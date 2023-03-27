Super trade for incalf cows and heifers at Clogher, prices to £2810
A massive entry of 1412 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday 25th March produced another very strong demand for lots of quality stock on offer in all sections.
In the fatstock ring 300 lots listed sold easily to a very firm demand with beef bred cows selling to £2235.60 for an 810kg Limousin to £276 per 100kg for a Pomeroy producer and selling to a high of £280 per 100kg for a 760kg Limousin to £2128.
Cow heifers sold to £1897.50 for a 690kg Limousin to £275 per 100kg and selling to a high of £284 per 100kg for a 620kg Limousin to £1760.80.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £188 per 100kg for a 830 to £1560.40 with others selling from £176 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £2180 for a 1090kg Stabiliser to £200 per 100kg and selling to £222 per 100kg for an 830kg Limousin to £1842.60.
Fat steers sold to £285 for a 790kg Charolais to £2251.50.
Fat heifers sold to £294 per 100kg for a 630kg Limousin to £1852.20.
In the store rings heavy lots sold to £2390 for a 775kg Limousin (£308) and selling to £310 per 100kg for a 655kg Limousin to £2030.
Forward lots sold to £1700 for a 575kg Charolais (£295) and selling to a high of £308 per 100kg for a 515kg Limousin to £1590.
Med weights sold to £1380 for a 400kg Limousin (£345).
Smaller sorts sold to £1050 for a 320kg Limousin (£328).
Heavy heifers sold to £1970 for a 640kg Limousin (£307).
Forward lots sold to £1780 for a 590kg Limousin (£301) and selling to a high of £309 per 100kg for a 510kg Charolais to £1580.
Med weights sold to £1410 for a 480kg Limousin (£293) to £315 per 100kg for a 435kg Limousin to £1370.
Smaller sorts sold to £1130 for a 365kg Charolais (£309).
Weanling males strong ones sold to £1860 for a 640kg Simmental (£290).
Lighter ones sold to £1450 for a 410kg Charolais (£353) to a high of £431 per 100kg for a 320kg Charolais to £1380.
Weanling heifers sold to £1270 for a 390kg Charolais (£326) to £328 per 100kg for a 365kg Limousin to £1200.
Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2650 and £2600.
Suckler cows and calves sold to £2610 for a heifer with bull calf with another to £2410.
Incalf cows and heifers a super trade selling to £2810 and £2570 young bull calves sold to £550 for Charolais.
Heifer calves sold to £455 for Charolais.
Reared male lumps sold to £850 twice for Charolais.
Reared female lumps sold to £790 for Charolais.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers as follows: Omagh producer 540kg Limousin to £294 (£1587.60) Rosslea producer 630kg Limousin to £291 (£1833.30) and 730kg Limousin to £262 (£1912.60) Dungannon producer 620kg Limousin to £284 (£1760.80) Lisnaskea producer 760kg Limousin to £280 (£2128) Omagh producer 610kg Limousin to £278 (£1695.80) Pomeroy producer 810kg Limousin to £276 (£2235.60) Fivemiletown producer 690kg Limousin to £275 (£1897.50) Loughgall producer 740kg Charolais to £265 (£1961) Dungannon producer 710kg Limousin to £262 (£1860.20) Aghalee producer 570kg Limousin to £262 (£1493.40) Ballygawley producer 750kg Charolais to £258 (£1935) and 780kg Limousin to £255 (£1989) Rosslea producer 720kg Charolais to £258 (£1857.60) Portadown producer 630kg Belgian Blue to £258 (£1625.40) Castlederg producer 580kg Limousin to £258 (£1496.40) Pomeroy producer 820kg Simmental to £254 (£2028.80) and Dungannon producer 610kg Limousin to £254 (£1549.40)
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £220 to £252 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred lots sold from £194 to £218 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £176 to £188 per 100kg for a 830kg to £1560.40.
