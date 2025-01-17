'Superb' farm for sale extending to over 615 acres with extensive range of modern and traditional outbuildings

Galbraith is handling the sale of Penston Farm which is situated in the heart of East Lothian near Macmerry.

The farm also has two traditional semi-detached cottages in need of modernisation, a further detached cottage now in ruins which lies within a private walled garden area.

The farmland includes an area of zoned employment land of about 34 acres to the east of Macmerry Industrial Estate, offering potential for development, and further area of land extending to 43 acres which may present further development opportunities in terms of wider expansion of Macmerry to the East (subject to the necessary consents).

The property benefits from outstanding views northwards over the surrounding countryside and the Firth of Forth and beyond.

Duncan Barrie, a partner at Galbraith handling the sale of Penston farm, said: “This is an excellent and rare opportunity to acquire a first class mixed farming unit which offers superb potential to continue as an existing agricultural holding or pursue further development opportunities, subject to obtaining the necessary consents.

“The farmhouse is an attractive stone-built house with three public rooms and eight bedrooms.

“There is also the potential to reinstate and modernise the cottages to generate additional revenue streams if desired and also land within the local development plan may offer an excellent opportunity for longer term development.”

Duncan continued: “The location of the farm is also highly desirable, close to Haddington and just one mile from the A1 to Edinburgh.

“The farmhouse and steading are located centrally within the holding and surrounded by open countryside known as ‘Scotland’s Breadbasket’ due to its temperate climate and rich soils, which support the production of a wide variety of farming operations.

“We expect to receive a great deal of interest.”

The current owners have farmed Penston for over 70 years and have significantly improved and invested in the farmland and infrastructure during their tenure.

The farming system has historically been centred on a mixed arable operation, with cereals, potatoes and temporary grass grown as part of the rotation and with some of the grain and all of the straw used to supply the existing livestock finishing and sheep enterprise.

The land has benefitted from regular applications of farmyard manure generated from the livestock enterprise which has focused on the finishing of 500 store cattle, and 1,000 store lambs per year which regularly top the livestock marts.

The farmland is well-suited to growing a variety of crops, including winter and spring barley, wheat, and vegetables such as potatoes along with regular grassland rotation and fodder rape, and benefits from an excellent level of access to all fields via a network of internal farm tracks or directly from the adjacent public road, which divides the farm into five separate blocks.

The extensive and adaptable range of modern and traditional farm buildings at Penston Farm are separated into two steadings, and comprise a large grain store, two large cattle and machinery sheds, and several traditional stores.

In addition to the farm buildings at Penston there is a further range of outbuildings which were constructed during the Second World War to house personnel associated with the nearby Macmerry Aerodrome.

The buildings comprise former billets, a squash court and the original cinema/church building.

They are currently used for general ancillary storage and as a workshop, but may present further alternative uses, subject to planning consents.

The property is for sale as a whole or in three lots as follows:

Lot 1: Offers Over £6,500,000

Lot 2: Offers Over £1,025,000

Lot 3: Offers Over £650,000