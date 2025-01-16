Super trade for sheep at Armoy Mart, top price of £246 for fat ewes
Fat hoggets sold to £180.
Fat ewes were a tremendous trade selling to a top price of £246.
Store/feeding lambs were a super trade and in strong demand.
Hoggetts
Ciaran McAuley, Randalstown, 28kgs £180. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 26kgs £177. A B Wilson, Armoy, 24kgs £176. Terry McBride, Ballycastle, 25kgs £173. Ryan Sinclair, Armoy, 27kgs £171. Tom McAlister, Bushmills, 25kgs £170. Pat Watson, Armoy, 25kgs £170. Jas McCaughan, Armoy, 24.5kgs £170. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 25kgs £170. G Black, Armoy, 24kgs £165.50. Nigel O’Boyle, Glenariffe, 24kgs £165. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 24kgs £165. John McHenry, Mosside, 24kgs £165. Gerard Cassley, Armoy, 24kgs £105. Frank McKendry, Cloughmills, 24kgs Blackface, £165. Richard McVicker, Ballycastle, 24kgs £165. G Bradley, Armoy, 24kgs £165. Ballyvoy farmer, 22.5kgs £161. Chris McKiernan, Derrykeighan, 23kgs £161. V Scullion, Ballymoney, 21kgs £148. Pat McErlain, Armoy, 2kgs £157. J and J McMullan, Armoy, 23kgs £158. M Maloney, Loughguile, 22kgs £155. T Wilson, Armoy, 21.5kgs £155. Paul Gardner, Ballymena, 21kgs £141.50. John Todd, Ballycastle, 23kgs £157. Robert Hodges, Armoy, 23kgs £161. John McKinley, Ballycastle, 23kgs £158.50. D and F Kinney, Cushendall, 21.5kgs £150.
Fat ewes
Martin Butler, Martinstown, Suffolk, £246. Ian McConaghy, Bushmills, Suffolk, £228. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, Spotted Dutch, £224. Graham McCandless, Bushmills, Texel, £196. Gerard Devlin, Armoy, Suffolk, £196. David Cusick, Armoy, Crossbreds, £190. John McHenry, Mosside, Texel, £184. J M Butler, Ballymena, Suffolk, £184. Ian Kennedy, Ballymoney, Cheviot, £180. AJ Murphy, Cushendun, Mule, £188. David Thompson, Bushmills, Suffolk, £186. I and P Hall, Glenarm, Texel, £160. Kelly Bros, Ballycastle, Texel, £178. Jas Kirkpatrick Ballintoy, Texel, £174. Johnny Moore, Dunloy, Texel, £170. Martin Cassley, Armoy, Suffolk, £166.
Breeding ewes
G Scally, Cushendun (in-lamb, broken Cheviots), 7, £170.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7pm.
Yard opens 2.30pm to accept stock.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd
