Superb sale of sheep at Gortin Mart, lambs selling to £171.50/22.6kg

Gortin Mart is the sale that everyone is talking about at the moment and no wonder why, with the trade this week, with over 1460 sheep on offer lambs sold to £171.50/22.6kg (674ppk).

Ewes with lambs at foot sold to £370, more sheep needed next week to keep up with the buyers demand at ringside and online.

Lambs (over 25kg)

V Aiken £171/38kg (450ppk) W Allen £170/31.5kg (539ppk) J Elliott £170/33kg (515ppk) D Murray £169.50/34.2kg (495ppk) £168/27.7kg (606ppk) J Doherty £168/33.3kg (504ppk) L Keys £167.50/27.5kg (609ppk) R Lennox £167/30kg (556ppk) P Quinn £167/30kg (556ppk) £166.50/30.4kg (547ppk) £162.50/27.2kg (597ppk) D Martin £167/28.3kg (590ppk) £161.50/26.5kg (609ppk) C McAleer £165/29.1kg (567ppk) £161/26.3kg (612ppk) S Pauley £164/29.5kg (555ppk) £161.50/25.4kg (635ppk) J Colhoun £164/31.2kg (525ppk) R McCullough £162/27.8kg (582ppk) M Armstrong £161/27.8kg (579ppk) C Donaghy £161/28.8kg (559ppk) R Kelly £160.50/26.2kg (612ppk) K McMullin £160.50/26.5kg (605ppk) D McSwiggan £160/26.5kg (603ppk) B McCrory £159.50/26.5kg (601ppk) R McPhillimy £157.50/26.3kg (598ppk) and J Quinn £157/25.6kg (613ppk).

Lambs (22kg-25kg)

B McCrory £171.50/22.6kg (674ppk) M Kelly £154/24kg (641ppk) M Armstrong £150.50/24.8kg (606ppk) P Donaghy £150.50/24kg (627ppk) J Elliott £150/24.1kg (622ppk) R Greer £150/24.4kg (614ppk) R Baxter £150/24.4kg (614ppk) P Quinn £149.50/24.2kg (617ppk) £142.50/22.7kg (627ppk) A Sloane £149/22.9kg (650ppk) J McKernan £147.50/22.5kg (655ppk) J McBride £147/23kg (639ppk) W McLaughlin £146.50/22.5kg (651ppk) C Boyd £144.50/23.8kg (607ppk) J Kelly £140/23.8kg (588ppk) A McGurk £139.50/22kg (634ppk) D Ferry £139/22.2kg (626ppk) and K Pinkerton £137/22.3kg (614ppk).

Lambs (under 22kg)

K Pinkerton £145.50/22kg (661ppk) J Donaghy £144.50/21.3kg (678ppk) R Lennox £143/21kg (681ppk) A Sloane £140/21kg (666ppk) S McCulla £139/21.6kg (643ppk) M Kelly £134/19.6kg (683ppk) A Shaw £134/21.4kg (626ppk) C Boyd £134/22kg (609ppk) R Baxter £130.50/20kg (652ppk) T Boyd £129.50/20.2kg (641ppk) R McPhillimy £129/18.3kg (704ppk) S McCrory £127/21.3kg (596ppk) S Mawhinney £122/22.4kg (544ppk) P Donaghy £120/19kg (631ppk) and J McBride £118/17.7kg (666ppk).

Fat ewes

A McFarland £250 £240 J Elliott £230 J McHugh £230 L Bowden £224 £166 A Bowden £220 £185 £162 G Foster £220 £200 £190 T Rafferty £216 J Browne £215 £200 £164 A Buchanan £208 P Donaghy £200 B McCrory £200 T Crawford £194 J Blair £192 £188 £162 G O'Neill £190 D Murray £184 S Kerlin £184 J McGlinchey £182 V Aiken £180 K Pinkerton £180 J O'Hagan £174 K Quinn £172 A Hana £170 R McPhillimy £170 and A Shaw £166.

Ewes and lambs

R O'Neill £370 (double) £360 (double) £305 (double) £285 (double) P Williamson £330 (double) £315 (double) £285 (single) £275 (single) J Brown £348 (double) £305 (triplet)£300 (triplet) £300 (triplet) £282 (single) J Elliott £315 (triplet) £310 (double) £295 (double) J McGlinchey £240 (single) G McDermott £235 (single) and A McMullan £235 (single) £220 (single).