Plainer lots sold from £132 to £160 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £112 to £130 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Clogher producer 830kg Limousin to £222 (£1842.60) Cookstown producer 1090kg Stabiliser to £200 (£2180) Lisnaskea producer 910kg Limousin to £198 (£1801.80) Co Armagh producer 790kg Hereford to £195 (£1540.50) Fivemiletown producer 880kg Charolais to £195 (£1716) Keady producer 910kg Limousin to £192 (£1747.20) Castlederg producer 900kg Limousin to 3190 (£1881) Sixmilecross producer 800kg Charolais to £190 (£1520) and Tempo producer 1020kg Charolais to £180 (£1836).
Fat steers
Charolais steers sold to £285 per 100kg to £2251.50 per head. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £274 per 100kg Hereford steers sold to £236 per 100kg. Friesian steers sold to £210 per 100kg and £1365 per head. Fleckvieh steers sold to £196 per 100kg and £1999.20 per head.
Fat heifers
Limousin heifers sold to £294 per 100kg and £1852.20 per head. Charolais heifers sold to £268 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £263 per 100kg. Hereford heifers sold to £238 per 100kg. Friesian heifers sold to £221 per 100kg and £1458.60 per head. Fleckvieh heifers sold to £206 per 100kg.
Store bullocks (300 lots)
A great entry this week sold to a very firm demand with strong steers selling to £2390 for a 775kg Limousin (£308) and selling to a high of £310 per 100kg for a 655kg Limousin to £2030 with most other quality lots selling from £270 to £306 per 100kg.
Forward lots sold to £1700 for a 575kg Charolais (£295) and selling to £308 per 100kg for a 515kg Limousin to £1590.
Leading prices:
M/S A and N Gervais Clogher 775kg Limousin to £2390 (£308) S Kelly Coostown 750kg Charolais to £2300 (£306) and 705Kg. Charolais to £2170 (£308) W Hughes Co Armagh 790kg Charolais to £2240 (£283) and 745kg Charolais to £2010 (£270) L Knipe Co Armagh 730kg Limousin to £2080 (£285) 680kg Limousin to £2030 (£298) 695kg Limousin to £2030 (£292) and 725kg Simmental to £2000 (£276) R and N Lavery Portadown 745kg Charolais to £2060 (£276) 710kg Charolais to £2060 (£290) 720kg Charolais to £2020 (£280) and 695kg Limousin to £1990 (£286) S Matchett Portadown 655kg Limousin to £2030 (£310) 670kg Charolais to £1990 (£297) 675kg Charolais to £1990 (£295) and 685kg Charolais to £1980 (£289) J Hackett Eskra 685kg Limousin to £2000 (£292) B Quinn Cookstown 650kg Limousin to £1990 (£306) Forward lots sold to £1700 for a 575kg Charolais (£295) 550kg Charolais to £1640 (£298) and 515kg Limousin to £1590 (£308) for K Murphy Maguiresbridge. An Armagh producer sold a 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £1650 (£279) 565kg Aberdeen Angus to £1580 (£279) and a 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £1580 (£267) W McKeown Eskra sold a 555kg Charolais to £1630 (£293) 550kg Charolais to £1570 (£285) and a 525kg Charolais to £1510 (£287) C Donnelly Eskra 505kg Limousin to £1530 (£303) and S McGirr Ballygawley 520kg Simmental to £1520 (£292).
Med weight stores 400kg to 500kg
A flying trade in this section with quality lots selling to £345 per 100kg for a 400kg Limousin to £1380 with other quality lots selling from £276 to a high of £328 per 100kg for a 475kg Shorthorn beef to £1560
Leading prices: B Quinn Cookstown 495kg Limousin to 31600 (£323) V and S Sommerville Ballinamallard 475kg Shorthorn beef to £1560 (£328) L Fay Dungannon 495kg Limousin to £1500 (3303) and 490kg Charolais to £1370 (£279) R J Woods Fermanagh 495kg Limousin to £1480 (£299) and 500kg Limousin to £1410 (£282) P and R Conroy Ballygawley 480kg Limousin to £1470 (£306) J Beggan Rosslea 470kg Limousin to £1460 (£310) 460kg Limousin to £1450 (£315) and 400kg Limousin to £1380 (£345) R Pike Dungannon 480kg Charolais to £1410 (£293) and 495kg Limousin to £1370 (£276) D Greenaway Portadown 495kg Limousin to £1400 (£283) A Nevin Coagh 490kg Charolais to £1380 (£281) G P O Neill Co Armagh 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1380 (£278) S McGirr Ballygawley 460kg Limousin to £1380 (£300) 455kg Limousin to £1360 (£299) 445kg Simmental to £1350 (£303) and 475kg Simmental to £1340 (£282) and B Teague Omagh 460kg Limousin to £1340 (£291).
