K Murphy Maguiresbridge. An Armagh producer sold a 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £1650 (£279) 565kg Aberdeen Angus to £1580 (£279) and a 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £1580 (£267) W McKeown Eskra sold a 555kg Charolais to £1630 (£293) 550kg Charolais to £1570 (£285) and a 525kg Charolais to £1510 (£287) C Donnelly Eskra 505kg Limousin to £1530 (£303) and S McGirr Ballygawley 520kg Simmental to £1520 (£292).

Med weight stores 400kg to 500kg

A flying trade in this section with quality lots selling to £345 per 100kg for a 400kg Limousin to £1380 with other quality lots selling from £276 to a high of £328 per 100kg for a 475kg Shorthorn beef to £1560

Leading prices: B Quinn Cookstown 495kg Limousin to 31600 (£323) V and S Sommerville Ballinamallard 475kg Shorthorn beef to £1560 (£328) L Fay Dungannon 495kg Limousin to £1500 (3303) and 490kg Charolais to £1370 (£279) R J Woods Fermanagh 495kg Limousin to £1480 (£299) and 500kg Limousin to £1410 (£282) P and R Conroy Ballygawley 480kg Limousin to £1470 (£306) J Beggan Rosslea 470kg Limousin to £1460 (£310) 460kg Limousin to £1450 (£315) and 400kg Limousin to £1380 (£345) R Pike Dungannon 480kg Charolais to £1410 (£293) and 495kg Limousin to £1370 (£276) D Greenaway Portadown 495kg Limousin to £1400 (£283) A Nevin Coagh 490kg Charolais to £1380 (£281) G P O Neill Co Armagh 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1380 (£278) S McGirr Ballygawley 460kg Limousin to £1380 (£300) 455kg Limousin to £1360 (£299) 445kg Simmental to £1350 (£303) and 475kg Simmental to £1340 (£282) and B Teague Omagh 460kg Limousin to £1340 (£291).

Smaller sorts 390kg and under

M J Parr Augyhnacloy 320kg Limousin to £1050 (£328) F McDonald Carrickmore 330kg Charolais to £990. T Noble Lisbellaw 325kg Aberdeen Angus to £920. J W Hall Newtownbutler 340kg Belgian Blue to £900 and 345kg Fleckvieh to £830.

Store heifers (160 lots)

Another good turnout this week sold to a brisk demand with heavy heifers selling to £1970 for a 640kg Limousin (£307) from a Dungannon producer with other quality lots selling from £271 to £298 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1780 for a 590kg Limousin (£301) with a 580kg Limousin to £1690 (£291) and selling to £322 per 100kg for a 515kg Charolais to £1660.

Leading prices: P Brannigan Dungannon 640kg Limousin to £1970 (£307) and 610kg Limousin to £1820 (£298) F Flynn Newtownbutler 690kg Charolais to £1910 (£277) 630kg Charolais to £1850 (£293) and 610kg Charolais to £1700 (£278) I Liggett Caledon 630kg Charolais to £1850 (£293) 650kg Charolais to £1840 (£283) 620kg Charolais to £1760 (£284) and 615kg Charolais to £1740 (£283) J Irwin Clogher 605kg Charolais to £1780 (£294) M Irwin Clogher 635kg Limousin to £1780 (£280) Clogher producer 615kg Charolais to £1730 (£281) R J Crawford Augher 605kg Charolais to £1720 (£284) and 600kg Charolais to £1720 (£286) C Donnelly Eskra 630kg Limousin to £1710 (£271) P McAleer Pomeroy 600kg Charolais to £1700 (£283) Forward lots sold to £1780 (£301) for a Clogher producer. P MvAleer Pomeroy 590kg Charolais to £1700 (£288) and 580kg Limousin to £1690 (£291) M Irwin Clogher 590kg Limousin to £1700 (£288) R Crawford Augher 560kg Charolais to £1680 (£300) and 550kg Charolais to £1670 (£303) J Frizelle Ballygawley 515kg Charolais to £1660 (£322) and 550kg Charolais to £1560 (£283) M/S S and C Monaghan Cookstown 560kg Limousin to £1630 (£291) and W J Adams Aughnacloy 510kg Charolais to £1580 (£309) 510kg Charolais to £1540 (£302) and 510kg Charolais to £1500 (£294).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

A very sharp demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1410 for a 480kg Limousin (£293) and selling to a high of £315 per 100kg for a 435kg Limousin to £1370 with a 440kg Limousin selling to £1380 (£313).

