Super trade for the stock on offer at Swatragh Mart
Weekly cattle sale: Monday 14th July seen a small show of cattle presented for sale which resulted in a super trade for the stock on offer.
Heifers sold to 370p/kg for a Limousin at 440kg (£1630) and to a top of £2770 per head for a Charolais at 760kg (364p/kg).
Bullocks sold to 471p/kg for a Belgian Blue at 210kg (£990) and to a top of £1400 per head for a Belgian Blue at 332kg (422p/kg).
Cattle sale as normal Monday 21st July.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.