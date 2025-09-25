Super trade for sheep at Armoy Mart, fat ewes selling to £172
Fat lambs were sharper selling to £147.
Store lambs were also shaper with a batch of 54 Texels selling at £128.
Ewe lambs sold to £210 paid for a pen of Blackface ewe lambs.
Fat ewes sold to £172 in a super trade.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
S Quinn, Cushendall, 26kgs £147. CS and DJ Currie, Mosside, 27kgs £146.50. Ciaran McVeigh, Ballyvoy, 26kgs £145. Sean McBride, Ballyvoy, 26kgs £145. Richard McVicker, Ballycastle, 25kgs £142.50. R and J Smith, Bushmills, 25kgs £142. D Currie, Armoy, 25kgs £141. Johnny Brown, Ballycastle, 25kgs £140. Brian McVicker, Bushmills, 24kgs £139. Martin McBride, Armoy, 24ks £139. William Elliott, Ballycastle, 25kgs £138.50. A Dysart, Ballymena, 23kgs £138.50. Upperlands farmer, 22kgs £134.50.
Store lambs
MD McNeill, Cushendall, 54 Texel, £128. A Bonnar, Glenwherry, 17 Texel, £127.50. Una McCaughan, Ballycastle, 60 Suffolk, £126. S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 16 Suffolk, £125. Pat McGuckian, Dunloy, 35, Texel, £124.50. John McKeague, Ballycastle, 51 Texel, £124.50. Upperlands farmer, 31 Texel, £121. B Mullan, Ballymoney, 15 Texel, £123. J O Cassley, Armoy, 14, Suffolk, £122. Una McCaughan, Ballycastle, 24 Texel, £125.50. Robert Magill, Larne, 40 Crossbreds £116. A Bonnar, Glenwherry, 15 Texel, £126.50.
Breeding sheep
Robert Davidson, Larne, 3 Blackface lambs, £210. John Kane, Cushendall, 12 Suffolk, £176, 22, £172, 10, £170. Robert Magill, Larne, 12 Mules, £168, 12, £162. Robert McCormick, Armoy, 5 Texel hoggets, £275. Hugh Burgess, Ballygowan, 6 hoggets, £182.
Cull ewes
S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, Suffolk, £172. Norman Kyle, Bushmills, Texel, £170. D Cusick, Armoy, Texel, £150. S Bailey, Ballycastle, Suffolk, £150. S Quinn, Cushendall, Texel, £148. Stranocum farmer, Dorsets, £170. Johnny Brown, Ballycastle, Texel, £141.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Danny McAlister – Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.