Other quality lots sold from £256 to £311 per 100kg.

Leading prices: G Lee Richill 480kg Limousin to £1410 (£293) and 460kg Charolais to £1290 (£280) J Frizelle Ballygawley 485kg Limousin to £1510 (£311) 485kg Charolais to £1410 (£290) 445kg Charolais to £1360 (£305) and 490kg Limousin to £1330 (£271) B Teague Omagh 475kg Limousin to £1410 (£297) 440kg Limousin to £1380 (£313) 435kg Limousin to £1370 (£315) and 445kg Wp. to £1300 (£292) J Cassidy Rosslea 500kg Limousin to £1400 (£280) A Nevin Coagh 500kg Limousin to £1400 (£280) P and R Conroy Ballygawley 485kg Limousin to £1390 (£286) W J Adams Aughnacloy 455kg Limousin to £1360 (£299) and 445kg Limousin to £1290 (£290) S and C Monaghan Cookstown 500kg Limousin to £1350 (£270) and 490kg Limousin to £1340 (£273) G Moan Fintona 455kg Charolais to £1300 (£285) Fermanagh producer 480kg Charolais to £1290 (£268) and 465kg Charolais to £1290 (£277) and P Donaghy Dungannon 500kg Hereford to £1280 (£256).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

Fermanagh producer 365kg Charolais to £1130 (£309) and 385kg Charolais to £1080. M Boyle Fivemiletown 395kg Limousin to £1110 and 365kg Limousin to £950. J Beggan Rosslea 390kg Limousin to £1090. P McCaffery Tempo 400kg Charolais to £1090and 345kg Charolais to £1030. B Teague Omagh 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £1070, 400kg Limousin to £980 and 375kg Limousin to £980. F McDonald Carrickmore 375kg Charolais to £1060. C Traynor Armagh 395kg Simmental to £1050. W A Scarr Keady 370kg Limousin to £1020. A and L Williamson Newtownbutler 365kg Charolais to £990. J A Gilleese Derrylin 395kg Hereford to £980. J D Noble Fivemiletown 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £970. P M Gilleese Derrylin 355kg Charolais to £960. W and C Mills Cookstown 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £950. S Gallen Castlederg 365kg Simmental to £950.

Weanlings (340 lots)

An exceptional demand for an outstanding show of quality stock in this section with strong males selling to £1860 for a 640kg Simmental (£290) with others selling from £276 to £282 per 100kg Smaller ones sold to a high of £1450 for a 410kg Limousin (£353) reaching a high of £431 per 100kg for a 320kg Charolais to £1380.

Weanling heifers sold to £1270 for a 390kg Charolais (£326) with a 365kg Limousin to £1200 (£328) a 325kg Charolais sold to £1060 (£326) with a 335kg Charolais selling to £1060 (£321).

Leading prices

Weanling steers and bulls

Stronger Males 510kg to 645kg M Quinn Pomeroy 640kg Simmental to £1860 (£290) and 645kg Charolais to £1780 (£276) Rosslea producer 570kg Limousin to £1600 (£280) 560kg Limousin to £1580 (£282) 565kg Limousin to £1580 (£279) and 510kg Limousin to £1340 (£262) and R McNally Dungannon 550kg Charolais to £1540 (£280).

Smaller males 320kg to 490kg: Declan McKenna Clogher 410kg Limousin to £1450 (£353) 365kg Charolais to £1450 (£397) 345kg Charolais to £1450 (£420) 400kg Charolais to £1440 (£360) 380kg Limousin to £1380 (£363) 320kg Charolais to £1380 (£431) 405kg Limousin to £1380 (£340) 375kg Limousin to £1360 (£362) and 360kg Limousin to £1360 (£377) Sean Holland Clogher 490kg Limousin to £1440 (£294) Ian Cull Banbridge 415kg Limousin to £1410 (£339) and 395kg Limousin to £1400 (£363) and Daniel Cull Banbridge 395kg Limousin to £1390 (£352).

