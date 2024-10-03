This impressive farm is now on the market through Galbraith.

Pittetenkerrie Farmhouse occupies a site of around half an acre and was completed in 2014 to an exceptionally high standard.

The house has a beautiful landscaped garden and enjoys a south facing position overlooking the surrounding land. The accommodation has been thoughtfully designed with a luxurious, exacting finish.

Attention to detail is evident throughout, including bespoke, solid oak carpentry, designed and crafted in Somerset, which includes the kitchen units, island and oak worktops, bathroom furniture and the boot room cabinetry. The wonderful open plan family living space has floor to ceiling windows and a wood burning stove. The main sitting room has a triple aspect, also with a wood burning stove. The impressive reception hall is of a size that allows use as a family room, playroom or formal dining area.

The master bedroom has a luxury en-suite shower room with walk-in shower and feature curved wall. Being well insulated, the house is heated via an air source heat pump and has an EPC rating of C.

The accommodation includes on the ground floor: reception hall, sitting room, open plan kitchen/dining/family room, boot/utility room, drying room and shower room. On the first floor is the master bedroom with en-suite shower room, four double bedrooms, a home office and main family bathroom.

The farmhouse sits in impressive grounds with a well maintained lawn and borders filled with mature shrubs, roses, fruit trees and bushes including cherry, plum and apple trees and blackberry and gooseberry bushes.

The farm buildings extend to a range of modern structures and include a cattle court 42m x 22.5m; grain store, 18m x 18m; Dutch barn, 36m x 18m, all of steel portal frame construction.

Adjacent to the farm buildings there is a hardcore base yard, suitable for the storage of machinery and silage bales. The water troughs in the cattle court are fed by an underground pipe, being frost free.

Pittenkerrie is situated in Royal Deeside, a much sought after residential area.

The land extends to 189.92 acres and is fenced for the containment of livestock. It is classified as Grade 3(2) by The James Hutton Institute, and is capable of growing a wide range of crops, including potatoes, spring barley and grass for livestock. The land has been managed on a rotational basis for many years, benefitting from regular applications of dung and is therefore in excellent heart.

The area is well resourced in terms of agricultural infrastructure, being served by a number of grain merchants, agricultural suppliers and machinery dealers in addition to an active machinery ring. Auction Marts can be found in Huntly and Inverurie with modern abattoirs at Inverurie, Portlethen and Turriff.

The property is situated approximately three miles north west of Banchory and 22 miles west of the city of Aberdeen.

Tom Stewart, a partner with Galbraith who is handling the sale, commented: “This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a well-managed farm in a highly sought-after residential area. A farmhouse of this quality is especially rare, combining superb reception rooms, bespoke finishes and ample space to create a wonderful home. The location is also second to none, in the heart of beautiful Royal Deeside and yet within easy reach of Aberdeen.”

Pittenkerrie Farm is for sale though Galbraith for Offers Over £2,000,000.

1 . Pittenkerrie Farm Pittenkerrie Farm is a superb property with an exceptional five-bedroom farmhouse, modern farm buildings and land in good heart extending to 189.92 acres. (Pic Niall Hastie) Photo: Niall Hastie Photo Sales

3 . Pittenkerrie Farm Pittenkerrie is situated in Royal Deeside, a much sought after residential area. (Pic: Niall Hastie) Photo: Niall Hastie Photo Sales