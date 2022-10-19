The outbuildings, to the rear of the house, include:- L-shaped stable block where one half is used as a gym,with wooden floors, heating and two sets of glass double doors. On the other side are three loose boxes.- Workshop in two bays of steel frame construction with a box profile roof and cladding, block walls and a concrete floor.- Machinery shed in two bays of steel frame construction with a box profile roof and cladding, and a concrete floor. A third bay is divided and includes two horse shelters.- Equestrian complex in six bays of steel portal frame construction with a box profile roof and cladding, block walls and a concrete floor. It includes a floodlit sand arena with kickboards, sprinklers, sound system and three up and over rolling doors, five loose boxes with stable doors facing in and out of the barn, a wash down area and WC. It also includes a superb tack room with sink, heating system, electricity and multiple wall mounted units for saddles, bridles and rugs. Above the stables is a viewing area where shavings and hay are currently stored. There is a covered area for lorries to be parked.The equestrian facilities feature a four-horse walker, 30m x 40m outdoor sand area with floodlights, midden, underground water store and a sand turnout paddock.The holding extends to about 11.92 acres in total. There is an orchard offering a variety of fruit trees and a vegetable garden.A walled courtyard adjoining the western elevation of the house is well-positioned to take advantage of the afternoon and evening sun. It is sheltered and includes a built-in wood burning stove. The grounds also include a tennis court and a golf pad which are both floodlit.The grass paddocks lie to the north and south of the house and outbuildings. They are easily accessed via internal tracks and have drinking troughs.