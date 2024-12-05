Superfood oats a winner with healthy living shoppers

HEALTHY living enthusiasts across the UK have chosen protein-rich overnight oats from Armagh-based Linwoods Health Foods as the Best New Product in a major public vote.

Chocolate Protein Overnight Oats, a plant-based blend of gluten-free oats, chia and soy protein from Linwoods, was chosen for the platinum award for innovation in the 2025 Your Healthy Living magazine’s product awards by its readers.

Linwoods’ unique formula boasts fatigue-fighting magnesium, keeping consumers energised and ready to conquer the day ahead.

The magazine, which circulates around UK health stores, said readers were asked to vote for their favourite health products across 12 categories. “The response was phenomenal - the votes poured in, and we were thrilled by the enthusiasm for celebrating the very best in natural health.”

The award comes as family-owned Linwoods has become the leader in the UK and Ireland of a comprehensive range of plant foods such as cold-milled linseed, flaxseed sunflower, pumpkin, chia seeds, goji berries and hemp over five decades

The company, now under managing director Patrick Woods, is also celebrating two major ‘wins’ with UK supermarkets Morrisons and Tesco for its overnight oats. It also supplies leading health stores such as Holland and Barrett.

Exceptional customer demand for the unique overnight oats will see the healthy products in 750 new stores.

Since the launch of oats last year, the range has contributed to a significant increase in sales for Linwoods, resulting in 20 percent growth over the last 12 months and a 10 per cent increase in workers to over 90.

The overnights oats are also available in an extensive list of stores including Spar, Supervalu, Centra, Mace and independent retailers across the island of Ireland and Wholefoods, Farm Food and Booths in the UK.

Earlier this year, Linwoods started exporting to Spain with stockists CarreFour and E.C.I, as well as Italy’s Esselunga and Coop Italia.

Patrick Woods says: “In recent years, there has been a huge increase in the demand for plant-based, functional foods and time-saving options. We are so proud to have created an innovative breakfast solution to address this need.”