Superb contemporary home on the market for €2,500,000 in County Kildare featuring 'state-of-the-art' equestrian facilities
A “superb contemporary home” with state-of-the-art equestrian facilities and an extensive range of outbuildings has been launched to the market by Savills with a guide price of €2,500,000.
Sherwood House in County Kildare is a magnificent property which has been meticulously developed by the present owners. It occupies an elevated position on the fringe of the popular town of Athy, with a stunning, expansive outlook over the Kildare countryside towards the Dublin Mountains.
The outbuildings, to the rear of the house, include:- L-shaped stable block where one half is used as a gym,with wooden floors, heating and two sets of glass double doors. On the other side are three loose boxes.- Workshop in two bays of steel frame construction with a box profile roof and cladding, block walls and a concrete floor.- Machinery shed in two bays of steel frame construction with a box profile roof and cladding, and a concrete floor. A third bay is divided and includes two horse shelters.- Equestrian complex in six bays of steel portal frame construction with a box profile roof and cladding, block walls and a concrete floor. It includes a floodlit sand arena with kickboards, sprinklers, sound system and three up and over rolling doors, five loose boxes with stable doors facing in and out of the barn, a wash down area and WC. It also includes a superb tack room with sink, heating system, electricity and multiple wall mounted units for saddles, bridles and rugs. Above the stables is a viewing area where shavings and hay are currently stored. There is a covered area for lorries to be parked.The equestrian facilities feature a four-horse walker, 30m x 40m outdoor sand area with floodlights, midden, underground water store and a sand turnout paddock.The holding extends to about 11.92 acres in total. There is an orchard offering a variety of fruit trees and a vegetable garden.A walled courtyard adjoining the western elevation of the house is well-positioned to take advantage of the afternoon and evening sun. It is sheltered and includes a built-in wood burning stove. The grounds also include a tennis court and a golf pad which are both floodlit.The grass paddocks lie to the north and south of the house and outbuildings. They are easily accessed via internal tracks and have drinking troughs.
Constructed in 2004, Sherwood House itself extends to about 6,488 square feet of bright and spacious accommodation.The house is entered through beautiful wooden double doors with a fanlight above which open to an impressive, light-filled reception hall with an oak floor and bifurcated staircase with gallery landing.The entrance hall provides access to the two principal reception rooms which are positioned to the front of the house. The drawing room includes an ornate fireplace and double doors which open into the games room/bar. This room includes a fireplace, fitted oak cabinet with bar and French windows which open onto an enclosed courtyard.Off the reception hall is a cosy sitting room with stove and double doors opening into an open plan living room and dining kitchen.
You can find out more about Sherwood House here, or contact James Butler from Savills on Tel. +353 1 663 4357.