Weanling heifers

Paul Hacket Newtownbutler 390kg Charolais to £1270 (£326) Patk. Donnelly Fintona 450kg Charolais to £1250 (£277) 425kg Charolais to £1240 (£277) 430kg Limousin to £1130 (£263) 385kg Charolais to £1110 (£288) 430kg Limousin to £1100 (£256) and 355kg Limousin to £1040 (£293) R Mullholland Aghalee 405kg Limousin to £1200 (£296) Patk Brannigna Armagh 365kg Limousin to £1200 (£328) A Adams Omagh 375kg Charolais to £1100 (£293) and 370kg Charolais to £1080 (£292) S Gilroy Lisnaskea 440kg Charolais to £1100 (£250) C Reilly Keady 375kg Limousin to £1100 (£293) and 325kg Charolais to £1060 (£326) Geo. Aiken Kesh 350kg Limousin to £1090 (£311) J McElroy Clogher 340kg Charolais to £1080 (£317) 335kg Charolais to £1060 (£321) and 370kg Charolais to £1040 (£281) and P J Murray Fivemiletown 350kg Charolais to £1040 (£297).

Dairy cows and heifers

A good steady demand this week again with calved heifers selling to £2650 and £2600 for a Dungannon producer. Another Dungannon producer sold calved heifers to £2480, £2320, and £2200. Ballygawley producer £2400 for calved heifer. Fintona producer £2120 for calved heifer. Benburb producer £1850 and £1800 for calved heifers. Others sold from £1620.

Suckler cows and calves

A super trade this week for a lot of quality stock on offer with a Belcoo producer O P Cullen selling top quality pedigree registered incalf Limousin heifers due in three to six weeks time to pedigree Limousin bull to make £2810, £2570, £1920 and £1900. R Bartley Tempo £1760 for 2018 cow incalf and £1400 for incalf heifer. M/S Mark and Hugh Williamson Dungannon £1600 for incalf Simmental heifer (turned out incalf) G Haughey Omagh £1450 and £1430 for incalf heifers. Outfits sold to £2610 for a heifer with bull calf to C Harbinson Glenavy. A O Neill Dromore £2410 for 2019 Shorthorn beef cow with heifer calf and £2000 for 2017 Cow with bull calf. W G Donaldson Aughnacloy £1880 for second calver with bull calf. John J H. and A Fleming Maguiresbridge £1810 for Heifer and heifer calf. M McCaughey Trillick £1570 for heifer with bull calf. C Nugent Armagh sold a selection of plainer cows and heifers with calves at foot to make £1380, £1360, £1330, 1260, £1240 and £1200.

Dropped calves and reared lumps (250 lots)

A much larger entry this week sold easily to a brisk demand with bull calves (under six weeks) selling to £550 for a Charolais with a Belgian Blue to £490 for M McGinnity Keady. I W Little Newtownbutler £430 for Blonde d'Aquitaine; N McKiver Stewartstown £405 for Simmental; Alan Veitch Lisbellaw £360 for Limousin and £355 for Aberdeen Angus and J W A Ritchie Newtownbutler £315 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves

B Cassidy Rosslea £455 for Charolais; M M McKenna Augher £430 for Aberdeen Angus; Niall McKiver Stewartstown £395 for Simmental; Fintona producer £390 and £380 for Limousins Alan Moore Ballygawley £355 and £325 for Belgian Blues and Gunn Farms Ltd. Newtownbutler £270 x 2 for Belgian Blues.

Reared male lumps

B Cassidy Rosslea £850 x 2 for Charolais F J Coulter Tempo £800 for Aberdeen Angus; S Cox Kinawley £790, £770, £730, x 2 for Charolais and £730 for Limousin; M McGinnity Keady £730, £675 and £595 for Belgian Blues and £605 for Charolais; R E Kenwell Fivemiletown £680 for Charolais and £625 for Limousin; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £675 and £640 for Aberdeen Angus E Fee; Fivemiletown £660 for Charolais; K Moore Augher £655 for Charolais; A Veitch Lisbellaw £635 for Belgian Blue and J and D Hunter Tempo £615 for Shorthorn dairy.

Reared female lumps