Smaller sorts 390kg and under
M J Parr Augyhnacloy 320kg Limousin to £1050 (£328) F McDonald Carrickmore 330kg Charolais to £990. T Noble Lisbellaw 325kg Aberdeen Angus to £920. J W Hall Newtownbutler 340kg Belgian Blue to £900 and 345kg Fleckvieh to £830.
Store heifers (160 lots)
Another good turnout this week sold to a brisk demand with heavy heifers selling to £1970 for a 640kg Limousin (£307) from a Dungannon producer with other quality lots selling from £271 to £298 per 100kg.
Forward lots sold to £1780 for a 590kg Limousin (£301) with a 580kg Limousin to £1690 (£291) and selling to £322 per 100kg for a 515kg Charolais to £1660.
Leading prices: P Brannigan Dungannon 640kg Limousin to £1970 (£307) and 610kg Limousin to £1820 (£298) F Flynn Newtownbutler 690kg Charolais to £1910 (£277) 630kg Charolais to £1850 (£293) and 610kg Charolais to £1700 (£278) I Liggett Caledon 630kg Charolais to £1850 (£293) 650kg Charolais to £1840 (£283) 620kg Charolais to £1760 (£284) and 615kg Charolais to £1740 (£283) J Irwin Clogher 605kg Charolais to £1780 (£294) M Irwin Clogher 635kg Limousin to £1780 (£280) Clogher producer 615kg Charolais to £1730 (£281) R J Crawford Augher 605kg Charolais to £1720 (£284) and 600kg Charolais to £1720 (£286) C Donnelly Eskra 630kg Limousin to £1710 (£271) P McAleer Pomeroy 600kg Charolais to £1700 (£283) Forward lots sold to £1780 (£301) for a Clogher producer. P MvAleer Pomeroy 590kg Charolais to £1700 (£288) and 580kg Limousin to £1690 (£291) M Irwin Clogher 590kg Limousin to £1700 (£288) R Crawford Augher 560kg Charolais to £1680 (£300) and 550kg Charolais to £1670 (£303) J Frizelle Ballygawley 515kg Charolais to £1660 (£322) and 550kg Charolais to £1560 (£283) M/S S and C Monaghan Cookstown 560kg Limousin to £1630 (£291) and W J Adams Aughnacloy 510kg Charolais to £1580 (£309) 510kg Charolais to £1540 (£302) and 510kg Charolais to £1500 (£294).
Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg
A very sharp demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1410 for a 480kg Limousin (£293) and selling to a high of £315 per 100kg for a 435kg Limousin to £1370 with a 440kg Limousin selling to £1380 (£313).
Other quality lots sold from £256 to £311 per 100kg.
Leading prices: G Lee Richill 480kg Limousin to £1410 (£293) and 460kg Charolais to £1290 (£280) J Frizelle Ballygawley 485kg Limousin to £1510 (£311) 485kg Charolais to £1410 (£290) 445kg Charolais to £1360 (£305) and 490kg Limousin to £1330 (£271) B Teague Omagh 475kg Limousin to £1410 (£297) 440kg Limousin to £1380 (£313) 435kg Limousin to £1370 (£315) and 445kg Wp. to £1300 (£292) J Cassidy Rosslea 500kg Limousin to £1400 (£280) A Nevin Coagh 500kg Limousin to £1400 (£280) P and R Conroy Ballygawley 485kg Limousin to £1390 (£286) W J Adams Aughnacloy 455kg Limousin to £1360 (£299) and 445kg Limousin to £1290 (£290) S and C Monaghan Cookstown 500kg Limousin to £1350 (£270) and 490kg Limousin to £1340 (£273) G Moan Fintona 455kg Charolais to £1300 (£285) Fermanagh producer 480kg Charolais to £1290 (£268) and 465kg Charolais to £1290 (£277) and P Donaghy Dungannon 500kg Hereford to £1280 (£256).
Smaller sorts 400kg and under
Fermanagh producer 365kg Charolais to £1130 (£309) and 385kg Charolais to £1080. M Boyle Fivemiletown 395kg Limousin to £1110 and 365kg Limousin to £950. J Beggan Rosslea 390kg Limousin to £1090. P McCaffery Tempo 400kg Charolais to £1090and 345kg Charolais to £1030. B Teague Omagh 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £1070, 400kg Limousin to £980 and 375kg Limousin to £980. F McDonald Carrickmore 375kg Charolais to £1060. C Traynor Armagh 395kg Simmental to £1050. W A Scarr Keady 370kg Limousin to £1020. A and L Williamson Newtownbutler 365kg Charolais to £990. J A Gilleese Derrylin 395kg Hereford to £980. J D Noble Fivemiletown 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £970. P M Gilleese Derrylin 355kg Charolais to £960. W and C Mills Cookstown 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £950. S Gallen Castlederg 365kg Simmental to £950.
Weanlings (340 lots)
An exceptional demand for an outstanding show of quality stock in this section with strong males selling to £1860 for a 640kg Simmental (£290) with others selling from £276 to £282 per 100kg Smaller ones sold to a high of £1450 for a 410kg Limousin (£353) reaching a high of £431 per 100kg for a 320kg Charolais to £1380.
Weanling heifers sold to £1270 for a 390kg Charolais (£326) with a 365kg Limousin to £1200 (£328) a 325kg Charolais sold to £1060 (£326) with a 335kg Charolais selling to £1060 (£321).
Leading prices
Weanling steers and bulls
Stronger Males 510kg to 645kg M Quinn Pomeroy 640kg Simmental to £1860 (£290) and 645kg Charolais to £1780 (£276) Rosslea producer 570kg Limousin to £1600 (£280) 560kg Limousin to £1580 (£282) 565kg Limousin to £1580 (£279) and 510kg Limousin to £1340 (£262) and R McNally Dungannon 550kg Charolais to £1540 (£280).
Smaller males 320kg to 490kg: Declan McKenna Clogher 410kg Limousin to £1450 (£353) 365kg Charolais to £1450 (£397) 345kg Charolais to £1450 (£420) 400kg Charolais to £1440 (£360) 380kg Limousin to £1380 (£363) 320kg Charolais to £1380 (£431) 405kg Limousin to £1380 (£340) 375kg Limousin to £1360 (£362) and 360kg Limousin to £1360 (£377) Sean Holland Clogher 490kg Limousin to £1440 (£294) Ian Cull Banbridge 415kg Limousin to £1410 (£339) and 395kg Limousin to £1400 (£363) and Daniel Cull Banbridge 395kg Limousin to £1390 (£352).
Weanling heifers
Paul Hacket Newtownbutler 390kg Charolais to £1270 (£326) Patk. Donnelly Fintona 450kg Charolais to £1250 (£277) 425kg Charolais to £1240 (£277) 430kg Limousin to £1130 (£263) 385kg Charolais to £1110 (£288) 430kg Limousin to £1100 (£256) and 355kg Limousin to £1040 (£293) R Mullholland Aghalee 405kg Limousin to £1200 (£296) Patk Brannigna Armagh 365kg Limousin to £1200 (£328) A Adams Omagh 375kg Charolais to £1100 (£293) and 370kg Charolais to £1080 (£292) S Gilroy Lisnaskea 440kg Charolais to £1100 (£250) C Reilly Keady 375kg Limousin to £1100 (£293) and 325kg Charolais to £1060 (£326) Geo. Aiken Kesh 350kg Limousin to £1090 (£311) J McElroy Clogher 340kg Charolais to £1080 (£317) 335kg Charolais to £1060 (£321) and 370kg Charolais to £1040 (£281) and P J Murray Fivemiletown 350kg Charolais to £1040 (£297).
