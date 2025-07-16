Super trade for the stock on offer at Swatragh Mart

Weekly cattle sale: Monday 14th July seen a small show of cattle presented for sale which resulted in a super trade for the stock on offer.

Heifers sold to 370p/kg for a Limousin at 440kg (£1630) and to a top of £2770 per head for a Charolais at 760kg (364p/kg).

Bullocks sold to 471p/kg for a Belgian Blue at 210kg (£990) and to a top of £1400 per head for a Belgian Blue at 332kg (422p/kg).

Cattle sale as normal Monday 21st July.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.