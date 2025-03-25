Glenderreen House and Farm has a tranquil and rural setting in the heart of County Carlow, conveniently located between the large neighbouring towns of Tullow and Baltinglass.

The farm is surrounded by an excellent transportation system with the M9 (connecting Dublin to Waterford) just 18 kilometres distant and easily accessible. The farm is situated in an area which is renowned for its fertile and productive farmland.

At its core is Glenderreen House, an impressive five-bedroom family home extending to approximately 4,127 square feet / 383 square metres. The house has undergone substantial restoration and refurbishment by the current owners, making it well-suited for comfortable family living and entertaining guests in equal measure. The house sits amidst mature landscaped garden grounds which are predominantly laid to lawn.

Beyond the main residence, a charming courtyard is flanked by two beautifully restored stone outbuildings, providing additional residential accommodation.

A key feature of Glenderreen is the extent of the free-draining farmland, which includes ploughable pasture with a good working depth. The field divisions are a good workable size and layout for contemporary farming each enclosed by mature hedging and wire fencing. The land benefits from extensive road frontage along two public roads with multiple access points.

Glenderreen House and Farm provides an exceptional combination of privacy and natural beauty, bordered by the serene Derreen River. With ample opportunities for the next owner to further develop or diversify the land, the property is ideally suited for those looking to maximise its natural resources.

Josh Pim, Senior Negotiator of the selling agents Savills, commented: “Glenderreen House and Farm presents one of the finest opportunities in County Carlow to acquire a substantial and productive farm with excellent accessibility.

“Complete with a beautifully restored home and an extensive parcel of quality land, we anticipate Glenderreen will attract both agricultural buyers and lifestyle purchasers seeking more space with easy access to Dublin.”

Glenderreen House and Farm is on the market with a guide price of €2,000,000.

