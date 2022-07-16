Supercar weekend will power two loved charities this summer

The event, which will see hundreds of supercars parked up on display, will be held in Portstewart on Saturday 30 July and at Bishopscourt Racing Circuit, Downpatrick, on Sunday 31 July.

It will raise funds for two well-loved charities too – Air Ambulance NI and the Eoin Henry Foundation.

It will be a great event for all the family to attend.

The supercar weekend will take place later this month.

The Portstewart date coincides with the Red Sails Festival.

On Saturday, the cars will assemble in the NW200 pits area on display to the public from 10am until 1pm. Prices for this are £10 per adult, children under 12 are £5 and under 5s are free.

On Sunday, the cars will be on display to the public from 10am to 4pm and, as well as seeing the cars, members of the public can book a passenger lap in one of them.

Entrance is £20 for adults, £10 for children and passenger laps are £100.

Tickets for all of the events are encouraged prior to the weekend and can be bought online at www.nisupercarsunday.com

Organiser, Ronan Cunningham, commented: “This is the third year of Supercar Sunday and it has already raised almost £70,000 for charity.

“It offers families a great day out and a chance to see unique vehicles together in the one place.

“The cars will include Lamborghinis, McLarens, and Aston Martins to name a few, and Ferarri will be out in force with two very special cars on display and on track on the Sunday.

“We are also organising a gala ball and charity auction at the Slieve Donard in Newcastle on the evening of Saturday 30 July, with fantastic prizes up for grabs.”

Kerry Anderson, head of fundraising at Air Ambulance NI, added: “Our charity is very grateful to be the beneficiary of Supercar Sunday for the third year and know this weekend is set to be bigger than ever!

“The funds raised will help the medical team to fly to future patients who are critically ill or injured.

“On average, the team are needed twice every day. We are really looking forward to this event!”

Steve Henry from the Eoin Henry Foundation said: “We are delighted to be benefiting from this wonderful event and the funds raised will be put to good use to help people affected by cancer.”

The organisers also require volunteer support on the day for collections.

Those interested should get in touch by emailing [email protected] or calling Air Ambulance NI on 028 9262 2677.