Dairy cows and heifers
A good steady demand this week again with calved heifers selling to £2650 and £2600 for a Dungannon producer. Another Dungannon producer sold calved heifers to £2480, £2320, and £2200. Ballygawley producer £2400 for calved heifer. Fintona producer £2120 for calved heifer. Benburb producer £1850 and £1800 for calved heifers. Others sold from £1620.
Suckler cows and calves
A super trade this week for a lot of quality stock on offer with a Belcoo producer O P Cullen selling top quality pedigree registered incalf Limousin heifers due in three to six weeks time to pedigree Limousin bull to make £2810, £2570, £1920 and £1900. R Bartley Tempo £1760 for 2018 cow incalf and £1400 for incalf heifer. M/S Mark and Hugh Williamson Dungannon £1600 for incalf Simmental heifer (turned out incalf) G Haughey Omagh £1450 and £1430 for incalf heifers. Outfits sold to £2610 for a heifer with bull calf to C Harbinson Glenavy. A O Neill Dromore £2410 for 2019 Shorthorn beef cow with heifer calf and £2000 for 2017 Cow with bull calf. W G Donaldson Aughnacloy £1880 for second calver with bull calf. John J H. and A Fleming Maguiresbridge £1810 for Heifer and heifer calf. M McCaughey Trillick £1570 for heifer with bull calf. C Nugent Armagh sold a selection of plainer cows and heifers with calves at foot to make £1380, £1360, £1330, 1260, £1240 and £1200.
Dropped calves and reared lumps (250 lots)
A much larger entry this week sold easily to a brisk demand with bull calves (under six weeks) selling to £550 for a Charolais with a Belgian Blue to £490 for M McGinnity Keady. I W Little Newtownbutler £430 for Blonde d'Aquitaine; N McKiver Stewartstown £405 for Simmental; Alan Veitch Lisbellaw £360 for Limousin and £355 for Aberdeen Angus and J W A Ritchie Newtownbutler £315 for Aberdeen Angus.
Heifer calves
B Cassidy Rosslea £455 for Charolais; M M McKenna Augher £430 for Aberdeen Angus; Niall McKiver Stewartstown £395 for Simmental; Fintona producer £390 and £380 for Limousins Alan Moore Ballygawley £355 and £325 for Belgian Blues and Gunn Farms Ltd. Newtownbutler £270 x 2 for Belgian Blues.
Reared male lumps
B Cassidy Rosslea £850 x 2 for Charolais F J Coulter Tempo £800 for Aberdeen Angus; S Cox Kinawley £790, £770, £730, x 2 for Charolais and £730 for Limousin; M McGinnity Keady £730, £675 and £595 for Belgian Blues and £605 for Charolais; R E Kenwell Fivemiletown £680 for Charolais and £625 for Limousin; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £675 and £640 for Aberdeen Angus E Fee; Fivemiletown £660 for Charolais; K Moore Augher £655 for Charolais; A Veitch Lisbellaw £635 for Belgian Blue and J and D Hunter Tempo £615 for Shorthorn dairy.
Reared female lumps
A Hughes Dungannon £790 for Charolais; S Johnston Fermanagh £750 for Charolais and £750 for Limousin; J E Sherry Magheraveely £700, £660 and £540 for Charolais; R E Kenwell Fivemiletown £655 for Charolais; £580 and £460 for Limousins; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £650, £575 for Hereford £550 and £455 for Simmentals; W H Stockdale Clogher £435 and £430 x 3 for Aberdeen Angus and M M McKenna Augher £430 for Aberdeen Angus.